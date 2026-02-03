The Diabetes Tsunami Is Raging, But The Remote Control Is In Your Hands
Published : February 3, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Globally, 589 million people suffer from diabetes. Did you know that high blood pressure and high cholesterol are the precursors to diabetes? Controlling those two is enough. So, take advantage of the "Fit Hoga Bharat" opportunity. Put a check on diabetes.
Main Causes Of Diabetes
Diabetes is divided into three types: Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3.
Type 1 diabetes is considered an autoimmune disease. This condition occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. This type of diabetes, which is genetic and appears at a young age, cannot be completely prevented. Insulin must be taken for life.
Type 2 diabetes results from a combination of a disordered lifestyle and genetic factors. Obesity, increased body fat, lack of physical activity, and excessive consumption of sugar, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods contribute to this condition. Stress, lack of sleep, increasing age, and family history are also contributing factors.
Type 3 diabetes is seen in pregnant women. Although blood sugar temporarily increases due to hormonal changes during pregnancy, it decreases after delivery. However, these women are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in the future.
Who Is At Risk?
You are at risk if:
- Your parents have diabetes
- Youa are over 40 years of age
- You have excess weight, especially fat around the abdomen
- You don't do much physical activity and have unhealthy eating habits
- You have blood pressure and cholesterol problems
The "Diabetes Atlas" released recently by the International Diabetes Federation reveals that diabetes is spreading like a tidal wave, warning that it is one of the biggest health problems of the 21st century. It stated that a whopping 252 million people are unaware that they even have the disease. It said that 589 million people worldwide are suffering from diabetes right now.
It is noteworthy that one in every seven people affected by diabetes worldwide is an Indian. Last year, 89.8 million people aged 20-79 years were affected by diabetes. Numerically, China is in the first place, followed by India in the second place.
Over 150 Million By 2050
While the number of diabetics in India is currently 89.8 million, it is likely to increase by 75% by the year 2050. It is estimated that the number of diabetes sufferers could reach 156.7 million. Many factors such as urbanization and lifestyle changes are contributing to the spread of the disease.
More People At Risk
It's no secret that the number of people with pre-diabetes in the country is high. Did you know that approximately 13.8% people have high glucose levels? Experts warn that all these individuals are at risk of developing full-blown diabetes in the future.
