Diwali 2025: Smart Unani Tips To Stay Healthy While Indulging In Festive Feasts

The festive season is about love, laughter, and lavish feasts that are often hard to resist. From rice biryanis to syrupy desserts, celebrations can easily throw off healthy habits. But what if ancient wisdom could help you enjoy every bite without guilt? It is Unani medicine. Rooted in balance and natural healing, it offers simplicity. time-tested tips to keep your body right, digestion smooth, and energy high, even in the middle of endless festive indulgence.

We got in touch with Dr Naushad Ali Rana, Unani Physician and Associate General Manager at Hamdard Wellness at Hamdard Laboratories India to know simple ways to celebrate responsibly with Unani wisdom.

Focus on hydration and cleansing beverages:

Staying well hydrated is important and prime in the Unani tradition. Drink adequate water, coconut water, and buttermilk. Avoid drinks high in sugar. These drinks promote gentle detox routines through herbal teas, such as ginger-cinnamon blends, to aid digestive cleansing. If the rainy season hasn't been over yet in your city, then herbs like neem and chirata are recommended for their ability to fight infections and purify the blood.

Take care of your bowel health:

Unani medicinal principles recommend seasonal fibre-rich fruits such as guava, papaya, pears, peaches, plums, grapes, and mangoes. Include these fruits in your diet as their gentle laxative properties support gut detoxification and promote regular bowel movements. Those who have frequent bowel movements should limit oily and spicy foods and incorporate fruits like Indian gooseberry, pomegranate, and Indian blackberry, which Dr Rana says naturally provide an astringent effect. Another effective remedy is taking psyllium husk along with curd, as it helps with digestion and regulates bowel function.

Practice mindful fasting and gut reset: