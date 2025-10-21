ETV Bharat / health

Diwali 2025: Hidden Impact Of The Festival's Noise Pollution On Mental Health

He adds that lack of concentration, utter moodiness, and high levels of aggression, even in otherwise healthy people, as a result of repeated loud noise, are no rarity. Yet another problem is the disturbance of sleep. The intermittent crackling of firecrackers, which can sometimes last till late at night, disturbs the normal sleeping hours. Sleep woes affect mood, productivity, and the way we think. Chronic sleep loss can lead to anxiety disorders and burnout, conditions that are already increasing in urban India.

“Diwali-related noise pollution can cause stress levels to rise quickly. The constant exposure to loud sounds triggers the body’s “fight or flight” response and elevates production of cortisol (the stress hormone). For those already facing anxiety, depression, or sleep disturbances, the endless din can exacerbate symptoms that include irritability and restlessness, as well as headache and fatigue,” says Dr. Ravindra Agarwal, Consultant - Psychiatry, Manipal Hospital, Goa.

The practice of bursting loud crackers and cacophonous music, along with repeated sound effects, impacts not just the immediate environment but is also dangerous for mental health.

Vulnerable Are Impacted

“Children, old people, and pets are especially susceptible to the psychological pressure of Diwali noise. In younger children, fear, headaches, and lack of attention may develop because they never know when that loud sound is going to occur,” says Psychiatrist Dr. Agarwal.

Older adults, particularly those with hypertension or heart problems, are at the greatest risk, since sudden loud noises can elevate blood pressure and place added stress on the heart. Likewise, those with sensory sensitivities (such as those on the autism scale) can be particularly overwhelmed by and distressed at the noise.

What Is The Solution?

There are countless ways to encourage quieter and more mindful Diwali celebrations. Here’s how you can make this Diwali a fun-filled and less/noisy one by choosing eco-friendly or noiseless crackers, bursting fireworks for a stipulated time period only, and avoiding the sound pollution and opting for traditional diyas, music systems, and gatherings. Says Dr. Agarwal, “Public education campaigns and community ordinances can greatly influence the atmosphere of celebration.”

Diwali is a festival of lights, representing positivity, peace, and renewal. The hidden casualty of noise pollution is a force to be reckoned with and serves as a stark reminder that partying for real is all about unity, not anarchy. By making little, conscious shifts, we can protect the festival from spilling into our homes and ensure that it brings joy not just to our households but also peace to our minds.

