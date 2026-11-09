Delhi's Post-Diwali Smog: What Breathing Polluted Air Does To Your Lungs And Heart
The problem is that some of the smallest pollutants can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, say health experts.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Diwali firecracker emissions have added to an already polluted atmosphere, pushing Delhi's air quality close to “severe”. Several other states including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also reporting hazardous AQI levels. While the smog may look like a seasonal inconvenience, the consequences of breathing it are considerably more serious. The effects may extend beyond respiratory discomfort to the heart and blood vessels.
Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director and Unit Head of Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, says, “The real concern during the winter pollution season is fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5. These particles are so small that our body's natural filtering mechanisms cannot reliably keep them out.”
Invisible Particles Can Get Past Body's Defences
PM2.5 refers to particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. To put that into perspective, these particles are roughly 30 times finer than a human hair. They can travel past the nose and upper airways and settle deep inside the lungs, including the alveoli (the tiny air sacs where oxygen enters the bloodstream). This is where the problem becomes more than a matter of coughing or sneezing. When you breathe polluted air, these fine particles can trigger inflammation and interfere with normal respiratory function. Repeated exposure can be particularly concerning for people whose lungs are already vulnerable.
Also read: Air Pollution Not Just Environmental Issue Anymore, It's Serious Public Health Concern: Experts
Dr Jha offers a comparison that makes the scale of exposure easier to understand. According to estimates from Berkeley Earth, breathing air with a PM2.5 concentration of 22 micrograms per cubic metre throughout the day carries a health risk comparable to smoking one cigarette. When PM2.5 levels in cities rise to 400–500, the equivalent exposure could be roughly 18 to 23 cigarettes a day. This is a rough comparison of health risks, not a claim but it does illustrate how much pollution people can inhale without lighting a single cigarette.
Not Just The Lungs Taking A Hit
If you thought air pollution was primarily a respiratory problem, there is some unpleasant news. Fine particulate matter can affect the cardiovascular system as well.
Says Dr. Ajay Phadke from Agilus Diagnostics, “PM2.5 can pass from the lungs into the bloodstream. Once there, it can contribute to inflammation, raise blood pressure and make the blood more prone to clotting. The consequences can extend to the heart and brain. Studies have consistently shown an increase in heart attacks and strokes in the days following severe spikes in air pollution.”
The connection is concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risk factors. Someone with high blood pressure, diabetes or existing heart disease may be more vulnerable to the additional strain caused by polluted air. There is no need to wait for the AQI to reach the most alarming category before taking precautions. Dr. Phadke points out that sensitive groups can experience harmful effects even when air quality is classified as moderate.
Also read: Can Your Lungs Recover From Pollution Damage? What Doctors Want You To Know On World Lung Day 2026
Who Needs To Be More Careful?
Polluted air does not discriminate, although some people are more vulnerable than others:
- Children, pregnant women and senior citizens need to be especially cautious during periods of poor air quality.
- Children are particularly important to consider because their lungs are still developing and they may spend considerable time playing outdoors.
- Older adults may have underlying respiratory or cardiovascular conditions that make pollution exposure more difficult to tolerate.
- People who smoke or have asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease or diabetes should also take precautions throughout the pollution season, rather than reacting only when the AQI reaches its worst levels. Wheezing, coughing, breathlessness and chest tightness may become more noticeable.
- Those with heart conditions should also be alert to unusual breathlessness, chest discomfort or other changes in how they feel.
When To See A Doctor
One of the problems with pollution-related symptoms is that people often become accustomed to them but persistent symptoms deserve attention:
- Dr Phadke advises consulting a doctor if a cough lasts more than two to three weeks
- If you experience wheezing, breathlessness or chest discomfort
- Your resting oxygen saturation reading is below 94% (although people with certain chronic lung conditions may have different prescribed baseline targets).
Depending on the symptoms and medical history, a doctor may recommend investigations such as a complete blood count (CBC), C-reactive protein (CRP), eosinophil count, immunoglobulin E (IgE), spirometry or a chest X-ray. For people with heart-related risk factors or symptoms, additional investigations may include an electrocardiogram (ECG), lipid profile, HbA1c and high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP).
Most importantly, do not start taking antibiotics or steroids simply because you have developed a cough after a pollution spike. These medicines have specific uses and potential side effects. Self-medication can delay the correct diagnosis and treatment.
Tips To Protect Yourself
Unfortunately, nobody can completely avoid polluted air simply by deciding to stay indoors for a few days. Pollution enters homes and workplaces too but reducing exposure where possible is still worthwhile:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor exercise when air quality is poor, since breathing harder can increase the amount of polluted air you inhale.
- Keep windows closed when outdoor pollution is particularly high
- Use suitable indoor air filtration if available
- If you must go outdoors during periods of heavy pollution, a well-fitted N95 mask can help reduce exposure to fine particles. A loose-fitting cloth mask or ordinary surgical mask does not provide equivalent protection.
- People with asthma or COPD should keep prescribed medication available and follow their doctor's advice on managing flare-ups.
- Those with heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure should continue their regular treatment and avoid neglecting routine health checks.
Dr Jha believes cleaner air is a shared responsibility. Carpooling, controlling construction dust, increasing greenery and choosing only government-approved green crackers are among the measures he recommends. Individual precautions matter, but lasting improvement requires action from communities, industries and policymakers as well. So, by all means, enjoy the festivals, the weddings and the winter sunshine but do not mistake a seasonal problem for a harmless one.
References:
- https://airquality.am/en/air-pollution/cigarette-equivalent
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8941724/
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