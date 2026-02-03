ETV Bharat / health

The Diabetes Tsunami Is Raging, But The Remote Control Is In Your Hands

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented through a healthy diet and exercise ( Getty Images )

Globally, 589 million people suffer from diabetes. Did you know that high blood pressure and high cholesterol are the precursors to diabetes? Controlling those two is enough. So, take advantage of the "Fit Hoga Bharat" opportunity. Put a check on diabetes.

Main Causes Of Diabetes

Diabetes is divided into three types: Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3.

Type 1 diabetes is considered an autoimmune disease. This condition occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. This type of diabetes, which is genetic and appears at a young age, cannot be completely prevented. Insulin must be taken for life.

Type 2 diabetes results from a combination of a disordered lifestyle and genetic factors. Obesity, increased body fat, lack of physical activity, and excessive consumption of sugar, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods contribute to this condition. Stress, lack of sleep, increasing age, and family history are also contributing factors.

Fasting glucose levels (ETV Bharat)

Type 3 diabetes is seen in pregnant women. Although blood sugar temporarily increases due to hormonal changes during pregnancy, it decreases after delivery. However, these women are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in the future.

Who Is At Risk?

You are at risk if: