Debate Behind West Bengal's School Meal Decision: Can Soy And Paneer Replace Eggs?
The challenge is less about whether they contain protein and more about providing the full range of nutrients children need, finds Sindhu T.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
For many Indians, memories of school are closely tied to the midday meal. Ask anyone who grew up in a village, and they'll probably remember rushing to school on egg day with a smile on their face. For millions of children from low-income families, that one egg is one of the most reliable sources of high-quality nutrition they receive all day.
That is why West Bengal's decision to remove eggs from the PM POSHAN (midday meal) scheme has sparked a nationwide debate. The state government has entrusted meal preparation to the Annamitra Foundation, an organisation associated with ISKCON, which follows a vegetarian food philosophy. As a result, eggs have been replaced with vegetarian alternatives such as paneer, soy chunks and rajma. However, can these foods truly replace eggs for growing children?
At first glance, the answer seems simple. Paneer, soy and beans all contain protein. So why is there so much concern? The purpose of the midday meal programme is not merely to provide calories. It is designed to tackle childhood malnutrition among children who may depend on this single meal for a significant part of their daily nutrition. In West Bengal alone, more than 10 million students benefit from the programme.
Replacing eggs with vegetarian foods is possible in theory. The real question is whether it can be done consistently, in adequate portions and with the same overall nutritional value. A single egg provides about 6 gm of high-quality protein in a portion that most children can easily eat. Paneer, soy and rajma can also contribute similar amounts of protein, but children generally need larger serving sizes to obtain an equivalent amount. For example, around 50 gm paneer provides roughly 9-10 gm protein, while about 25 gm dry soy chunks provide a similar amount. Rajma is also a good protein source, although larger cooked portions are required.
The Bigger Question
According to Vani Krishna, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru, one of the biggest myths in India is that vegetarian diets lack protein. “That simply isn't true,” she says. “Indian diets include many excellent vegetarian protein sources such as dals, pulses, legumes, paneer, curd, milk, soy, tofu, nuts, seeds and millets. The real concern is not availability but quantity, quality and balance. Many people consume protein-rich foods, but in much smaller amounts than carbohydrates.”
This is an important distinction. At home, parents can combine different foods to create balanced meals. But in a large government feeding programme serving millions of children every day, ensuring the right quantity and variety of protein-rich foods consistently becomes far more challenging. Another practical consideration is whether young children will readily eat larger servings of soy chunks or paneer every day. While these foods are nutritious, acceptance, cost and consistent supply are also important factors in school meal programmes.
Protein Quality Matters Too
Not all protein sources are identical. Eggs are considered one of the highest-quality protein foods because they naturally contain all nine essential amino acids in proportions the body can use efficiently. Their protein is also highly digestible. Soy is also recognised as a complete plant protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. However, its digestibility is slightly lower than that of eggs because soy naturally contains compounds such as phytates and trypsin inhibitors. Fortunately, normal cooking and food processing substantially reduce these compounds, making soy a highly nutritious protein source.
Paneer, made from milk, also provides complete, high-quality protein and is highly digestible. In other words, soy and paneer are nutritious foods. The main practical issue in a government nutrition programme is often portion size, cost, consistency of supply, and the additional micronutrients that eggs naturally provide (such as vitamin B12, choline, iodine and, in smaller amounts, vitamin D) rather than protein quality alone.
Traditional Indian Meals
Does that mean vegetarians cannot get complete protein? Not at all. Vani Krishna points out that India's traditional food combinations already provide an excellent solution. “Meals like dal-rice and khichdi provide better-quality protein because cereals and pulses complement each other's amino acid profile. However, portion size matters. For better nutrition, these meals should also include curd, paneer, sprouts, vegetables, nuts or seeds.”
She adds that some of the best vegetarian protein sources include dairy products, paneer, curd, milk, soy, tofu, tempeh, quinoa, amaranth, buckwheat, sprouts, lentils, chickpeas, beans, nuts and seeds. For healthy growth, children should ideally consume protein with every meal alongside regular physical activity.
Eggs Offer More Than Protein
The debate isn't only about six grams of protein. Eggs also provide several important nutrients that are often lacking in children's diets, including vitamin B12, choline, iodine, selenium and high-quality protein. They also contain small amounts of vitamin D, although this can vary depending on the hen's diet. Choline deserves special attention because it plays an important role in brain development, memory and nervous system function.
These nutrients can certainly be obtained from vegetarian foods, but they usually require a carefully planned combination of dairy products, pulses, legumes and, in some cases, fortified foods. For children already at risk of undernutrition, replacing eggs successfully requires thoughtful menu planning rather than simply swapping one food for another.
The Real Challenge
Nutrition experts agree that a well-planned vegetarian diet can support healthy growth. The question facing policymakers is different. Can every child in a government school receive enough paneer, soy, pulses, dairy and other complementary foods every single day? Can schools maintain consistent quality, adequate serving sizes and nutritional balance across millions of meals? These practical questions are just as important as the nutritional science.
School meals are public health programmes, not statements about personal dietary preferences. Whether the menu includes eggs or vegetarian alternatives, the ultimate goal should remain the same: ensuring that every child receives adequate protein, essential vitamins and minerals for healthy growth and learning.
The debate, therefore, should not focus on whether vegetarian foods are nutritious (they certainly are). It should focus on whether replacement meals are scientifically planned, nutritionally equivalent, economically sustainable and consistently delivered. For a child who depends on that one school meal each day, what matters most is not ideology but nutrition.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6893534/
- https://nutritionsource.hsph.harvard.edu/food-features/eggs/
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- World Protein Day 2026: Rethink Protein On The Indian Plate