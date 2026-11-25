ETV Bharat / health

Can Diabetes Affect Your Hearing? ENT Specialist Responds

Hearing loss is about twice as common among people with diabetes ( Getty Images )

Imagine sitting at a family lunch. Everyone is talking, the food is excellent, and three conversations are happening simultaneously. You can hear the noise, but you cannot quite make out what the person sitting next to you is saying. It may seem like an ordinary consequence of a noisy room or getting older. But difficulty following conversations, particularly when several people are speaking, can also be an early sign of hearing loss. And if you have diabetes, it is worth paying attention to.

We often associate diabetes with blood sugar levels, the kidneys, eyes and heart. Hearing rarely enters the conversation. Yet research suggests that people with diabetes are more likely to experience hearing loss than those without the condition. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hearing loss is about twice as common among people with diabetes as it is among people of the same age without diabetes.

This does not mean that everyone with diabetes will develop hearing loss but it does mean that changes in hearing should not automatically be dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing. If you find yourself repeatedly asking people to speak louder, struggling to follow conversations in restaurants or turning up the television more often, it may be time to get your hearing checked.

Finding it harder to follow someone speaking on the phone is one warning sign of hearing loss in diabetics (Getty Images)

What Does Blood Sugar Have To Do With Hearing?

“The inner ear is a remarkably delicate system. It relies on a steady supply of blood and healthy nerves to convert sound into signals that the brain can understand. When blood sugar remains high over a prolonged period, it can damage the tiny blood vessels and nerves involved in this process,” says Dr Devkumar Rengaraja Nachiappen, Consultant ENT, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, adding that this damage may gradually affect a person's ability to hear.

Warning Signs Diabetics Shouldn't Ignore

Hearing loss often develops gradually. This makes it easy to miss, particularly because people tend to adapt to small changes without realising it, says ENT specialist Dr Devkumar Rengaraja Nachiappen.

Sometimes, family members notice the problem before the person experiencing it. They may complain that the television is too loud or point out that conversations need to be repeated several times.

Difficulty understanding speech in crowded places

Missing parts of conversations

Finding it harder to follow someone speaking on the phone.

If you have diabetes and notice these changes, mention them during your next medical appointment. An ENT specialist can examine the ear and check for common, treatable causes such as earwax build-up or fluid behind the eardrum. A hearing test can establish which sounds you are struggling to hear and help determine what needs to happen next.

When Should You Get Your Hearing Tested?