ETV Bharat / health

Inside India’s Diabetes Hotspots: Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Have the Highest Rates

If you walk down a street in India today, the odds are high that someone nearby is managing diabetes. Perhaps it’s the elderly man taking a brisk morning walk before breakfast. Perhaps it’s a middle-aged professional carefully measuring sugar in his tea. Perhaps it’s a young woman monitoring her blood glucose through an app connected to a sensor on her arm.

Three decades ago, this would have seemed unusual. Diabetes was once perceived as a relatively rare condition: something encountered occasionally, perhaps in a wealthy urban neighbourhood or among older adults. But today, it has transformed into one of the most defining health stories of modern India. The shift happened gradually through lifestyle changes, urban growth, evolving diets, and a genetic vulnerability that many Indians unknowingly carry. When researchers began mapping the disease across India’s states, they discovered that diabetes does not spread evenly across the country. Certain states have become hotspots. Understanding why tells us a great deal about how India itself is changing.

The State With the Highest Diabetes Rate

According to a detailed study from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s ICMR-INDIAB project, published in June 2023 in the journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, more than 100 million people in India are living with diabetes. But the distribution of these cases is far from uniform. The state with the highest diabetes prevalence in India is Goa, where over 26.4% of the population is estimated to be affected. In other words, roughly one in four people in Goa may have diabetes.

Following Goa, several other regions show particularly high rates of the disease: