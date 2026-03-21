ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Launches Air Care Study To Probe Link Between Air Pollution And Lung Cancer

New Delhi: With air pollution emerging as a major public health threat, leading cancer specialists have called for urgent, India-specific research to better understand its long-term health consequences. The issue took centre stage on Friday as experts deliberated on the growing link between pollution and lung cancer at AIIMS Delhi.

Dr Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the institute's cancer centre, said India is home to several of the world's most polluted cities, making it critical to scientifically evaluate pollution's impact on public health.

"Lung cancer remains one of the most common cancers among men in India. Alarmingly, cases are also rising among women and young adults who have never smoked," he noted.

To bridge the evidence gap, a team of doctors at AIIMS Delhi will undertake a large-scale three-year research project titled the Air Care Study. The study will involve more than 3,200 participants, including 1,615 lung cancer patients and 1,615 relatives of these patients (control group).

Dr Shankar, who is leading the project, said the research will examine how lung cancer affects patients’ families and assess their future cancer risk. A multidisciplinary team of specialists from six medical streams has been constituted for the study.

Focus on non-smokers and PM2.5 exposure

The primary objective is to evaluate how exposure to air pollution - particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5) - influences lung cancer risk. Researchers will also analyse how pollution interacts with other known risk factors in a multiplicative manner. PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) can penetrate deeply into the lung, irritate and corrode the alveolar wall, and consequently impair lung function, according to the Journal of Thoracic Disease on the impact of PM2.5 on the human respiratory system.

Dr Sunil Kumar, Professor and Head of Surgical Oncology, said lung cancer is no longer confined to tobacco users. "It is deeply concerning that a disease once strongly associated with smoking is now rising rapidly among non-smokers," he said.