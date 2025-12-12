ETV Bharat / health

Yearender 2025: Disease Outbreaks That Shocked And Surprised Entire Populations

Infectious diseases don’t march in straight lines or obey the tidy boundaries we draw on maps. They travel by opportunity. When you line up seemingly unrelated outbreaks, a pattern begins to emerge. We explore the strange commonalities hidden between outbreaks of 2025, the systems that catch them (or don’t), and how complexity defines our public health landscape.

1. HMPV in Karnataka

In early January, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus in Karnataka. HMPV is not new, however. So, why now? Why here?

The cases weren’t discovered because more people were falling sick. They were discovered because routine surveillance picked them up. Think of surveillance systems as the equivalent of setting up more streetlights. ICMR and the IDSP networks noted no unusual rise in Influenza-Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARs). The health system caught something small not because it was dangerous but because it was paying attention.

2. Marburg in Ethiopia

A few days later, another kind of story unfolded hundreds of miles away. Ethiopia confirmed an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (one of the world’s most feared hemorrhagic fevers). Sixteen cases. Eleven deaths. A case fatality rate above 60%.

This is the kind of disease that usually sits at the far end of medical imagination: rare, remote, terrifying. But Marburg outbreaks almost always follow a familiar pattern: an initial spark, often from contact with infected bats, followed by a small wave of human-to-human transmission that burns out quickly once containment starts. Why Ethiopia? Maybe because, like HMPV in Karnataka, something shifted in the environment. Human settlement pushed a little deeper into bat ecosystems. Weather patterns nudged animals and humans into closer proximity. Or simply, as experts have long reminded us, these viruses don’t need much encouragement. They need a single breach.

3. Kerala’s Brain-Eating Amoeba

Now consider Kerala, where a different kind of crisis unfolded. Nineteen deaths in a year (nine in September alone) from amoebic meningitis, sometimes called “the brain-eating amoeba.” These amoebae: Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, Balamuthia live in warm freshwater. They thrive in ponds, wells, and neglected swimming pools. They enter the body not through the mouth, but through the nose. And once they reach the brain, the outcome is almost always fatal.

When temperatures rise, water levels drop, and human activity in freshwater sources increases, these organisms find perfect conditions to thrive. Climate change, urban crowding, and water practices form a hidden triad that creates ideal amoeba habitats. The amoeba didn’t suddenly appear. Conditions allowed it to flourish, just as conditions allow dengue or leptospirosis to flourish after rains.