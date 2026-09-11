ETV Bharat / health

26-year-Old Man Went To A Delhi Hospital For Infertility, Doctors Found A Uterus Inside His Body

He was 26, had never fathered a child and had gone to a Delhi hospital looking for answers about his infertility. What doctors discovered inside his body was something they were hardly expecting: a small uterus and fallopian-tube-like structures among other anomalies.

The bizarre discovery was made at RG Hospitals in Rajouri Garden while doctors were investigating why the man had no sperm in his semen. Further tests revealed a rare congenital condition called Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS). There was another disturbing twist. One of his severely damaged testicles was found to have a pre-cancerous change.

The man (who wishes to remain anonymous) had primary infertility, meaning he had never been able to father a child. Tests showed azoospermia (the complete absence of sperm in his semen). Doctors also found that both his testicles were undescended. Instead of being in the scrotum, they had remained inside his abdomen. That prompted doctors to investigate further. An MRI scan produced the first major surprise: a small uterus-like structure was visible in the pelvis, along with structures resembling fallopian tubes. Genetic testing showed a 46,XY chromosome pattern, which is typically associated with male development. The unusual combination led doctors to suspect PMDS.

How Can A Man Have A Uterus?

PMDS is an extremely rare congenital condition in which structures that normally develop into the uterus and fallopian tubes remain in the body of someone with typically male chromosomes and male physical development. It is an exceptionally rare congenital condition, with fewer than 300 cases reported in the medical literature. The condition is usually discovered during childhood, often when doctors are investigating an undescended testicle. Finding the condition for the first time at the age of 26, during an infertility evaluation, made this case particularly unusual.