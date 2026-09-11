26-year-Old Man Went To A Delhi Hospital For Infertility, Doctors Found A Uterus Inside His Body
The bizarre discovery was made when doctors were investigating why the man had never been able to father a child.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
He was 26, had never fathered a child and had gone to a Delhi hospital looking for answers about his infertility. What doctors discovered inside his body was something they were hardly expecting: a small uterus and fallopian-tube-like structures among other anomalies.
The bizarre discovery was made at RG Hospitals in Rajouri Garden while doctors were investigating why the man had no sperm in his semen. Further tests revealed a rare congenital condition called Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS). There was another disturbing twist. One of his severely damaged testicles was found to have a pre-cancerous change.
The man (who wishes to remain anonymous) had primary infertility, meaning he had never been able to father a child. Tests showed azoospermia (the complete absence of sperm in his semen). Doctors also found that both his testicles were undescended. Instead of being in the scrotum, they had remained inside his abdomen. That prompted doctors to investigate further. An MRI scan produced the first major surprise: a small uterus-like structure was visible in the pelvis, along with structures resembling fallopian tubes. Genetic testing showed a 46,XY chromosome pattern, which is typically associated with male development. The unusual combination led doctors to suspect PMDS.
How Can A Man Have A Uterus?
PMDS is an extremely rare congenital condition in which structures that normally develop into the uterus and fallopian tubes remain in the body of someone with typically male chromosomes and male physical development. It is an exceptionally rare congenital condition, with fewer than 300 cases reported in the medical literature. The condition is usually discovered during childhood, often when doctors are investigating an undescended testicle. Finding the condition for the first time at the age of 26, during an infertility evaluation, made this case particularly unusual.
Surgery Reveals Just How Unusual The Case Was
Doctors performed laparoscopic surgery to get a closer look. They found a small, underdeveloped uterus and tubular structures resembling the fallopian tubes. Both testicles were inside the abdomen and were severely atrophied, meaning they had become very small and poorly developed. Because the testicles had remained undescended for many years and were severely damaged, doctors were also concerned about the increased risk of testicular cancer. The surgical team removed the abnormal Müllerian structures and both testicles.
The procedure was performed by Dr Susheel Kharbanda, Chief Urologist, RG Hospitals, Rajouri Garden. “This was an extremely unusual case because the patient came to us with infertility, and the underlying condition had remained undiagnosed until adulthood. We had to approach the surgery carefully, taking into account both the unusual anatomy and the long-term health risks,” Dr Kharbanda said.
Doctors Then Found A Pre-Cancerous Change
The biggest shock came after the operation. When the removed tissue was examined under a microscope, doctors found that the left testicle had Germ Cell Neoplasia In Situ (GCNIS), a pre-cancerous change that can develop into testicular cancer. The right testicle showed severe atrophy but no GCNIS. Interestingly, blood tests for common testicular tumour markers were normal. Undescended testicles can be linked to fertility problems and an increased risk of testicular cancer. When both testicles remain undescended, doctors may need to look for an underlying condition rather than treating it as an isolated problem.
The hospital said the patient was managed by a multidisciplinary team involving urology, radiology, pathology, reproductive medicine and endocrinology. For a young man who walked into a hospital expecting an explanation for infertility, the diagnosis turned out to be considerably rarer than anyone expected.
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