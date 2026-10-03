ETV Bharat / health

Florida's Dengue Outbreak Is Now The Largest In The Continental US In Decades

Florida's current dengue outbreak appears to be the largest in several decades in the continental United States. State health officials reported this week that more than 250 locally acquired cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been tallied so far this year. The vast majority of them were in Hillsborough County, home to Tampa.

Federal health officials say their data on dengue outbreaks is limited. But available information from state health departments and medical journals suggests the Florida outbreak marks the most cases in a calendar year for any state since at least the 1940s.

Puerto Rico is consistently hit hard by dengue, with numbers much higher than what's seen in any of the 50 states. But in the continental US, Florida usually gets the most locally transmitted cases. The state's previous worst year was 2023, when just under 200 locally spread cases were reported. Officials in Hillsborough and surrounding counties have declared local emergencies, and workers in the Tampa area are spraying day and night to tamp down the population of disease-transmitting mosquitoes.

What Is Dengue?

Dengue (pronounced DEHN'-gay) is caused by a virus spread by a type of mosquito. Many infected people don't get sick, but some experience fever, flu-like symptoms and — notoriously — aches. It's been nicknamed "breakbone fever" for the excruciating pain some people experience. Severe cases can cause bleeding, shock and death.

There are four types of dengue virus, simply known as 1, 2, 3 and 4. When someone is first infected, their body builds antibodies against that type for life. If they get infected with another type of dengue, the antibodies from the first infection may fail to neutralize the second type — and actually can help the virus enter immune cells and replicate. That's made it difficult to develop an effective vaccine.

Most people in the Tampa area don't have prior immunity to any form of dengue, said Dawn Wesson, a Tulane University expert on dengue and other diseases spread by mosquitoes.

How Does Dengue Spread?

The warm-weather mosquitoes that spread dengue live in Florida and some other hotter US locales, but experts say they have been expanding their geographic reach because of climate change. For decades, most continental U.S. infections were found among people who caught the virus while traveling internationally, along with locally acquired cases in Puerto Rico.