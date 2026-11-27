Delhi Smog Is Affecting Children’s Brains, Mood And Learning; 77% Report Fear And Distress, Studies Find
Doctors warn toxic air can impair children’s brain development, learning abilities and mental well-being.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Delhi’s toxic air is increasingly taking a toll on children’s lives, affecting not just their lungs but also their mental well-being, concentration, learning abilities and social development. With children spending more time indoors, missing school and avoiding outdoor activities due to hazardous pollution, doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) could have consequences for their developing brains and emotional health.
A study by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, titled A Generation Under Siege, found that nearly 77 per cent of children surveyed across Delhi-NCR experienced anxiety, irritation, fear or distress because of polluted air. Around 86 per cent believed air pollution was harming their health, while 55 per cent reported missing school due to pollution-related illnesses. Nearly 44 per cent had visited a doctor since October 2025 for health problems, including breathing difficulties, cough, headaches and fatigue.
The findings highlight how air pollution is gradually changing childhood experiences, with children facing restrictions on playing outdoors, participating in sports and engaging in everyday social activities.
Another study, published in PLOS Global Public Health on June 23, 2026, examining the real-time impact of air pollution on children and young people in Delhi and Dhaka, also found a rise in physical and psychological complaints during high-pollution periods.
In Delhi, reports of anxiety or stress increased from 62 per cent during periods of good air quality to 72.4 per cent during high pollution, while low mood rose from 58.4-71.9 per cent. Respiratory difficulties also increased from 44-62.8 per cent.
The research, which included 814 responses from Delhi and Dhaka, found that high pollution was also associated with difficulty concentrating, reduced physical activity and disruptions to school and work routines.
Another two-year randomised controlled trial, involving around 9,000 students across 180 classrooms in Delhi’s Kendriya Vidyalaya schools found that air pollution education increased awareness and protective behaviour among students, while classroom HEPA air purifiers helped reduce PM2.5 concentrations. The intervention also improved some health and cognitive outcomes, particularly during the first year.
PM2.5 Exposure Could Affect Children’s Developing Brains
Dr Meet Ghonia, National General Secretary, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), told ETV Bharat that children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution, because their brains, lungs and immune systems are still developing.
“Prolonged exposure to PM2.5 can trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, potentially affecting brain development, memory, attention and learning abilities. Children are particularly vulnerable because their brains are still developing,” he said.
Explaining the neurological impact, Ghonia said emerging research suggests that prolonged exposure to air pollution may affect brain development and neurological functioning, with evidence linking PM2.5 exposure to impaired attention, working memory, executive functioning and learning abilities.
“These effects may not always be immediately apparent, but even subtle changes in concentration and cognitive performance during childhood can have implications for academic development and overall well-being. We need to recognise that protecting children from air pollution is also an investment in their future cognitive health,” he added.
He further explained that repeated exposure to pollution, coupled with poor sleep and physical discomfort, could contribute to irritability, anxiety, mood changes and psychological distress among schoolchildren.
“There is emerging scientific evidence suggesting an association between air pollution exposure and adverse mental health outcomes, including anxiety and psychological distress. Air pollution can contribute to systemic inflammation and biological stress responses, which may influence pathways involved in brain function and emotional regulation,” Ghonia said.
He pointed out that the psychological impact is not limited to direct exposure to pollutants. Children repeatedly experiencing coughing, breathlessness, eye irritation, headaches and disturbed sleep during pollution episodes may also become irritable, fatigued and emotionally distressed.
“The uncertainty around whether they can safely play outdoors or participate in normal activities can add to this stress,” he said.
Children Increasingly Afraid Of Stepping Outdoors
Doctors have also raised concerns that recurring pollution episodes are changing children’s relationship with outdoor spaces, with parents increasingly reluctant to allow them to play outside or participate in sports.
Ghonia said outdoor play, cycling, sports and walking to school are essential for healthy childhood development, but repeated restrictions during hazardous pollution episodes can affect children’s physical activity, social interaction and opportunities for independent exploration.
“Some children may begin associating outdoor environments with illness, discomfort or danger. If this becomes a recurring pattern, it could contribute to anxiety, social withdrawal, reduced physical confidence and an overall deterioration in quality of life,” he said.
“Children should not have to grow up believing that stepping outside is a health risk. We must ensure that clean air is treated as a basic requirement for healthy childhood development,” he added.
Dr Tarun Kumar, Director and Head, Medanta Moolchand Heart Centre, also warned that PM2.5 exposure could have neurological consequences, particularly for young children. “PM2.5 produces neurotoxicity and oxidative stress, disrupts the blood-brain barrier, and damages cells which repair or remove toxic materials from the brain. All these can affect the developing brain in small kids,” he told ETV Bharat.
He said prolonged exposure could contribute to developmental delays, memory and concentration problems and impaired learning abilities. “Repeated exposure damages the brain and produces irritabilities, sleep disturbances and psychological stress as toxic chemicals can reach directly to brain after disrupting blood-brain barrier,” he added.
Kumar also highlighted the wider consequences of restricting outdoor activities, saying pollution could contribute to childhood obesity and dyslipidemia, while reducing interaction with other children, potentially affecting their long-term psychological development.
“Children as well as parents both are afraid of outdoor activities because of pollution,” he said.
What Should Parents Watch Out For?
Doctors have advised parents not to overlook behavioural changes in children during prolonged pollution episodes, particularly when they coincide with declining academic performance, sleep problems or reduced social interaction.
Ghonia said parents should watch for persistent difficulty in concentrating, irritability, unusual anxiety, disturbed sleep, unexplained fatigue, headaches, reduced outdoor activity and noticeable changes in a child’s usual behaviour.
“It is important not to dismiss these symptoms as simply seasonal changes or childhood mood swings. While they may have several underlying causes, persistent symptoms deserve medical evaluation,” he said. He emphasised that children’s health must be assessed beyond respiratory symptoms, with greater attention to sleep, cognitive development and emotional well-being.
Kumar also advised parents to observe changes in children’s social behaviour, thought processes and screen time, particularly when outdoor activities and interactions with other children decline.
The findings of the Delhi school trial also underline the importance of combining classroom air purification with awareness and behavioural interventions, as purifiers alone may not protect children from exposure outside school.
With air pollution becoming a recurring feature of Delhi’s winters, doctors say protecting children cannot be limited to treating cough, wheezing and breathing difficulties. Ensuring clean air is also essential to safeguarding their developing brains, emotional health, education and overall childhood.
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