Diwali 2025: Smart Unani Tips To Stay Healthy While Indulging In Festive Feasts
Here are some easy and natural ways to balance indulgence with well-being, so you can savor every festive flavor without compromising your health.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
The festive season is about love, laughter, and lavish feasts that are often hard to resist. From rice biryanis to syrupy desserts, celebrations can easily throw off healthy habits. But what if ancient wisdom could help you enjoy every bite without guilt? It is Unani medicine. Rooted in balance and natural healing, it offers simplicity. time-tested tips to keep your body right, digestion smooth, and energy high, even in the middle of endless festive indulgence.
We got in touch with Dr Naushad Ali Rana, Unani Physician and Associate General Manager at Hamdard Wellness at Hamdard Laboratories India to know simple ways to celebrate responsibly with Unani wisdom.
Focus on hydration and cleansing beverages:
Staying well hydrated is important and prime in the Unani tradition. Drink adequate water, coconut water, and buttermilk. Avoid drinks high in sugar. These drinks promote gentle detox routines through herbal teas, such as ginger-cinnamon blends, to aid digestive cleansing. If the rainy season hasn't been over yet in your city, then herbs like neem and chirata are recommended for their ability to fight infections and purify the blood.
Take care of your bowel health:
Unani medicinal principles recommend seasonal fibre-rich fruits such as guava, papaya, pears, peaches, plums, grapes, and mangoes. Include these fruits in your diet as their gentle laxative properties support gut detoxification and promote regular bowel movements. Those who have frequent bowel movements should limit oily and spicy foods and incorporate fruits like Indian gooseberry, pomegranate, and Indian blackberry, which Dr Rana says naturally provide an astringent effect. Another effective remedy is taking psyllium husk along with curd, as it helps with digestion and regulates bowel function.
Practice mindful fasting and gut reset:
Give your digestive system a break through fasting, as it helps rest, restores internal balance, and enhances overall gut health. Unani medicine tradition regards fasting as an effective method for detoxifying the digestive tract. For best results, Dr Rana advises to steer clear of junk food, carbonated drinks, and caffeinated beverages during fasting periods. Ensure you drink sufficient water in non-fasting hours. Include nuts, dates, and cow's milk in the diet, which provides wholesome nutrition and healthy calories on fasting days.
Boost immunity with balance:
Strong immunity depends on maintaining equilibrium in six vital elements: clean air, wholesome food and drink, adequate physical activity, active mental stimulation, proper rest, and efficient waste elimination. This helps the body retain its natural power of healing.
Adopt portion control:
Although the festival calls for binge eating, calorie heavy food can overburden the body's digestive system. Dr Rana suggests controlling portions and eating mindfully in moderate portions. This will help you with digestion, bloating, and eventually reduce the chances of diabetes.
Light dinners:
Night meals should be light, doctors and health experts have been emphasising this for a long time. Light meal at night supports metabolism, helps manage weight, and minimises fatigue. To avoid indigestion and bloating during festive times, it is advisable to eat moderate portions and include traditional spices such as carom seeds, fennel, cumin, or ginger.
Prioritise sleep and manage stress:
No matter how strictly you follow your other health routine, if you have stress or haven't been sleeping properly, nothing will work out for your body. Festivities at home can disrupt normal sleep routines, which can lead to physical and mental exhaustion. The Unani tradition advises that adults should aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night to help the body unwind and restore energy for the next day.
