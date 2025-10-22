ETV Bharat / health

Diwali 2025: How To Manage Asthma Triggers And Protect Your Lungs During The Celebrations

The celebration of illumination becomes a test of endurance during Diwali, one that demands awareness, restraint, and compassion. Firecrackers explode in bursts of colour, but their residue (microscopic and unseen) lingers longer than the sparkle. The laughter and gathering around incense and diyas create warmth, but also invisible particles that irritate lungs already battling the modern world’s air.

Small preventive steps go a long way this Diwali. A little bit of festival sparkle is not worth risking a trip to the hospital, and by staying on top of environmental triggers and focusing on lung health, asthma sufferers can keep their cool.

When the Air Itself Becomes A Challenge

Dr. Uday Kiran G, Consultant – Pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals Vijayawada, says, “During Diwali, the levels of pollutants — sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) — increase significantly. These minute particles irritate the airways, causing shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing in those who have asthma and COPD. Even a brief amount of exposure can set off symptoms. Young children and older people are more at risk because their immune systems are less able to fight off infection, along with any respiratory problems.”

The very air we depend on becoming an adversary. These pollutants are so small, so invisible, that we never truly see what’s hurting us. For those with asthma, Diwali is not just a festival of light — it’s a season of vigilance. The simple act of walking outside or standing near a sparkler can set off hours of discomfort, coughing, and breathlessness. Yet, most of us underestimate it.

Hidden Triggers Around The Festival