ETV Bharat / health

Could A Diabetes Medication Be The Next Wonder Drug?

For millions living with type 2 diabetes, heart disease remains one of the greatest threats to their health. Researchers at Michigan Medicine have uncovered a mechanism that may explain why sotagliflozin, an FDA-approved diabetes medication marketed as Inpefa, reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke . In a series of laboratory experiments, the research team found that the drug helps prevent excessive platelet activation, a process that can lead to dangerous blood clots that block flow to the heart and brain.

The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation , provide new insight into cardiovascular benefits of the drug that extend beyond blood sugar control.

“A drug that can both decrease the risk for diabetes along with the risk for having a heart attack or stroke could be a turning point in our ability safely treat this growing population in the US and abroad,” said Michael A. Holinstat, Ph.D., MS, co-senior author and Professor of Pharmacology, Internal Medicine, and Surgery at University of Michigan Medical School.

Sotagliflozin belongs to a class of medications known as sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT) inhibitors, which lower blood sugar by blocking the proteins responsible for glucose reabsorption. Unlike the widely used SGLT2 inhibitors, which primary act in the kidneys, sotagliflozin targets both SGLT2 proteins in the kidneys and SGLT1 proteins in other organs.

Reducing Stroke Risk

Over the past decade, SGLT2 inhibitors such as empagliflozin (Jardiance) and dapagliflozin (Farxiga), have become a mainstay of type 2 diabetes treatment. Over 20% of patients are taking the medications. Sotagliflozin has demonstrated an unusual ability in clinical trials. Unlike medications that only target SGLT2, the drug reduced the risk of ischemic events such as heart attack and stroke.

To better understand why, researchers conducted a head-to-head comparison between sotagliflozin and the empagliflozin, or Jardiance. While sotagliflozin limited platelet activation in blood samples from both healthy volunteers and people with type 2 diabetes, empagliflozin had little to no effect. The team also found that sotagliflozin made platelets less likely to stick together and form blood clots. In mice with injured blood vessels, the drug reduced clot formation by approximately 60%, compared with just 5-10% in animals treated with empagliflozin.