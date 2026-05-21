ETV Bharat / health

Delayed Marriages, Stress Fuel Fertility Decline In Jammu Kashmir: Experts

Srinagar: Doctors and infertility experts have expressed serious concerns about the future demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting a rapid decline in fertility rates. They attribute this trend to factors such as late marriages, economic pressures, lifestyle changes, and increasing mental stress.

Citing official data, experts said the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in Jammu and Kashmir has declined to nearly 1.4, far below the replacement level of 2.1. In urban areas, the rate has dropped further to around 1.2, while rural areas have recorded a fertility rate of about 1.5.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of women’s health experts attended by the former head of the Department of Gynaecology at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Farhat Jabeen, and other specialists.

The experts said there was a combination of social, economic and lifestyle factors behind the decline in fertility in Kashmir.

“Women are increasingly choosing to marry later due to higher education, employment opportunities and the pursuit of financial independence. Rising wedding expenses and economic uncertainty are also delaying decisions to start families,” they said.

Citing a recent report, speakers said that fertility rates had declined across most Indian states in recent years, but Jammu and Kashmir had recorded the sharpest decline among all states and Union Territories.

Dr Sabahat Rasool, consultant in infertility and reproductive medicine, said that late marriage remains one of the major reasons behind falling fertility rates in the region. “Over the past few years, it has been seen that due to various reasons, most girls get married very late. Many women cross the optimal reproductive age before marriage,” she said.