ETV Bharat / health

Odisha Girl Lice Case: How Dangerous Is Head Lice, And What Parents Of Young Kids Should Know About The Problem

A 12-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment after a severe lice infestation reportedly led to a serious scalp and skull infection in Odisha’s Puri district, raising concerns over delayed medical attention and lack of early intervention. According to her family, she had been suffering from lice infestation for several months. Despite attempts at treatment, her condition did not improve. Over time, her health deteriorated, and she reportedly stopped going out due to the strong odour caused by the infestation.

Head lice (Pediculus humanus capitis) are parasitic insects that feed on human blood. They live in our hair and feed on blood from our scalp. Their bites can itch and some people find them quite repulsive. But they're fairly harmless otherwise, and don’t carry any diseases. Their eggs (also known as nits) are stuck to the roots of the hair, close to the scalp. The next generation of lice hatches within about one week. Head lice multiply and spread quickly.

How It Spreads

Children between the ages of 3 to 11 are most often infested. Girls are infested twice as often as boys, most likely because they share more personal items. Adult lice feed on human blood, and a heavily infested child can lose a significant amount of blood, potentially leading to severe anemia. Documented cases of severe anemia due to lice infestations are rare, but they highlight the potential for life-threatening complications. Research indicates that chronic infestations can lead to significant health issues, including symptomatic anemia, particularly in children already at risk for iron deficiency.

Much like any human parasite, it is important to treat head lice. Leaving them untreated can have serious consequences both for the carrier and for people they meet on a casual or more much closer basis. Untreated head lice may degrade the scalp and affects it health and that of the hair. If the follicles become blocked, then hair loss may occur. It is hard to have well-conditioned hair if it is covered in head lice eggs, lice and bacteria. Hair also becomes very difficult to brush when it has an untreated head lice infestation, and brushing is important to distribute the natural excretions key to hair health.

Case Study