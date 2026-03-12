Good News For Diabetics, CSIR-NIIST Scientists Develop 'Designer Rice' With Low Glycemic Index And 3 Times The Amount Of Protein
India’s favourite staple is getting a high-tech makeover. Scientists have transformed broken rice into a nutrient-dense powerhouse.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
For generations, the rhythmic sound of a pressure cooker’s whistle has been the heartbeat of the Indian kitchen. Inside, more often than not, is white rice: the fuel for over half the global population. But for all its comforting warmth, polished white rice carries a silent burden: it is mostly starch, which the body quickly turns into sugar, contributing to a rising tide of Type 2 diabetes.
What if the grain that anchors our daily diet could become a targeted tool for managing our most pressing health challenges? At the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram, researchers have moved beyond simple fortification to develop 'Designer Rice'. This is not a grain with vitamins and minerals merely sprayed onto its surface; it is a fundamental re-architecture of our most basic staple.
How Does It Work?
By deconstructing the rice grain into its primary components (starch, protein, and fibre) and then precisely reassembling them, scientists have created a nutrient-dense food that functions as a proactive, structural solution for metabolic health. This process allows the rice to retain its familiar taste and cooking properties while delivering a superior nutritional profile.
Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST explains the concept with the metaphor of a building. If traditional rice is a house made mostly of “sugar bricks” (starch), the CSIR-NIIST team took that house apart. They removed a significant portion of the starch and replaced it with “protein beams”.
By using food-processing technology rather than genetic modification, the team took broken rice, the bits usually sold at a discount: ground them into flour, and blended them with protein and micronutrients like iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12. They then “reformed” this mixture into grains that look, feel, and taste exactly like the rice we know.
Solving The 'Hidden Hunger'
India faces a paradoxical health crisis. On one hand, we are the “diabetes capital of the world,” where the high Glycaemic Index (GI) of white rice causes blood sugar to spike dangerously fast after a meal. On the other hand, millions suffer from “hidden hunger”: deficiencies in protein and minerals despite eating enough calories. The designer rice hits both targets at once.
- Low GI (Below 55): It releases energy slowly, preventing the sugar spikes that plague diabetics.
- Protein Powerhouse: While normal rice has about 6-8% protein, this version boasts over 20%.
- Fortified Defence: It bridges the gap for anaemia by embedding iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12 directly into the grain’s structure.
Beyond The Lab
To bridge the “valley of death” between a lab prototype and your local grocery store, CSIR-NIIST has officially transferred this technology to industry giants like Tata Consumer Products Limited.
“It tastes even better than normal rice because of the increased protein,” says Dr. Anandharamakrishnan. Most importantly, it doesn’t require people to change their culture. You don’t have to switch to expensive quinoa or salads; you just keep eating the rice you love, but with three times the nutrition.
As we look toward a future of sustainable living, this innovation also champions a “circular economy”. By using broken rice grains (a byproduct of the milling process), scientists are creating an opportunity for farmers to add value to a resource that was previously underutilized.
Read more: