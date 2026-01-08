ETV Bharat / health

Smog In Delhi: 10 Doctor-Approved Ways To Protect Your Eyes

If you live in Delhi, you already know this story. Winter arrives, sweaters come out, weddings begin, and the air turns into something you could almost chew. The Air Quality Index (AQI) jumps from “okay-ish” to “very poor” to “why are we going to office?” And somewhere between the traffic jam and your morning chai, your eyes start feeling like they’ve been insulted.

Doctors are seeing it every day.

According to Dr. Prabhjot Kaur, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, New Delhi, eye clinics are filling up with patients complaining of gritty, burning eyes, allergic conjunctivitis, and flare-ups of dry eye disease. The reason is simple: fine particulate matter and irritant gases mess with your tear film, inflame the surface of your eyes, and increase the risk of infection especially in children, older adults, contact lens users, and people who already have eye issues.

What To Do

You don’t need to move to the mountains or wear swimming goggles 24/7. There are practical, doctor-approved ways to protect your eyes during Delhi’s smog season. Here are 10 of them: simple enough to actually follow, even on a Friday morning.

1. Treat Sunglasses Like Safety Gear

Those oversized sunglasses you save for brunch dates? Time to use them daily. Dr. Kaur says wrap-around or snug sunglasses act like a physical barrier, blocking dust and particulate matter from directly hitting your eyes. Bonus tip: Pair them with a well-fitted mask. It reduces the airflow of irritants toward your eyes. Yes, you may look overly cautious. But your eyes will thank you by not burning like chopped onions.

2. Make Lubricating Eye Drops Your New Best Friend

Think of preservative-free lubricating eye drops as a gentle car wash for your eyes. Use them two to four times a day. Dr. Kaur stresses preservative-free drops. More is not better if the formula irritates your eyes further.

3. Stop Rubbing Your Eyes

Your eyes itch. You rub them. It feels good for three seconds and terrible for the next three hours. Rubbing pushes pollutants deeper into the eye, worsens inflammation, and can introduce infections. If your eyes feel irritated, use drops or a cold compress. Hands are not medical instruments, especially Delhi hands.

4. Give Contact Lenses A Break on High-AQI Days

If AQI numbers are screaming “severe,” your contact lenses shouldn’t be pretending everything is normal. Dr. Kaur advises limiting lens wear or switching to daily disposables during smoggy days. Better yet, wear spectacles until the air improves.