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The Kidney Diet Explained: What People With CKD Should Know About Consuming Salt, Protein and Potassium | National Nutrition Week

However, there is an important catch. Commercial salt substitutes may contain potassium. If your potassium levels are already high, replacing regular salt with a potassium-based substitute without medical advice can create another problem. So before buying the “healthy salt”, check what is actually inside it.

When someone tells you to reduce salt, the obvious solution is to stop adding it to your food. Unfortunately, your salt shaker isn't the only place sodium lives. Packaged snacks, processed foods, canned soups and convenience foods can contain significant amounts of sodium. Dr Ambike says, “Most CKD patients are advised to stay below roughly 2,000-2,300 mg of sodium a day, depending on their individual situation. One practical trick is to make food interesting without having to add more salt. Fresh herbs, garlic and lemon can add flavour without turning every meal into a sodium festival.”

According to Dr Shriniwas Ambike, Consultant Nephrologist, NephroPlus, “A CKD diagnosis usually comes with a flood of conflicting diet advice: cut this, avoid that, eat more of this, leaving most patients more confused than informed. Four things deserve attention: salt, protein, potassium and fluid intake.”

Getting diagnosed with CKD (chronic kidney disease), can feel like being handed a complicated food rulebook. The reality, however, is less confusing than the internet makes it sound. For people with CKD, diet does matter but what you need to change depends on the stage of kidney disease, blood-test results, medications and whether you are on dialysis.

Protein has become a celebrity in modern nutrition but CKD changes the conversation. Dr Ambike explains that protein requirements depend on the stage of kidney disease. In earlier CKD, most people may not need major dietary changes. From stage 3 onward, doctors may recommend reducing protein intake to around 0.6 to 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, depending on the individual's clinical situation.

The reason is that protein metabolism produces waste products that the kidneys need to clear. When kidney function is reduced, managing protein intake can help reduce the kidneys' workload. But the story changes when dialysis begins. People on dialysis generally need more protein, because the dialysis process can remove protein from the body. So “CKD means eat less protein” is not a universal rule.

Potassium: Don't Ban Bananas Yet

Potassium is another nutrient that has acquired a slightly frightening reputation among kidney patients but not everyone with CKD needs to avoid potassium-rich foods. Dr Ambike says potassium restriction is generally guided by blood-test results rather than automatically imposed on every patient. In later stages, particularly stages 4 and 5, the kidneys may struggle to remove excess potassium. High potassium levels can become dangerous because they can affect the heart's rhythm.

That is when foods such as bananas, potatoes and tomatoes may need to be monitored or limited, depending on the individual's potassium levels. Phosphorus can also become important in advanced CKD and may need attention alongside potassium.

How Much Water Is Ideal?

We have spent years hearing that everyone should drink more water. For people with CKD, it isn't always that simple. Salt and fluid intake are closely connected. Excess sodium can make the body retain water. As kidney function declines, the kidneys may also become less able to remove excess fluid. That is why some patients, particularly in later stages, may be asked to monitor how much they drink. This doesn't mean everyone with CKD should restrict water. Fluid requirements are individual and can change with kidney function, urine output, swelling, heart conditions, dialysis and other factors.

The practical starting point can be surprisingly simple: check the sodium content on food labels before putting packaged food into your shopping basket. But that's only the beginning. Dr Ambike says, “CKD diets should not be self-managed. A nephrologist or renal dietician can build a plan based on kidney function, blood-test results, medications, nutritional needs and whether the person is on dialysis.”

(This is the concluding article in the mini-series for National Nutrition Week 2026)

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