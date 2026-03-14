ETV Bharat / health

Diabetes, Smoking, Hypertension, Sedentary Lifestyle Driving Rising Peripheral Vascular Diseases: Expert

Hyderabad: Peripheral vascular diseases are increasing due to factors such as diabetes, smoking, hypertension and sedentary lifestyles, a top expert has said.

Dr. Narendranath, Clinical Director of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at KIMS Group of Hospitals, made the revelation at the three-day international conference titled 'Vascular Voyages – Fem Pop: Mystery to Mastery' organised here to enhance awareness on vascular diseases and introduce advanced treatment techniques to doctors.

The conference has brought together several vascular specialists from India and abroad. A special one-day hands-on training workshop will also be conducted at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad. The conference was organised by the KIMS Institute of Vascular Sciences and the Department of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Hyderabad.

Dr. Narendranath, who is also the Organising Chairman of the conference, explained that factors like diabetes, smoking, hypertension and sedentary lifestyles reduce blood flow to the legs and feet, leading to symptoms such as pain while walking and non-healing wounds. If not treated in time, severe cases may even require amputation of the affected limb, he warned.

Emphasising the importance of continuous learning and practical exposure for medical professionals on the occasion, Dr. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Group of Hospitals and chief guest on the event, said that training workshops and academic conferences play a vital role in equipping young doctors with the latest knowledge and skills in vascular medicine.