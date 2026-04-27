ETV Bharat / health

Can Diabetes Really Be Reversed? Top Doctors Say The Reality Is More Complicated

On a sultry afternoon in Delhi, Mita (name changed), a 45-year-old corporate employee, sits down with a lifestyle and nutrition coach. Her glucose readings are consistently low. After six months in a diabetes reversal programme, Mita has lost weight, her hair and skin quality have improved, and she has stopped her medication. Her coach smiles and uses the word 'reversed': a term favoured in the wellness industry, yet controversial medically, since it suggests diabetes has been undone rather than controlled.

In a different setup, an endocrinologist reviews a similar case: a 75-year-old man has consistently worked on himself for two years: regular walks, lifestyle changes, dietary interventions. The insulin-lowering medicine has been reduced to zero. The doctor gives a reassuring smile but uses a different term: remission.

What Does Remission Mean?

The two words are at the heart of the debate in India and are also leading to a fast-growing, unregulated industry of “diabetes cure”. While the wellness coaches favour “reversal”, endocrinologists say “remission” is the right word. Remission is a state in which a person with Type 2 Diabetes achieves normal blood glucose levels without the need for glucose-lowering medications. Doctors, however, say it's important to note that this is not a quick fix or a silver bullet cure. The risks still exist, and relapse is always a possibility.

“Remission is the right word, because once diabetes converts to normal glucose regulation, at some point, it may increase again. Hence, we do not use the words 'cure' or 'reversal'. Of course, in any case, long-term management of diabetes and obesity will depend on discipline, diet, and exercise,’’ says Dr. Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology.

This, however, is not possible for type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease and irreversible. This is because it's a genetic disorder in which no insulin is produced. Dr. Misra, however, insists the “cure claims”, which are increasingly becoming viral, are “temporary and often exaggerated”.

New False Promise

India is one of the centres of the diabetes explosion in the world and is home to about 100 million people living with Type 2 Diabetes. As of 2023-2024, approximately 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, according to the ICMR-INDIAB study. Another 136 million are classified as prediabetic. This makes India one of the largest markets for the global diabetes industry.

Traditionally, doctors believe diabetes is manageable by medicine and lifestyle changes, but not curable. Over the past decade, start-up clinics and independent practitioners have begun offering “diabetes reversal programs,” largely relying on traditional knowledge, diet, exercise, and continuous monitoring. Many of these offerings include apps, subscription plans, and coaching to help patients reduce medication use. The programmes, according to experts, are taking valid medical concepts and promising a guaranteed outcome. Continuous glucose monitoring has helped identify foods that cause sugar spikes, enabling significant improvements through dietary and lifestyle changes. Experts note these results depend on ongoing changes.

Tips for diabetes management (ETV Bharat)

The problem, however, starts when the 'cures' are promised in a short span of time, like a month or two, or when people start offering herbal teas and magic pills for diabetes 'reversal'. In 2023, deepfake videos of prominent TV anchors promoting a 'diabetes medicine' went viral. This also led to a booming market of medical influencers and quacks. Diabetes reversal has turned into both, a medical claim and a marketing aspiration. The language is powerful, and so is the demand.

What Science Says

Diabetes being 'reversed' is not an unfounded idea, but it is often misunderstood. It is actually diabetes in remission. Research shows that Type 2 diabetes, especially in its early stages, can be significantly modified by intensive lifestyle intervention, dietary changes, and weight loss.