Delhi University Research On Parkinson's Disease: Phase 2 Trials Set To Begin Later This Year
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Rawat said in the Phase 2 trial, the drug will be tested for the first time on actual Parkinson's patients.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Fast strides are being made towards treating the Parkinson's disease as Phase 2 trials on the patients are expected to start this year. This comes on the heels of Phase 1 trials that had followed a major breakthrough achieved by a team led by Professor D. S. Rawat of the Department of Chemistry at Delhi University.
His team developed a unique molecule after nearly 14 years of research that received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Phase 1 human clinical trials in 2023. This was the first time a molecule developed at an Indian academic institution had received this level of international approval.
This achievement is considered significant because Parkinson's disease is no longer limited to the elderly. In recent years, cases have been rapidly emerging among young people as well. In future, India may become one of the countries most affected by this disease. This research by Delhi University offers a new ray of hope for lakhs of patients and their families.
Parkinson's disease is a serious neurodegenerative ailment in which brain cells gradually weaken directly impacting bodily function. Initially, symptoms include hand tremors, stiffness, difficulty in walking and impaired balance. Later, speech, eating and even basic tasks become difficult.
Professor Rawat explained that as the disease progresses, patients become unable to lead a normal life. In many cases, they become completely dependent on others. “This is why Parkinson's poses a challenge not only to one individual but to the entire family,” he said while explaining that previously this disease was primarily seen in the elderly but now cases among the younger generation are also being reported. Quoting studies, he said that India could reach the top spot in the world in terms of the number of Parkinson's patients by 2030.
Currently there is no drug available that can completely eliminate the disease. Existing medications only control the symptoms temporarily. As the disease progresses, their effectiveness diminishes.
Professor Rawat explained that drug development is a very difficult and expensive process where only one out of thousands of chemical compounds ever reaches the market. Developing a new drug typically takes 16 to 18 years and costs millions of dollars.
Professor Rawat stated that Professor Wang Suk Kim of Harvard Medical School is also a collaborator in the project on which his team is working. Delhi University and Harvard Medical School have signed an agreement for research.
He said that after continuous research and testing, scientists have developed a molecule that simultaneously targets multiple biological mechanisms related to Parkinson's. This discovery has been granted 12 international patents and Delhi University has received royalties of approximately Rs 52 lakh.
He explained, "The human brain contains approximately 86 billion neurons. Among these, dopamine neurons are of particular importance. Dopamine is a chemical commonly known as the ‘happy molecule’. It helps regulate bodily movements, emotions and mental balance. Parkinson's symptoms appear when dopamine production in the brain declines. This is why scientists have long sought a solution that could protect dopamine neurons.”
Professor Rawat went on to relate that the molecule developed by his team works through three different biological processes. It activates an enzyme called nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) that reduces the death of dopamine neurons and helps maintain better dopamine levels in the brain.
The molecule also helps clumps of a protein called alpha-synuclein form that are the major causes of tremors and movement disturbances.
Thirdly, it increases autophagy, a natural process in which healthy cells clear out damaged cells, by approximately 64%. This clears the body of ‘cellular garbage’ and protects the brain. He explained that prolonged fasting also activates a similar process in the body. In 2016, a Japanese scientist received the Nobel Prize for this concept.
Professor Rawat disclosed that in 2023, the molecule received approval from the US FDA for Phase 1 human clinical trials that were initiated by a Boston-based company Nurvon that collaborated with Henel Biopharma and Dayum Pharmaceuticals Limited to further the trials.
He explained that the Phase 1 trial involved 76 healthy individuals. The results, announced in November 2024 were positive. This research subsequently received approval for Phase 2 trials.
In the Phase 2 trial, this drug will be tested for the first time on actual Parkinson's patients. This will determine how effectively the drug can control or cure the disease. Professor Rawat explained, "In animal model tests, this molecule has shown an 80% to 90% improvement. If the results are 50% to 60% positive in humans, it will be a major achievement in medical science."
Professor Rawat disclosed that he has been receiving calls from patients and their families since 2016. Many are willing to volunteer for this drug trial because the patients have limited treatment options. However, clinical trials are controlled by pharmaceutical companies and patients are selected according to a set process.
The research by his team was published in the scientific journal ‘Nature Communications’ in 2023 leading to a lot of serious attention from the international scientific community.
Professor Rawat said. “There is a need to increase social awareness about diseases like Parkinson's. People often ignore the early symptoms thinking they are simply a sign of age. Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the condition of patients.”
A 2022 study supported by the Parkinson's Foundation found that an estimated 11 lakh people in the United States have Parkinson's disease and this number is projected to rise to 12 lakh by 2030. Parkinson's is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease. Approximately 90,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with the disease each year in the United States.
Globally, it is estimated that more than one crore people suffer from Parkinson's disease. The incidence of this disease increases with age but an estimated 4% of the people with it are diagnosed before the age of 50. Men are 1.5 times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease than women. The study found that the number of people suffering from Parkinson's disease varies with region. Researchers are currently trying to figure out why this happens.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and recent global studies (2023-2025), Parkinson's disease has become the fastest growing neurological disorder worldwide. Presently more than one crore people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's disease. According to a new estimate, the number of Parkinson's patients could increase to 2.52 crore by 2050.
According to the WHO data for 2023, deaths due to Parkinson's have increased by more than 100% since 2000 and Disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) caused by the disease have increased by 81% since 2000.
The incidence of Parkinson's disease is increasing rapidly in India. It is estimated that in the next five to six years, approximately 9.5% of the world's Parkinson's patients will be in India. The average age of onset of Parkinson's in India is around 50 years which is about 10 years less than in Western countries.
The prevalence of Parkinson's disease has doubled over the past 25 years. According to 2019 global estimates, the number of people with the disease was over 85 lakh.
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