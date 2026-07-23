ETV Bharat / health

Diljit Dosanjh Hid His Gallstone Diagnosis For A Decade, But You Don't Have To | Get A Holistic Understanding Of Why Gallstones Develop

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed on a Youtube segment that he has been living with a 11 mm gallbladder stone since 2015. In fact, he has kept the condition hidden even from his family and close friends, because he decided against surgery and manages the condition through simple medication. His surprising diagnosis has reignited conversations about gallstones.

“Genetics and age do matter, but honestly today's lifestyle seems to be one big reason the incidence is going up, even in younger adults. Things like eating at odd hours, lots of processed stuff plus high-fat meals, long periods of fasting, obesity, sitting around for too long, and stress that never really gets managed are often linked with gallstone formation,” says Dr. Shefali Bhardwaj, Naturopathy Physician, Kailash Ayurveda and Naturopathy, a part of Kailash Healthcare.

How Are Gallstones Formed?

Gallstones are solid deposits that show up inside the gallbladder, which is that small organ for storing bile that helps digest fats.

Gallstones in the body (ETV Bharat)

Naturopath Dr. Bhardwaj explains the condition from the Ayurvedic angle. Digestion is treated like the main pillar of overall wellbeing. There is this idea of Agni, the digestive fire, and it’s seen as the base for proper metabolism. When Agni gets weak or irregular because of messy eating habits, not enough movement, poor sleep, or ongoing mental strain, then food simply isn’t broken down well. What then forms is Ama (similar to metabolic waste), which is thought to build up in the body and start disturbing normal work across different organs, including the digestive tract.

Ayurveda also talks a lot about balancing the three Doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha. If these functional principles get thrown off, especially along with impaired digestion, it’s believed that it can contribute to problems involving the liver, gallbladder, and the biliary system. Now, this is different from how modern medicine explains it, but the message stays clear: keep digestive health in balance with steady everyday routines.