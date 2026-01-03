ETV Bharat / health

Delhi Raises Income Limit For Free Treatment At Private Hospitals To Rs 5 LPA

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an order expanding the scope of healthcare facilities for the economically weaker sections (EWS). According to the new order, the annual family income limit for receiving free treatment at private hospitals built on subsidised land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been increased from Rs 2.20 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

This order, issued by DGHS Director Vatsala Agarwal, will provide significant relief to lakhs of middle-to-lower-income families in Delhi, who were previously unable to access treatment at expensive private hospitals due to the strict income limit.

Decision Taken After High Court Intervention

This order from the Directorate of Health Services was issued in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court. Following this, a special committee was constituted in October last year. In a recent meeting, this committee agreed that the existing income limit of Rs 2.20 lakh was insufficient, given inflation and rising cost of healthcare services.

The court believed that the definition of economically weaker sections (EWS) should be broadened so that more needy people could benefit from these facilities.

62 Major Delhi Hospitals Covered

Currently, there are 62 private hospitals in Delhi that are built on land allotted at subsidised rates by the DDA. According to the lease conditions, a quota is mandatory for these hospitals. This includes providing free treatment to 25 per cent of total OPD patients from the EWS category, and reserving 10 per cent of the total bed capacity for EWS patients, completely free of charge.

These hospitals include prestigious healthcare institutions in the city such as Max, Fortis, Apollo, and Sir Ganga Ram, where families with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh will now be able to receive free tests, surgeries, and medicines.