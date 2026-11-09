ETV Bharat / health

Delhi's Post-Diwali Smog: What Breathing Polluted Air Does To Your Lungs And Heart

Diwali firecracker emissions have added to an already polluted atmosphere, pushing Delhi's air quality close to “severe” . Several other states including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also reporting hazardous AQI levels. While the smog may look like a seasonal inconvenience, the consequences of breathing it are considerably more serious. The effects may extend beyond respiratory discomfort to the heart and blood vessels.

Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director and Unit Head of Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, says, “The real concern during the winter pollution season is fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5. These particles are so small that our body's natural filtering mechanisms cannot reliably keep them out.”

Invisible Particles Can Get Past Body's Defences

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. To put that into perspective, these particles are roughly 30 times finer than a human hair. They can travel past the nose and upper airways and settle deep inside the lungs, including the alveoli (the tiny air sacs where oxygen enters the bloodstream). This is where the problem becomes more than a matter of coughing or sneezing. When you breathe polluted air, these fine particles can trigger inflammation and interfere with normal respiratory function. Repeated exposure can be particularly concerning for people whose lungs are already vulnerable.

Dr Jha offers a comparison that makes the scale of exposure easier to understand. According to estimates from Berkeley Earth, breathing air with a PM2.5 concentration of 22 micrograms per cubic metre throughout the day carries a health risk comparable to smoking one cigarette. When PM2.5 levels in cities rise to 400–500, the equivalent exposure could be roughly 18 to 23 cigarettes a day. This is a rough comparison of health risks, not a claim but it does illustrate how much pollution people can inhale without lighting a single cigarette.

Not Just The Lungs Taking A Hit

If you thought air pollution was primarily a respiratory problem, there is some unpleasant news. Fine particulate matter can affect the cardiovascular system as well.

Says Dr. Ajay Phadke from Agilus Diagnostics, “PM2.5 can pass from the lungs into the bloodstream. Once there, it can contribute to inflammation, raise blood pressure and make the blood more prone to clotting. The consequences can extend to the heart and brain. Studies have consistently shown an increase in heart attacks and strokes in the days following severe spikes in air pollution.”

The connection is concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risk factors. Someone with high blood pressure, diabetes or existing heart disease may be more vulnerable to the additional strain caused by polluted air. There is no need to wait for the AQI to reach the most alarming category before taking precautions. Dr. Phadke points out that sensitive groups can experience harmful effects even when air quality is classified as moderate.