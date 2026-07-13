ETV Bharat / health

Delhi Doctors Restore Full Mobility In 162-kg Morbidly Obese Patient From Iraq With Hip Issues

Doctors at Max Hospital, Patparganj in Delhi, successfully performed a complex total hip replacement surgery on a 36-year-old morbidly obese patient weighing 162 kg, who had been suffering from severe pain and significant restriction of movement due to secondary degenerative arthritis of the right hip.

The patient is among the highest body-weight individuals to undergo total hip replacement at the hospital, making the procedure particularly challenging due to the increased surgical, anaesthetic and related complexities associated with severe obesity.

Ahmed Abdulmueen Kadhim, a resident of Iraq, had been experiencing persistent pain in the right hip that had not responded to conservative treatment in his country for a few years. His condition had progressively affected his mobility, making it difficult for him to walk and even carry out his routine activities. Seeing his situation, his family decided to visit India to consult Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora, Chairman and Head of Department, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.

This was a challenging procedure given that the patient’s body weight is 162 kg (ETV Bharat)

Given the patient’s severe obesity and body weight, performing a total hip replacement presented significant clinical and technical challenges. Hence, the surgical team had to carefully evaluate the choice of implant and fixation strategy to ensure stability and long-term durability, considering the substantial mechanical load on the replaced joint to achieve stable fixation, accurate implant positioning, and restoration of joint function.