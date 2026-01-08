Smog In Delhi: 10 Doctor-Approved Ways To Protect Your Eyes
A senior ophthalmologist in Delhi recommends practical tips to keep your eyes safe in the wake of high air pollution.
If you live in Delhi, you already know this story. Winter arrives, sweaters come out, weddings begin, and the air turns into something you could almost chew. The Air Quality Index (AQI) jumps from “okay-ish” to “very poor” to “why are we going to office?” And somewhere between the traffic jam and your morning chai, your eyes start feeling like they’ve been insulted.
Doctors are seeing it every day.
According to Dr. Prabhjot Kaur, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, New Delhi, eye clinics are filling up with patients complaining of gritty, burning eyes, allergic conjunctivitis, and flare-ups of dry eye disease. The reason is simple: fine particulate matter and irritant gases mess with your tear film, inflame the surface of your eyes, and increase the risk of infection especially in children, older adults, contact lens users, and people who already have eye issues.
What To Do
You don’t need to move to the mountains or wear swimming goggles 24/7. There are practical, doctor-approved ways to protect your eyes during Delhi’s smog season. Here are 10 of them: simple enough to actually follow, even on a Friday morning.
1. Treat Sunglasses Like Safety Gear
Those oversized sunglasses you save for brunch dates? Time to use them daily. Dr. Kaur says wrap-around or snug sunglasses act like a physical barrier, blocking dust and particulate matter from directly hitting your eyes. Bonus tip: Pair them with a well-fitted mask. It reduces the airflow of irritants toward your eyes. Yes, you may look overly cautious. But your eyes will thank you by not burning like chopped onions.
2. Make Lubricating Eye Drops Your New Best Friend
Think of preservative-free lubricating eye drops as a gentle car wash for your eyes. Use them two to four times a day. Dr. Kaur stresses preservative-free drops. More is not better if the formula irritates your eyes further.
3. Stop Rubbing Your Eyes
Your eyes itch. You rub them. It feels good for three seconds and terrible for the next three hours. Rubbing pushes pollutants deeper into the eye, worsens inflammation, and can introduce infections. If your eyes feel irritated, use drops or a cold compress. Hands are not medical instruments, especially Delhi hands.
4. Give Contact Lenses A Break on High-AQI Days
If AQI numbers are screaming “severe,” your contact lenses shouldn’t be pretending everything is normal. Dr. Kaur advises limiting lens wear or switching to daily disposables during smoggy days. Better yet, wear spectacles until the air improves.
5. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule Like It’s Office Law
Pollution plus screen time is a brutal combo. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Add conscious blinking to the mix. Smog worsens screen-related dryness, and blinking reminds your eyes how to behave like eyes again.
6. Clean Your Indoor Air
You can’t control Delhi’s air, but you can control your living room. Dr. Kaur recommends keeping windows closed during peak smog hours, using HEPA-grade air purifiers, and damp-dusting or mopping instead of dry sweeping. Dry sweeping just throws settled pollutants back into the air, like a bad remix.
7. Wash Your Hands And Clean Your Eyelids
We wash our face. We forget our eyelids. Maintaining eyelid hygiene, gently cleaning lid margins, and removing eye makeup every night reduces the risk of irritation and infection. Dirty hands plus irritated eyes is a formula doctors really don’t enjoy seeing.
8. Use Cold Compresses, Not “Miracle” Eye Drops
A clean cold compress can soothe irritation and redness beautifully. What you should avoid are over-the-counter “whitening” drops unless prescribed. They may make your eyes look better for a few hours, but they often worsen dryness and irritation in the long run. This is not the place for shortcuts.
9. Drink Water And “Eat For Your Eyes”
Hydration matters more than we think. Staying well-hydrated supports tear production. Add omega-3 rich foods like walnuts, flaxseeds, and fish to your diet to support tear quality and meibomian gland function.
10. Time Your Outdoor Plans Like A Pro
Use an AQI app. Plan outdoor activities for lower-pollution hours. Avoid strenuous exercise when levels are “poor” or worse. Jogging while inhaling toxic air is not fitness. If your eyes are already irritated, staying indoors during peak smog is not laziness. It’s preventive care.
When To See A Doctor
If you notice persistent redness, discharge, light sensitivity, pain, or blurred vision, don’t wait it out. Dr. Kaur advises prompt assessment. Early treatment prevents complications and keeps minor irritation from turning into a bigger problem. A few smart habits can help your peepers stay comfortable, clear, and functional even when the city’s air is doing its worst.
