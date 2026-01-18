ETV Bharat / health

Disease Prevention Better Than Cure: AMA President Urges Focus On Lifestyle Medicine

Amravati: Preventing disease before it strikes should be the primary goal of healthcare systems, said Dr Bobby (Srinivas) Mukkamala, President of the American Medical Association (AMA). He stressed that both governments and individuals must invest more time, money, and attention in disease prevention rather than spending heavily after illness occurs.

Speaking to Eenadu- ETV Bharat, Dr Mukkamala said protecting one's health before falling sick is everyone's responsibility. "Preventing a heart attack is far easier and less expensive than treating a patient after a heart attack," he quipped. According to him, doctors and patients must work together and have meaningful discussions about long-term health.

Dr Mukkamala explained that people usually visit doctors only after something goes wrong. "For example, many people do not know they have Stage-1 hypertension. It slowly becomes Stage-2 or Stage-3, and then a heart attack happens. Only then do they rush to the hospital. This is not a good investment in healthcare," he said. He added that both India and the United States need to focus more on prevention.

An ENT specialist by profession, Dr Mukkamala recently made history by becoming the President of the 178-year-old American Medical Association. This is a rare achievement for a doctor of Telugu origin. He said the AMA is working to help millions of people using low-cost and simple solutions, especially in preventive healthcare.

Lifestyle Medicine Is Key

Dr Mukkamala highlighted the importance of lifestyle changes to stay healthy. He advised people to eat more plant-based foods and reduce meat consumption.

"Seven hours of sleep every day improves health," he said. He also urged people to stay away from smoking and alcohol. These practices come under lifestyle medicine and can greatly improve health without waiting for illness.

Better Doctor-Patient Conversations Needed

He said that doctors should spend more time understanding patients and guiding them on prevention. "When a patient comes to me, I check their ears or mouth, diagnose the infection, and prescribe medicines. But I do not spend enough time on prevention," he said. Doctors should tell patients if they are overweight, advise them on diet, and explain how to stay healthy, he added.

Personal Battle With Brain Tumour