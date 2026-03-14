Diabetes, Smoking, Hypertension, Sedentary Lifestyle Driving Rising Peripheral Vascular Diseases: Expert
Dr Narendranath, Clinical Director of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at KIMS Group of Hospitals warned severe cases may even require amputation of the affected limb.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Peripheral vascular diseases are increasing due to factors such as diabetes, smoking, hypertension and sedentary lifestyles, a top expert has said.
Dr. Narendranath, Clinical Director of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at KIMS Group of Hospitals, made the revelation at the three-day international conference titled 'Vascular Voyages – Fem Pop: Mystery to Mastery' organised here to enhance awareness on vascular diseases and introduce advanced treatment techniques to doctors.
The conference has brought together several vascular specialists from India and abroad. A special one-day hands-on training workshop will also be conducted at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad. The conference was organised by the KIMS Institute of Vascular Sciences and the Department of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Hyderabad.
Dr. Narendranath, who is also the Organising Chairman of the conference, explained that factors like diabetes, smoking, hypertension and sedentary lifestyles reduce blood flow to the legs and feet, leading to symptoms such as pain while walking and non-healing wounds. If not treated in time, severe cases may even require amputation of the affected limb, he warned.
Emphasising the importance of continuous learning and practical exposure for medical professionals on the occasion, Dr. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Group of Hospitals and chief guest on the event, said that training workshops and academic conferences play a vital role in equipping young doctors with the latest knowledge and skills in vascular medicine.
Dr Rao said it was a matter of pride that vascular surgeons and specialists from different countries had participated in the conference. He noted that leading experts in vascular medicine shared their experiences on recent developments, modern surgical techniques, and advanced endovascular treatment methods.
Special focus was given to the latest technologies being used in the treatment of femoropopliteal artery diseases. Such knowledge-sharing platforms, he said, help technology evolve further and benefit the medical community.
The scientific programme of the conference included academic sessions, panel discussions, case-based discussions and deliberations on advanced treatment techniques. Live demonstrations were also conducted in the endovascular suite and operation theatres, which organisers said would serve as valuable learning opportunities for young doctors and medical residents.
During the live workshop at KIMS Hospitals, experts will demonstrate complex vascular surgeries, open bypass procedures and advanced endovascular interventions. Participants will also receive simulation-based hands-on training, organisers said.
The organisers added that such conferences help strengthen collaboration among vascular specialists and enhance awareness of modern treatment options for peripheral vascular diseases, ultimately enabling better care for patients.
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