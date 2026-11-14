ETV Bharat / health

Diabetes Increasing Among Younger People, Warn Hyderabad Doctors

Hyderabad: Changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits and reduced physical activity is a matter of concern when it comes to diabetes, medical experts said on Saturday. They stressed that early detection, timely medical intervention and lifestyle changes can help prevent the disease and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

The doctors were speaking at a diabetes awareness programme organised by the Department of Internal Medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Kompally, under the leadership of Dr Nava Vikas Jukanti and his team to mark World Diabetes Day. Telugu film actor Rajeev Kanakala attended the programme as the chief guest.

Diabetes awareness programme was organsied at KIMS Hospitals, Kompally (ETV Bharat)

Chief and Senior Consultant Dr Nava Vikas Jukanti, Senior Consultant Dr Nithin Reddy P., Consultant Dr K. Ram Chandra Prasad, Consultant Dr Anusha Rao J. and Consultant Dr Venkatram Planjery said diabetes was no longer limited to older people and was increasingly being diagnosed among younger individuals.

They explained that obesity, physical inactivity, a family history of diabetes and excessive consumption of sugary foods and refined carbohydrates could increase the risk of developing the condition.

The experts spoke about the need to identify people at high risk of developing diabetes through appropriate screening. Individuals with a family history of diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or obesity should consult their doctors about suitable risk-assessment tests, including the HOMA-IR test, wherever clinically recommended.

They advised people not to ignore warning signs such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, fatigue, blurred vision and unexplained weight loss. Those experiencing these symptoms should undergo blood glucose testing.

Even individuals without noticeable symptoms but with known risk factors should undergo periodic screening, the doctors said.