ETV Bharat / health

Mammogram Or Self-Examination? Oncologist Says That Both Matter For Detecting Breast Cancer Early

Through self-examination, you can learn to know your breasts and detect any changes ( Getty Images )

Breast cancer is a frequent disease for women globally. Early diagnosis may improve treatment outcomes. Possible changes can be detected by breast self-examination and mammograms. Learning these methods will help women make informed decisions about their breast health.

Cancer found at a localized stage is generally smaller and has not spread, making it easier to treat. The five-year relative survival rate for localized breast cancer is greater than 99%. Getting it diagnosed early may mean more treatment choices, including surgery to save the breast (in the right cases, a lumpectomy). It may also reduce intensive therapy and the cost of managing advanced disease.

Says Dr. Gunturu Indira - Consultant Radiation Oncologist, HCG Vizag, “Women need to know how their breasts normally look and feel so they can recognize any changes. A mammogram is a type of X-ray that can reveal abnormal growths or changes in tissue, sometimes before a lump can be felt. Regular mammograms might be recommended for women over 40 depending on their medical history and risk. If you have a strong family history, you should talk about your risk and whether genetic counseling or testing is appropriate.”

Through self-examination, you can learn to know your breasts and detect any changes. Dr. Indira shares how to do it in the privacy of your home:

Mirror check: With your arms at your sides and then raised, look at your breasts to see if there are any changes in size, shape, skin or nipple position. Look for visible changes: Look for dimpling, redness, unusual swelling or nipple discharge. Examine the breasts: Use the pads of your three middle fingers to make small circular motions. Use light, medium and firm pressure to evaluate depth of tissue. Cover the whole area: Check from the collarbone to the bottom of the breast and toward the armpit. Look for any new lump, thickening or area that feels different. Repeat lying down: Lie down and gently feel the breasts again.

“If you notice a new or unusual change, see a doctor. Self-examination does not diagnose cancer and is not a substitute for clinical assessment and recommended mammography. It helps women to notice changes and get advice quickly,” says Dr. Indira.

More About Mammograms

Mammogram (Getty Images)

Some women avoid mammograms because of fear, time, or worry about discomfort. However, the test usually takes only a short time. Images are taken by pressing the breast between two plates for a short time, which may cause temporary discomfort. Knowing the process can help to answer these questions. It also features Thermalytix, a non-contact, radiation-free screening technology that can help identify tumours or lumps. Women should discuss appropriate screening options with a healthcare professional based on their age and risk.

The key is to be proactive, be it via breast awareness, clinical examination or mammography. Knowing what’s normal, noticing changes and discussing concerns with a doctor can help in early diagnosis. “Don’t wait until a suspicious change becomes painful in order to seek advice,” says Dr. Indira. Screening recommendations can differ between women, so decisions should be made with the guidance of a qualified doctor, rather than a one-size-fits-all schedule for everyone’s situation.