AIIMS Launches Air Care Study To Probe Link Between Air Pollution And Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is no longer confined to tobacco users, and the study will evaluate how air pollution, particularly PM2.5, influences lung cancer risk
Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: With air pollution emerging as a major public health threat, leading cancer specialists have called for urgent, India-specific research to better understand its long-term health consequences. The issue took centre stage on Friday as experts deliberated on the growing link between pollution and lung cancer at AIIMS Delhi.
Dr Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the institute's cancer centre, said India is home to several of the world's most polluted cities, making it critical to scientifically evaluate pollution's impact on public health.
"Lung cancer remains one of the most common cancers among men in India. Alarmingly, cases are also rising among women and young adults who have never smoked," he noted.
To bridge the evidence gap, a team of doctors at AIIMS Delhi will undertake a large-scale three-year research project titled the Air Care Study. The study will involve more than 3,200 participants, including 1,615 lung cancer patients and 1,615 relatives of these patients (control group).
Dr Shankar, who is leading the project, said the research will examine how lung cancer affects patients’ families and assess their future cancer risk. A multidisciplinary team of specialists from six medical streams has been constituted for the study.
Focus on non-smokers and PM2.5 exposure
The primary objective is to evaluate how exposure to air pollution - particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5) - influences lung cancer risk. Researchers will also analyse how pollution interacts with other known risk factors in a multiplicative manner. PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) can penetrate deeply into the lung, irritate and corrode the alveolar wall, and consequently impair lung function, according to the Journal of Thoracic Disease on the impact of PM2.5 on the human respiratory system.
Dr Sunil Kumar, Professor and Head of Surgical Oncology, said lung cancer is no longer confined to tobacco users. "It is deeply concerning that a disease once strongly associated with smoking is now rising rapidly among non-smokers," he said.
He explained that including family members as the comparison group ensures similar environmental exposure across participants in the Delhi-NCR region. This helps researchers more accurately measure lifetime pollution exposure and its role in cancer risk.
The study combines both clinical and non-clinical components, making it one of the most comprehensive efforts in this domain.
Genetic mapping
A key objective of the Air Care Study is to identify a genetic signature specific to Indians exposed to high pollution levels. Researchers aim to determine whether early genetic alterations triggered by pollution exposure could later develop into lung cancer. If identified, such markers could help detect the disease earlier.
Based on clinical and molecular findings, the team plans to develop a risk-based screening model tailored to the Indian population. The model will help: Identify high-risk and vulnerable groups, improve early diagnosis, strengthen preventive strategies, growing cancer burden in India.
Lung cancer is currently the second most common cancer among men in India and the fourth most common cancer overall across both sexes.
Experts stressed the urgent need for stronger policies and management strategies to curb the disease burden and prevent avoidable deaths.
Researchers believe findings from the Air Care Study could significantly shape India's lung cancer prevention, screening frameworks, public health planning and even economic policy linked to healthcare costs. The study's outcomes are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening national responses to pollution-linked diseases.