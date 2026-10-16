ETV Bharat / health

Dehydrated During Your Navratri Fast? You Could Be At Risk Of AKI

Do not consume too much salt during your Navratri fast ( Getty Images )

While you were busy chanting mantras and avoiding garlic and onions, you completely forgot the most sacred rule of modern fasting: water is also liquid. You thought surviving on sabudana khichdi, kuttu ki puri, and pure, unadulterated spirituality was enough. But your body is throwing a massive strike, your lips are cracking, and instead of doing the hindola step, you are debating whether to pass out on the sofa.

What is the effect of dehydration on the kidneys?

Says Dr. Bhanu Mishra, Consultant- Nephrology, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, “Kidneys perform the function of filtration of toxic substances from the bloodstream and the regulation of fluid and electrolyte balance. Hydration can facilitate the adequate functioning of kidneys due to the necessary blood flow to these organs. If the body loses more fluid than it consumes, the amount of blood gets reduced, which reduces blood flow to the kidneys.”

In case of severe dehydration, the kidneys may not be able to filter wastes from the bloodstream properly, which leads to AKI. While mild dehydration can be treated by consuming the needed amount of liquid, severe dehydration may lead to the development of some health problems.

Why is there an increased risk of this condition during Navratri?

Many individuals restrict their diet, refrain from eating certain foods, or drink insufficient amounts of liquids while observing the Navratri fast. Some devotees depend a lot on tea, coffee, and fasting snacks that may cause insufficient hydration or increased need for liquids. Nephrologist Dr. Mishra adds that excessive sweating, hot weather conditions, being outside for a long time, vomiting, and diarrhea may increase fluid loss. Those suffering from diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension, and who take certain medications are at higher risk.