Inside India’s Diabetes Hotspots: Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Have the Highest Rates
More than 100 million people in India are living with diabetes, but the distribution of these cases is far from uniform, reports Sneha Bharti.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
If you walk down a street in India today, the odds are high that someone nearby is managing diabetes. Perhaps it’s the elderly man taking a brisk morning walk before breakfast. Perhaps it’s a middle-aged professional carefully measuring sugar in his tea. Perhaps it’s a young woman monitoring her blood glucose through an app connected to a sensor on her arm.
Three decades ago, this would have seemed unusual. Diabetes was once perceived as a relatively rare condition: something encountered occasionally, perhaps in a wealthy urban neighbourhood or among older adults. But today, it has transformed into one of the most defining health stories of modern India. The shift happened gradually through lifestyle changes, urban growth, evolving diets, and a genetic vulnerability that many Indians unknowingly carry. When researchers began mapping the disease across India’s states, they discovered that diabetes does not spread evenly across the country. Certain states have become hotspots. Understanding why tells us a great deal about how India itself is changing.
The State With the Highest Diabetes Rate
According to a detailed study from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s ICMR-INDIAB project, published in June 2023 in the journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, more than 100 million people in India are living with diabetes. But the distribution of these cases is far from uniform. The state with the highest diabetes prevalence in India is Goa, where over 26.4% of the population is estimated to be affected. In other words, roughly one in four people in Goa may have diabetes.
Following Goa, several other regions show particularly high rates of the disease:
- Tamil Nadu
- Kerala
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Chandigarh
Another analysis published between 2023 and 2025 found that Tamil Nadu has the highest age-standardised prevalence rate (ASPR) for diabetes, followed by Goa and Karnataka. At the other end of the spectrum lies Uttar Pradesh, where the diabetes prevalence rate is estimated to be around 4.8%, making it among the lowest in the country.
Why Some States Are Seeing Higher Diabetes Rates
According to Dr. Ashok M. N., Consultant in Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru, the high diabetes rate in Goa is the result of several overlapping factors. “It reflects a combination of lifestyle, dietary habits, and demographic factors,” he says.
"There are multiple factors behind this trend," says Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. "Diabetes onset is multifactorial and not purely genetic. A sedentary lifestyle, low-fibre and high-carbohydrate intake, lack of exercise, rapid urbanisation, chronic stress, poor sleep, and high-calorie diets all contribute significantly. This is leading to an earlier onset of diabetes. Individuals who may be genetically predisposed to develop diabetes around 45 years are now being diagnosed as early as 28 to 30 years. This shift is largely driven by lifestyle factors such as increased stress, reduced sleep, high-calorie intake, and consumption of processed and refined foods like white rice, maida, white bread, fried foods, and trans-fat-rich diets. In contrast, diets that emphasise unprocessed foods can help delay or prevent diabetes," he explains.
Think about what daily life in a highly urbanized region looks like. Urban residents often work long hours sitting at desks. Physical activity drops. Convenience foods become common. Sugary beverages and processed snacks gradually replace traditional diets. In places like Goa and Tamil Nadu (states with higher levels of urbanization), these patterns are especially visible.
- Rising Obesity: Research from the ICMR-INDIAB study published in Nature suggests that regions with higher diabetes prevalence often also have higher levels of abdominal and general obesity.
- Urbanization and Sedentary Lifestyle: States like Goa and Tamil Nadu are highly urbanized.
- Changing Dietary Habits: Whole grains and vegetables are increasingly being replaced by foods high in refined carbohydrates, sugar, and unhealthy fats.
- Genetic Susceptibility: Several studies suggest that Indians may have a higher genetic predisposition to insulin resistance compared with many other populations.
- Better Detection in Developed States: Regions like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have stronger healthcare infrastructure and more widespread screening programs. As a result, more cases are detected and reported.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12104079/
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(23)00119-5/fulltext
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1505143/full
Also read:
- Why Diabetes Hits Women Harder, Learn The Health Risks Beyond Blood Sugar
- Diabetes Is No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly Or Urban Elite, It's Spreading Fast Across Villages: Diabetologist Dr Rakesh Parikh
- The Ayurvedic Way To Control Diabetes: Here's How Rigorous Studies Are Being Carried Out To Test, Apply Ayurveda To The Exploding Crisis
- Diabetes Surge Signals Need For Alternative Treatments - Naturopathy A Viable Option
- Exclusive Interview | Dr. V. Mohan: '30% People Aged 20 And Above Suffer From Diabetes'