Disease Prevention Better Than Cure: AMA President Urges Focus On Lifestyle Medicine
AMA President Dr Bobby stresses disease prevention through lifestyle changes, early detection, and better doctor-patient communication to reduce healthcare costs and improve public health.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Amravati: Preventing disease before it strikes should be the primary goal of healthcare systems, said Dr Bobby (Srinivas) Mukkamala, President of the American Medical Association (AMA). He stressed that both governments and individuals must invest more time, money, and attention in disease prevention rather than spending heavily after illness occurs.
Speaking to Eenadu- ETV Bharat, Dr Mukkamala said protecting one's health before falling sick is everyone's responsibility. "Preventing a heart attack is far easier and less expensive than treating a patient after a heart attack," he quipped. According to him, doctors and patients must work together and have meaningful discussions about long-term health.
Dr Mukkamala explained that people usually visit doctors only after something goes wrong. "For example, many people do not know they have Stage-1 hypertension. It slowly becomes Stage-2 or Stage-3, and then a heart attack happens. Only then do they rush to the hospital. This is not a good investment in healthcare," he said. He added that both India and the United States need to focus more on prevention.
An ENT specialist by profession, Dr Mukkamala recently made history by becoming the President of the 178-year-old American Medical Association. This is a rare achievement for a doctor of Telugu origin. He said the AMA is working to help millions of people using low-cost and simple solutions, especially in preventive healthcare.
Lifestyle Medicine Is Key
Dr Mukkamala highlighted the importance of lifestyle changes to stay healthy. He advised people to eat more plant-based foods and reduce meat consumption.
"Seven hours of sleep every day improves health," he said. He also urged people to stay away from smoking and alcohol. These practices come under lifestyle medicine and can greatly improve health without waiting for illness.
Better Doctor-Patient Conversations Needed
He said that doctors should spend more time understanding patients and guiding them on prevention. "When a patient comes to me, I check their ears or mouth, diagnose the infection, and prescribe medicines. But I do not spend enough time on prevention," he said. Doctors should tell patients if they are overweight, advise them on diet, and explain how to stay healthy, he added.
Personal Battle With Brain Tumour
Dr Mukkamala also shared his personal health journey. In November 2024, doctors found an 8 cm Grade-2 astrocytoma tumour on the left side of his brain. About 90 per cent of the tumour was removed through surgery in December. A newly discovered drug may help stop the tumour's growth, possibly avoiding chemotherapy and radiation.
"I do not smoke, and my health is fine. Still, I do not know why I developed a brain tumour," he said. Becoming a patient gave him a deeper understanding and motivation to help others. He noted that as AMA President, he was able to get quick medical care, which is not possible for everyone. "This is why awareness and prevention are so important," he quipped.
Doctor Shortage A Major Concern
Dr Mukkamala warned that the United States may face a shortage of about 85,000 doctors by 2030. While there are medical students, there are not enough postgraduate residency programs.
India also faces a shortage of doctors. He suggested opening more medical colleges, increasing postgraduate seats, and training more nurses and healthcare staff. The AMA has also requested the US government to reduce high visa fees for foreign doctors.
Role of AI in Healthcare
Talking about technology, Dr Mukkamala said artificial intelligence, or "augmented intelligence", can support doctors, not replace them. "AI can help record patient history, write notes, and assist in diagnosis and medicines. Though doctors were initially afraid, nearly half now use AI in some form," he added.
Warning Against Antibiotic Misuse
He strongly cautioned against the unnecessary use of antibiotics. "Sneezing, coughs, and colds usually do not need antibiotics. Overuse makes bacteria resistant, making infections harder to treat later. Viral infections usually heal on their own within a week," he said.
He said he hopes to contribute to improving healthcare in Andhra Pradesh and believes prevention is the strongest foundation of a healthy society.
