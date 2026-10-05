ETV Bharat / health

Dependence Keeps People Drinking Despite Desire To Quit, Says Study

New Delhi: Patients suffering from alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) may continue consuming alcohol even when they are fully aware of its harmful effects and express a strong desire to quit, with the severity of alcohol dependence emerging as a major barrier to sustained abstinence, according to a study by experts from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), examined the drinking patterns, dependence severity, motivation to change and perception of alcohol-related harm among patients with ALD and co-existing alcohol use disorder. The researchers from the departments of Psychiatry, Nursing and Hepatology at ILBS studied 3,759 male patients who received inpatient or outpatient care at the tertiary liver-care centre between January 2023 and December 2025.

Nearly four in five continued drinking

The study found that 2,932 patients, or 78 per cent, reported consuming alcohol within the preceding 60 days, while only 827 patients, or 22 per cent, had remained abstinent for more than 60 days. The findings underline the difficulty of achieving sustained abstinence among people with established alcohol-related liver disease, despite repeated medical counselling and awareness of the consequences.

The researchers noted that alcohol use disorder is a chronic, relapsing condition in which long-term alcohol exposure can alter brain systems involved in reward, motivation, stress and executive control. These changes can contribute to craving and continued alcohol use even after a person recognises the medical consequences.

Longer drinking history among current users

A prolonged history of alcohol consumption was common among the study participants. Overall, 78 per cent reported drinking alcohol for more than five years. Those who continued drinking were more likely to report a longer duration of alcohol use, including consumption extending beyond 15 years.

About 2,905 participants, or 77.3 per cent, reported consuming alcohol at least three times a week. Interestingly, the quantity of alcohol consumed did not follow the same pattern as frequency. While most participants fell into the moderate consumption category of 180–300 ml per drinking day, a higher proportion of patients who had become abstinent reported a history of high-quantity consumption of more than 300 ml per day.

The researchers said several factors could explain this pattern, including the possibility that heavier historical consumption resulted in more serious health consequences and therefore acted as a trigger for cessation.

Repeated quit attempts linked with abstinence

The study also found a notable difference in the history of attempts to quit alcohol. More than half of the participants---2,158, or 57.4 per cent---reported having made at least one previous attempt to stop drinking.

Patients who were abstinent were more likely to report multiple previous quit attempts, suggesting that sustained abstinence may follow several cycles of attempted cessation and relapse.

In contrast, a substantial proportion of patients who continued drinking had never attempted to quit.

Dependence severity emerges as a key factor

One of the most significant findings was the difference in dependence severity between the two groups.

Patients who had consumed alcohol within the previous 60 days recorded a median Severity of Dependence Scale (SDS) score of 9, compared with 7 among those who had remained abstinent for more than 60 days.

The researchers said the higher dependence scores among current drinkers indicate greater psychological dependence, potentially making it more difficult for them to translate their intention to quit into sustained behavioural change.