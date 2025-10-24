ETV Bharat / health

Reasons Why Diabetics, Smokers, And Senior Citizens Should Never Skip Their Eye Check-ups

You wake up one morning, and something feels off. The light looks duller. Your favourite movie looks blurry. You blink a few times, rub your eyes, but the fog doesn’t lift. That’s how vision problems often start, without much fanfare. And by the time you realize something’s wrong, the damage is often done.

It’s not that your eyes betrayed you. It’s just that you never really paid them the attention they deserved. Especially if you’re diabetic, smoke regularly, or are in your golden years, your retina (that thin layer at the back of your eye that makes vision possible) is fighting battles every day that you don’t see. We check our phones a hundred times a day, but our eyes? Maybe once a decade, if at all. And that’s a problem. Because for some people, regular eye exams are a lifeline.

When Sugar Attacks The Eyes

If you have diabetes, you already know how tricky it can be. It’s not just about skipping sweets; it’s about your body’s relationship with sugar at a cellular level.

“Over time, high blood sugar damages tiny blood vessels... and the ones in your eyes, being the most delicate, suffer the most,” says Dr. Neha Vasta, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Phaco Surgeon, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital at RR Nagar in Bengaluru. This leads to something called diabetic retinopathy. It’s not a pretty word, but it’s one you should know. It’s the leading cause of blindness in working adults.

In the early phase, called Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR), the blood vessels in your retina begin leaking, informs the eye specialist. Tiny bulges, called microaneurysms, form. There’s bleeding and fat deposits — but no pain, no blurring, nothing to warn you. Your vision might look fine even as the damage builds up. Then comes the second act: Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR). Dr. Vasta adds that the eye, starved of oxygen, starts growing new blood vessels to fix the problem. But these vessels are weak — they burst and bleed easily, leading to “floaters” (those dark specks that drift across your vision). Sometimes the bleeding gets so bad it can detach your retina (like wallpaper peeling off the wall) leading to total blindness.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a third player: Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). It sounds fancy, but it’s just swelling of the central part of your retina (the macula), which controls sharp, detailed vision. When that swells, reading, driving, and recognizing faces become difficult. Here’s the cruel irony: most diabetics don’t feel anything until the later stages. By then, treatments like laser therapy or injections can only prevent further damage, not reverse it. That’s why an annual eye checkup is non-negotiable for diabetics. Catch it early, and you might never lose your sight. Wait too long, and you might lose it forever.

When Cigarettes Burn More Than Lungs