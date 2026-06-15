ETV Bharat / health

This Type 2 Diabetes Medicine Was Found Effective In Reducing Heart Failure In Patients Who Are Genetically Predisposed To It

Rare genetic variants known to cause cardiomyopathy (an inherited cause of a weak heart) can increase the risk of patients developing heart failure. However, new research from Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reveals that dapagliflozin (a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes), is particularly effective at reducing the risk in individuals who are genetically predisposed to developing heart failure.

The findings, published in Nature Medicine, highlight the growing potential for incorporating genetic screening into heart failure prevention strategies. While dapagliflozin reduced heart failure hospitalizations by 32% in non-carriers compared to placebo, the drug reduced risk in cardiomyopathy variant carriers by about 80%.

“Historically, identifying a genetic variant for cardiomyopathy mostly meant telling a patient they were at high risk and not having a specific preventative therapy to offer. These data show we do have tools to lower risk in these individuals,” said co-lead author Shinwan Kany, MD, MSc, a visiting scientist at the Cardiovascular Research Center with Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute and the Broad Institute.

“Moving toward early, genetically guided intervention could allow us to protect these vulnerable patients long before they develop symptoms,” said corresponding author Christian T. Ruff, MD, MPH, a cardiologist with Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute and Senior Investigator at the TIMI Study Group.

How It Works

People with diabetes are often at higher risk of heart disease. Dapagliflozin treats diabetes by increasing the excretion of glucose and sodium in urine, a process that among other things may help the heart work more efficiently. While previous studies have established that dapagliflozin can help treat patients with established heart disease and prevent the development of heart failure in those without known disease, it remained unclear until now whether having a cardiomyopathy variant would affect the magnitude of benefit.