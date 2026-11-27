ETV Bharat / health

Delhi Smog Is Affecting Children’s Brains, Mood And Learning; 77% Report Fear And Distress, Studies Find

New Delhi: Delhi’s toxic air is increasingly taking a toll on children’s lives, affecting not just their lungs but also their mental well-being, concentration, learning abilities and social development. With children spending more time indoors, missing school and avoiding outdoor activities due to hazardous pollution, doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) could have consequences for their developing brains and emotional health.

A study by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, titled A Generation Under Siege, found that nearly 77 per cent of children surveyed across Delhi-NCR experienced anxiety, irritation, fear or distress because of polluted air. Around 86 per cent believed air pollution was harming their health, while 55 per cent reported missing school due to pollution-related illnesses. Nearly 44 per cent had visited a doctor since October 2025 for health problems, including breathing difficulties, cough, headaches and fatigue.

The findings highlight how air pollution is gradually changing childhood experiences, with children facing restrictions on playing outdoors, participating in sports and engaging in everyday social activities.

Another study, published in PLOS Global Public Health on June 23, 2026, examining the real-time impact of air pollution on children and young people in Delhi and Dhaka, also found a rise in physical and psychological complaints during high-pollution periods.

In Delhi, reports of anxiety or stress increased from 62 per cent during periods of good air quality to 72.4 per cent during high pollution, while low mood rose from 58.4-71.9 per cent. Respiratory difficulties also increased from 44-62.8 per cent.

The research, which included 814 responses from Delhi and Dhaka, found that high pollution was also associated with difficulty concentrating, reduced physical activity and disruptions to school and work routines.

Another two-year randomised controlled trial, involving around 9,000 students across 180 classrooms in Delhi’s Kendriya Vidyalaya schools found that air pollution education increased awareness and protective behaviour among students, while classroom HEPA air purifiers helped reduce PM2.5 concentrations. The intervention also improved some health and cognitive outcomes, particularly during the first year.

PM2.5 Exposure Could Affect Children’s Developing Brains

Dr Meet Ghonia, National General Secretary, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), told ETV Bharat that children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution, because their brains, lungs and immune systems are still developing.

“Prolonged exposure to PM2.5 can trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, potentially affecting brain development, memory, attention and learning abilities. Children are particularly vulnerable because their brains are still developing,” he said.

Explaining the neurological impact, Ghonia said emerging research suggests that prolonged exposure to air pollution may affect brain development and neurological functioning, with evidence linking PM2.5 exposure to impaired attention, working memory, executive functioning and learning abilities.

“These effects may not always be immediately apparent, but even subtle changes in concentration and cognitive performance during childhood can have implications for academic development and overall well-being. We need to recognise that protecting children from air pollution is also an investment in their future cognitive health,” he added.

He further explained that repeated exposure to pollution, coupled with poor sleep and physical discomfort, could contribute to irritability, anxiety, mood changes and psychological distress among schoolchildren.

“There is emerging scientific evidence suggesting an association between air pollution exposure and adverse mental health outcomes, including anxiety and psychological distress. Air pollution can contribute to systemic inflammation and biological stress responses, which may influence pathways involved in brain function and emotional regulation,” Ghonia said.

He pointed out that the psychological impact is not limited to direct exposure to pollutants. Children repeatedly experiencing coughing, breathlessness, eye irritation, headaches and disturbed sleep during pollution episodes may also become irritable, fatigued and emotionally distressed.

“The uncertainty around whether they can safely play outdoors or participate in normal activities can add to this stress,” he said.