ETV Bharat / health

Diabetes Emerging As Key Factor Behind Rising Early Cataract Cases In India, Say Eye Doctors This Cataract Awareness Month

Doctors across India are witnessing a growing number of patients developing cataracts in their 40s and 50s, with diabetes increasingly emerging as a major contributing factor. As the burden of diabetes rises in the country, ophthalmologists say persistently high blood sugar levels are accelerating changes in the eye’s natural lens, leading to earlier onset and faster progression of cataracts.

India is known as the diabetes capital of the world, with an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years suffering from Type 2 diabetes and nearly 25 million being prediabetic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). While diabetic retinopathy is among the better-known eye complications associated with the condition, experts note that cataract is also becoming a significant concern, particularly among individuals with long-standing or poorly controlled diabetes. Prolonged exposure to elevated blood glucose levels can affect the eye’s natural lens, accelerating clouding and reducing visual clarity at a younger age.

Why Are Cases Rising In Diabetics?

Cataract can no longer be viewed solely as an age-related condition. With metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension becoming increasingly common, the risk of earlier and more rapidly progressing cataracts is also rising. This makes regular eye examinations and better metabolic control critical to preventing avoidable vision loss.