Diabetes Increasing Among Younger People, Warn Hyderabad Doctors
The experts spoke about the need to identify people at high risk of developing diabetes through appropriate screening.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits and reduced physical activity is a matter of concern when it comes to diabetes, medical experts said on Saturday. They stressed that early detection, timely medical intervention and lifestyle changes can help prevent the disease and reduce the risk of long-term complications.
The doctors were speaking at a diabetes awareness programme organised by the Department of Internal Medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Kompally, under the leadership of Dr Nava Vikas Jukanti and his team to mark World Diabetes Day. Telugu film actor Rajeev Kanakala attended the programme as the chief guest.
Chief and Senior Consultant Dr Nava Vikas Jukanti, Senior Consultant Dr Nithin Reddy P., Consultant Dr K. Ram Chandra Prasad, Consultant Dr Anusha Rao J. and Consultant Dr Venkatram Planjery said diabetes was no longer limited to older people and was increasingly being diagnosed among younger individuals.
They explained that obesity, physical inactivity, a family history of diabetes and excessive consumption of sugary foods and refined carbohydrates could increase the risk of developing the condition.
The experts spoke about the need to identify people at high risk of developing diabetes through appropriate screening. Individuals with a family history of diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or obesity should consult their doctors about suitable risk-assessment tests, including the HOMA-IR test, wherever clinically recommended.
They advised people not to ignore warning signs such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, fatigue, blurred vision and unexplained weight loss. Those experiencing these symptoms should undergo blood glucose testing.
Even individuals without noticeable symptoms but with known risk factors should undergo periodic screening, the doctors said.
The doctors stressed that a balanced diet, at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, maintaining a healthy body weight and getting adequate sleep were essential for preventing and managing diabetes.
People already diagnosed with the condition should follow their prescribed medication, monitor their blood glucose levels and undergo regular HbA1c tests as recommended by their doctors.
They also cautioned that uncontrolled diabetes could lead to serious complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.
KIMS Hospitals Unit Head Dr Kiran Kumar said increasing awareness about diabetes and adopting healthier lifestyle practices were essential to reducing the risk of the disease and its associated complications.
KIMS Hospitals, Kompally, Medical Director Dr Abhilash, hospital staff and members of the local community also participated in the awareness programme.
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