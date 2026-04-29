ETV Bharat / health

Alcohol and Diabetes Don’t Always Mix Well, Here's What Diabetics Should Know Before Drinking

Alcohol consumption is rising across the country. It’s not just young partygoers or occasional weekend drinkers anymore. People from all walks of life (many of them already dealing with health issues such as diabetes) continue to drink, often convinced that a peg here or there won’t really matter. But according to medical experts, the relationship between alcohol and diabetes is… complicated.

Sugar Goes Up… And Then Suddenly Down

Diabetes specialist Dr. Gaurav Sachdeva explains that alcohol doesn’t behave in a straightforward way inside the body. It doesn’t just raise blood sugar. It can raise it and then drop it, sometimes quite dramatically. “Alcohol contains calories and carbohydrates. These can push blood sugar levels up fairly quickly. But when the alcohol begins to wear off, blood sugar can suddenly fall. This drop is known as hypoglycemia, and it can be dangerous, especially for people who already have diabetes,” he tells ETV Bharat.

Things get even more complicated when alcohol is consumed on an empty stomach. Dr. Sachdeva notes that drinking without eating first can increase the risk of hypoglycemia. The liver becomes busy processing alcohol instead of maintaining stable glucose levels in the blood. The result? Blood sugar can fall faster than expected. For diabetics, that drop can sometimes be severe enough to cause dizziness, confusion, or even fainting.

Two Types of Diabetes

To understand the bigger picture, it helps to remember that diabetes itself isn’t just one condition.

There are two main types. Type 1 diabetes is usually genetic. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is more closely linked to lifestyle. Diet, exercise, body weight, and daily habits all play significant roles. This is the form that has been increasing rapidly in India in recent years. Unfortunately, alcohol (especially when consumed regularly) doesn’t exactly help matters.

Country-made Or Branded?

At this point, the conversation inevitably turns to the question: Is country-made liquor (called desi daru), worse than so-called English liquor? The answer, according to experts, is yes. The problem with country liquor isn’t just alcohol itself. It’s the lack of regulation. With commercially produced spirits (whisky, wine, or beer) the alcohol content is clearly defined. Labels specify the percentage of alcohol, ingredients are regulated, and quality standards exist.

Country liquor is a different story. It is often unrefined, and the exact alcohol content may not be clearly known. Sometimes other substances are mixed in the production process. Tragically, there have been multiple incidents across India where contaminated country liquor has caused serious illness or even death. Dr. Sachdeva puts it bluntly: alcohol is alcohol, but the uncertainty around country liquor makes it far more dangerous.

Is Any Alcohol Safe?