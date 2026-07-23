Diljit Dosanjh Hid His Gallstone Diagnosis For A Decade, But You Don't Have To | Get A Holistic Understanding Of Why Gallstones Develop
Naturopathy Physician Dr. Shefali Bhardwaj explains how digestion, metabolism and lifestyle lead to gallbladder stones.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed on a Youtube segment that he has been living with a 11 mm gallbladder stone since 2015. In fact, he has kept the condition hidden even from his family and close friends, because he decided against surgery and manages the condition through simple medication. His surprising diagnosis has reignited conversations about gallstones.
“Genetics and age do matter, but honestly today's lifestyle seems to be one big reason the incidence is going up, even in younger adults. Things like eating at odd hours, lots of processed stuff plus high-fat meals, long periods of fasting, obesity, sitting around for too long, and stress that never really gets managed are often linked with gallstone formation,” says Dr. Shefali Bhardwaj, Naturopathy Physician, Kailash Ayurveda and Naturopathy, a part of Kailash Healthcare.
How Are Gallstones Formed?
Gallstones are solid deposits that show up inside the gallbladder, which is that small organ for storing bile that helps digest fats.
Naturopath Dr. Bhardwaj explains the condition from the Ayurvedic angle. Digestion is treated like the main pillar of overall wellbeing. There is this idea of Agni, the digestive fire, and it’s seen as the base for proper metabolism. When Agni gets weak or irregular because of messy eating habits, not enough movement, poor sleep, or ongoing mental strain, then food simply isn’t broken down well. What then forms is Ama (similar to metabolic waste), which is thought to build up in the body and start disturbing normal work across different organs, including the digestive tract.
Ayurveda also talks a lot about balancing the three Doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha. If these functional principles get thrown off, especially along with impaired digestion, it’s believed that it can contribute to problems involving the liver, gallbladder, and the biliary system. Now, this is different from how modern medicine explains it, but the message stays clear: keep digestive health in balance with steady everyday routines.
Holistic Lifestyle To Prevent Gallstones
Preventive care is still one of the strongest messages that both modern medicine and Ayurveda keep repeating, says Dr. Bhardwaj. Eating at regular intervals, picking freshly prepared and well balanced foods instead of very processed ones, keeping a healthy body weight, staying physically active, drinking enough water, and getting sufficient sleep can together help support the digestive system, in a more steady way. Ayurveda also pushes mindful eating, steering clear of overeating, and giving the body enough time to work through digestion between meals, not rushing it.
What If You Already Have Them?
People who have gallstones really should go for a diet with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and also enough fibre, not just “some” plant stuff, according to Dr. Bhardwaj. At the same time it’s better to keep deep-fried foods, saturated fats, refined carbohydrates and sweet drinks to a minimum, because these can nudge things in the wrong direction. Also, keeping meal times fairly steady, and not doing long stretches without eating, may help cut down the odds of gallstone formation.
“From a naturopathy point of view, it’s about regular movement, staying well hydrated, and handling stress well, plus yoga, mindful eating, and maintaining a healthy body weight so the digestion can run more smoothly. These things can lessen several risk factors linked to gallstone disease, but they can’t replace proper medical assessment when symptoms show up, you know, the “don’t wait too long” type of guidance,” says the ayurveda and naturopathy specialist.
When To Seek Medical Evaluation
It is also important to recognize that not all gallstones cause symptoms. Still, recurring pain in the upper abdomen, particularly after fatty meals, along with nausea, vomiting, bloating, or pain that spreads to the back or right shoulder, should not be brushed off. These signs usually mean you should seek medical evaluation in time so the right treatment plan can be decided, properly.
Dr. Shefali Bhardwaj cautions, “Ayurveda can offer supportive help for digestive wellness and for improving overall daily living through personalised dietary direction, stress control practices, yoga, and other holistic interventions. But if someone already has diagnosed gallstones then self medication, or just trusting home remedies, really isn’t the best idea. Acute pain, fever, jaundice, or any hints that an infection may be present need immediate attention.”
A more integrative approach, where lifestyle changes team up with the correct medical care, tends to be the safest road toward long term digestive health.
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