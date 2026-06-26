Diabetes Emerging As Key Factor Behind Rising Early Cataract Cases In India, Say Eye Doctors This Cataract Awareness Month
Ophthalmologists say persistently high blood sugar levels are accelerating changes in the eye’s natural lens, leading to earlier onset and faster progression of cataracts.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Doctors across India are witnessing a growing number of patients developing cataracts in their 40s and 50s, with diabetes increasingly emerging as a major contributing factor. As the burden of diabetes rises in the country, ophthalmologists say persistently high blood sugar levels are accelerating changes in the eye’s natural lens, leading to earlier onset and faster progression of cataracts.
India is known as the diabetes capital of the world, with an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years suffering from Type 2 diabetes and nearly 25 million being prediabetic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). While diabetic retinopathy is among the better-known eye complications associated with the condition, experts note that cataract is also becoming a significant concern, particularly among individuals with long-standing or poorly controlled diabetes. Prolonged exposure to elevated blood glucose levels can affect the eye’s natural lens, accelerating clouding and reducing visual clarity at a younger age.
Why Are Cases Rising In Diabetics?
Cataract can no longer be viewed solely as an age-related condition. With metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension becoming increasingly common, the risk of earlier and more rapidly progressing cataracts is also rising. This makes regular eye examinations and better metabolic control critical to preventing avoidable vision loss.
“Diabetes is increasingly being recognised as a major contributor to early cataract development,” said Dr JS Titiyal, Regional Director - Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Delhi. “We are seeing a rising number of patients in their 40s and 50s presenting with cataracts, particularly those with poorly controlled blood sugar levels. These changes in the lens often develop gradually but can significantly affect vision during an individual’s most active and productive years. Regular eye examinations help identify early lens changes and allow timely treatment before vision loss becomes more severe.”
What Are The Symptoms?
Doctors say the impact of cataracts is often felt more acutely by working-age adults today because visual disturbances become harder to ignore in screen-intensive daily routines involving computers, smartphones, video calls and driving. Common symptoms include blurred vision, glare, reduced contrast sensitivity, difficulty reading digital screens and frequent changes in spectacle power. Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has announced free cataract eye evaluations for the general public until 15 July 2026, aimed at increasing awareness.
“Despite rising awareness, misconceptions around cataract treatment continue to delay timely intervention,” said Dr Siddharth Sain, Head – Clinical Services, “Many patients still believe that surgery should only be performed once the cataract has ‘matured’, or assume that vision loss is a normal part of ageing. Some also expect eye drops to reverse the condition, which is not medically accurate. Such delays can lead to advanced cataracts that are more difficult to manage surgically and may affect visual recovery outcomes.”
Eye doctors advise individuals above the age of 40, especially those living with diabetes or other metabolic conditions, to undergo regular comprehensive eye check-ups.
Also read:
- Early Warning Signs of Eye Diseases You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Medical Experts Say That Eye Checkup For Cataract Is A Must After 60
- This Type 2 Diabetes Medicine Was Found Effective In Reducing Heart Failure In Patients Who Are Genetically Predisposed To It
- 'Diabetic Retinopathy Is Not Reversible. Treatment And Early Detection Can Control And Slow Progression': Dr. Chaitra Jayadev, Renowned Eye Specialist