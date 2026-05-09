ETV Bharat / health

Delhi University Research On Parkinson's Disease: Phase 2 Trials Set To Begin Later This Year

A collage of a researcher working at Delhi University and Professor D. S. Rawat of the Department of Chemistry at DU. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Fast strides are being made towards treating the Parkinson's disease as Phase 2 trials on the patients are expected to start this year. This comes on the heels of Phase 1 trials that had followed a major breakthrough achieved by a team led by Professor D. S. Rawat of the Department of Chemistry at Delhi University.

His team developed a unique molecule after nearly 14 years of research that received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Phase 1 human clinical trials in 2023. This was the first time a molecule developed at an Indian academic institution had received this level of international approval.

This achievement is considered significant because Parkinson's disease is no longer limited to the elderly. In recent years, cases have been rapidly emerging among young people as well. In future, India may become one of the countries most affected by this disease. This research by Delhi University offers a new ray of hope for lakhs of patients and their families.

Parkinson's disease is a serious neurodegenerative ailment in which brain cells gradually weaken directly impacting bodily function. Initially, symptoms include hand tremors, stiffness, difficulty in walking and impaired balance. Later, speech, eating and even basic tasks become difficult.

Professor Rawat explained that as the disease progresses, patients become unable to lead a normal life. In many cases, they become completely dependent on others. “This is why Parkinson's poses a challenge not only to one individual but to the entire family,” he said while explaining that previously this disease was primarily seen in the elderly but now cases among the younger generation are also being reported. Quoting studies, he said that India could reach the top spot in the world in terms of the number of Parkinson's patients by 2030.

Currently there is no drug available that can completely eliminate the disease. Existing medications only control the symptoms temporarily. As the disease progresses, their effectiveness diminishes.

Professor Rawat explained that drug development is a very difficult and expensive process where only one out of thousands of chemical compounds ever reaches the market. Developing a new drug typically takes 16 to 18 years and costs millions of dollars.

Professor Rawat stated that Professor Wang Suk Kim of Harvard Medical School is also a collaborator in the project on which his team is working. Delhi University and Harvard Medical School have signed an agreement for research.

He said that after continuous research and testing, scientists have developed a molecule that simultaneously targets multiple biological mechanisms related to Parkinson's. This discovery has been granted 12 international patents and Delhi University has received royalties of approximately Rs 52 lakh.

He explained, "The human brain contains approximately 86 billion neurons. Among these, dopamine neurons are of particular importance. Dopamine is a chemical commonly known as the ‘happy molecule’. It helps regulate bodily movements, emotions and mental balance. Parkinson's symptoms appear when dopamine production in the brain declines. This is why scientists have long sought a solution that could protect dopamine neurons.”

Professor Rawat went on to relate that the molecule developed by his team works through three different biological processes. It activates an enzyme called nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) that reduces the death of dopamine neurons and helps maintain better dopamine levels in the brain.

The molecule also helps clumps of a protein called alpha-synuclein form that are the major causes of tremors and movement disturbances.

Thirdly, it increases autophagy, a natural process in which healthy cells clear out damaged cells, by approximately 64%. This clears the body of ‘cellular garbage’ and protects the brain. He explained that prolonged fasting also activates a similar process in the body. In 2016, a Japanese scientist received the Nobel Prize for this concept.