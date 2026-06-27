ETV Bharat / health

Debate Behind West Bengal's School Meal Decision: Can Soy And Paneer Replace Eggs?

For many Indians, memories of school are closely tied to the midday meal. Ask anyone who grew up in a village, and they'll probably remember rushing to school on egg day with a smile on their face. For millions of children from low-income families, that one egg is one of the most reliable sources of high-quality nutrition they receive all day.

That is why West Bengal's decision to remove eggs from the PM POSHAN (midday meal) scheme has sparked a nationwide debate. The state government has entrusted meal preparation to the Annamitra Foundation, an organisation associated with ISKCON, which follows a vegetarian food philosophy. As a result, eggs have been replaced with vegetarian alternatives such as paneer, soy chunks and rajma. However, can these foods truly replace eggs for growing children?

At first glance, the answer seems simple. Paneer, soy and beans all contain protein. So why is there so much concern? The purpose of the midday meal programme is not merely to provide calories. It is designed to tackle childhood malnutrition among children who may depend on this single meal for a significant part of their daily nutrition. In West Bengal alone, more than 10 million students benefit from the programme.

Replacing eggs with vegetarian foods is possible in theory. The real question is whether it can be done consistently, in adequate portions and with the same overall nutritional value. A single egg provides about 6 gm of high-quality protein in a portion that most children can easily eat. Paneer, soy and rajma can also contribute similar amounts of protein, but children generally need larger serving sizes to obtain an equivalent amount. For example, around 50 gm paneer provides roughly 9-10 gm protein, while about 25 gm dry soy chunks provide a similar amount. Rajma is also a good protein source, although larger cooked portions are required.

The Bigger Question

According to Vani Krishna, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru, one of the biggest myths in India is that vegetarian diets lack protein. “That simply isn't true,” she says. “Indian diets include many excellent vegetarian protein sources such as dals, pulses, legumes, paneer, curd, milk, soy, tofu, nuts, seeds and millets. The real concern is not availability but quantity, quality and balance. Many people consume protein-rich foods, but in much smaller amounts than carbohydrates.”

This is an important distinction. At home, parents can combine different foods to create balanced meals. But in a large government feeding programme serving millions of children every day, ensuring the right quantity and variety of protein-rich foods consistently becomes far more challenging. Another practical consideration is whether young children will readily eat larger servings of soy chunks or paneer every day. While these foods are nutritious, acceptance, cost and consistent supply are also important factors in school meal programmes.

Protein Quality Matters Too

Not all protein sources are identical. Eggs are considered one of the highest-quality protein foods because they naturally contain all nine essential amino acids in proportions the body can use efficiently. Their protein is also highly digestible. Soy is also recognised as a complete plant protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. However, its digestibility is slightly lower than that of eggs because soy naturally contains compounds such as phytates and trypsin inhibitors. Fortunately, normal cooking and food processing substantially reduce these compounds, making soy a highly nutritious protein source.

Paneer, made from milk, also provides complete, high-quality protein and is highly digestible. In other words, soy and paneer are nutritious foods. The main practical issue in a government nutrition programme is often portion size, cost, consistency of supply, and the additional micronutrients that eggs naturally provide (such as vitamin B12, choline, iodine and, in smaller amounts, vitamin D) rather than protein quality alone.