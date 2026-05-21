Delayed Marriages, Stress Fuel Fertility Decline In Jammu Kashmir: Experts
The data shows the Total Fertility Rate in J&K has declined to 1.4, lowest far below the replacement level of 2.1, reports Parvez ud Din
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Srinagar: Doctors and infertility experts have expressed serious concerns about the future demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting a rapid decline in fertility rates. They attribute this trend to factors such as late marriages, economic pressures, lifestyle changes, and increasing mental stress.
Citing official data, experts said the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in Jammu and Kashmir has declined to nearly 1.4, far below the replacement level of 2.1. In urban areas, the rate has dropped further to around 1.2, while rural areas have recorded a fertility rate of about 1.5.
The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of women’s health experts attended by the former head of the Department of Gynaecology at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Farhat Jabeen, and other specialists.
The experts said there was a combination of social, economic and lifestyle factors behind the decline in fertility in Kashmir.
“Women are increasingly choosing to marry later due to higher education, employment opportunities and the pursuit of financial independence. Rising wedding expenses and economic uncertainty are also delaying decisions to start families,” they said.
Citing a recent report, speakers said that fertility rates had declined across most Indian states in recent years, but Jammu and Kashmir had recorded the sharpest decline among all states and Union Territories.
Dr Sabahat Rasool, consultant in infertility and reproductive medicine, said that late marriage remains one of the major reasons behind falling fertility rates in the region. “Over the past few years, it has been seen that due to various reasons, most girls get married very late. Many women cross the optimal reproductive age before marriage,” she said.
According to her, the most suitable age for pregnancy was between 20 and 30 years, after which fertility declines, and complications increase. “The fertility rate of the Kashmir Valley has come down to less than two. Most families now have one or at most two children, and the trend is increasingly towards a single child.”
Dr Sabahat added that delayed marriages among men also contribute to the issue, although men can remain fertile for much longer.
Fertility and IVF expert Dr Bhauna Banga also attributed excessive use of the traditional kangri during Kashmir’s harsh winters to lowering sperm count in males, affecting their fertility.
“Smoking and unhealthy diets are additional contributing factors. Declining fertility is also due to stress and mental health problems arising from decades of insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Banga said. “Anxiety and other mental disorders have increased, due to which many couples are suffering from stress and are unable to have children even during marriage,” she said.
Women’s health expert and HOD Gynaecology GMC Srinagar, Dr Syed Masooma Rizvi, said major lifestyle and dietary changes over the last three decades have worsened the problem.
“Reduced physical activity, growing dependence on junk food and hormonal imbalances are affecting reproductive health, while unemployment and financial pressures are forcing couples to limit family size,” she said.
Dr Rizvi said that if the trend continues, it could lead to slower population growth, a shrinking workforce, an ageing population and mounting economic pressure in the future. “The issue requires policy-level attention despite gains in women’s education and healthcare,” he said.
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