Diwali 2025: How To Manage Asthma Triggers And Protect Your Lungs During The Celebrations
For those with asthma, Diwali is not just a festival of lights. It’s a season of vigilance. Small preventive steps go a long way.
The celebration of illumination becomes a test of endurance during Diwali, one that demands awareness, restraint, and compassion. Firecrackers explode in bursts of colour, but their residue (microscopic and unseen) lingers longer than the sparkle. The laughter and gathering around incense and diyas create warmth, but also invisible particles that irritate lungs already battling the modern world’s air.
Small preventive steps go a long way this Diwali. A little bit of festival sparkle is not worth risking a trip to the hospital, and by staying on top of environmental triggers and focusing on lung health, asthma sufferers can keep their cool.
When the Air Itself Becomes A Challenge
Dr. Uday Kiran G, Consultant – Pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals Vijayawada, says, “During Diwali, the levels of pollutants — sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) — increase significantly. These minute particles irritate the airways, causing shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing in those who have asthma and COPD. Even a brief amount of exposure can set off symptoms. Young children and older people are more at risk because their immune systems are less able to fight off infection, along with any respiratory problems.”
The very air we depend on becoming an adversary. These pollutants are so small, so invisible, that we never truly see what’s hurting us. For those with asthma, Diwali is not just a festival of light — it’s a season of vigilance. The simple act of walking outside or standing near a sparkler can set off hours of discomfort, coughing, and breathlessness. Yet, most of us underestimate it.
Hidden Triggers Around The Festival
Crackers are, of course, the biggest culprit. They release nitrogen oxides, sulfur compounds, and fine dust that hangs in the air for days, aggravating even healthy lungs. But as Dr. Uday points out, not all triggers wear the obvious mask of pollution.
“Apart from crackers, Diwali-centric activities such as burning incense sticks and diyas or exposure to dust during home cleaning or renovation can worsen asthma symptoms. Even holiday fare chock-full of oil and sugar can contribute indirectly by inciting acid reflux... a well-known irritant for people with asthma.”
It’s a sobering reminder that asthma doesn’t just begin in the lungs; it begins in how we live. That excessive cleaning spree before the guests arrive? The disturbed dust in corners long forgotten? The heavy sweets... all of these elements can conspire to make breathing heavier, more laboured, less free.
The Mind-Body Connection
Managing asthma during Diwali is not only about avoiding smoke or wearing a mask; it’s about cultivating awareness of space, time, and one’s own body. The path to well-being often begins with the same discipline that spiritual traditions speak of: the willingness to pause before we act, to see cause and effect clearly.
Children love Diwali for the noise and light. Elders love it for the nostalgia. But both groups are at the highest risk during this season. A child’s lungs are still growing, their immune system still learning. An elder’s lungs are often already burdened with the weight of age, smoke, or illness. Limiting crackers, lighting fewer incense sticks, and using eco-friendly diyas are gestures of love towards them.
How To Protect Yourself From Lung Issues
- Do not expose yourself to smoke: Remain indoors when firecrackers are being burst and ensure your windows are shut. Employ air purifiers to minimize indoor pollution.
- Mask up: A good N95 or N99 mask can help filter out harmful particles when you go outside.
- Be consistent with your meds: Maintain prescribed inhalers and medications even if you feel well. Be sure to have your rescue inhaler on hand.
- Celebrate safely: Have eco-friendly celebrations. Fewer crackers and more meaningfulness; community firework displays in open-air spaces.
- Track air quality: Plan your outdoor activities, and avoid heading outside during peak pollution with the help of AQI (Air Quality Index) apps.
