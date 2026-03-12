ETV Bharat / health

Good News For Diabetics, CSIR-NIIST Scientists Develop 'Designer Rice' With Low Glycemic Index And 3 Times The Amount Of Protein

For generations, the rhythmic sound of a pressure cooker’s whistle has been the heartbeat of the Indian kitchen. Inside, more often than not, is white rice: the fuel for over half the global population. But for all its comforting warmth, polished white rice carries a silent burden: it is mostly starch, which the body quickly turns into sugar, contributing to a rising tide of Type 2 diabetes.

What if the grain that anchors our daily diet could become a targeted tool for managing our most pressing health challenges? At the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram, researchers have moved beyond simple fortification to develop 'Designer Rice'. This is not a grain with vitamins and minerals merely sprayed onto its surface; it is a fundamental re-architecture of our most basic staple.

How Does It Work?

By deconstructing the rice grain into its primary components (starch, protein, and fibre) and then precisely reassembling them, scientists have created a nutrient-dense food that functions as a proactive, structural solution for metabolic health. This process allows the rice to retain its familiar taste and cooking properties while delivering a superior nutritional profile.