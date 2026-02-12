Odisha Girl Lice Case: How Dangerous Is Head Lice, And What Parents Of Young Kids Should Know About The Problem
After a 12-year-old in Odisha lost her life while getting treated for severe lice infestation, learn the dangers of head lice.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
A 12-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment after a severe lice infestation reportedly led to a serious scalp and skull infection in Odisha’s Puri district, raising concerns over delayed medical attention and lack of early intervention. According to her family, she had been suffering from lice infestation for several months. Despite attempts at treatment, her condition did not improve. Over time, her health deteriorated, and she reportedly stopped going out due to the strong odour caused by the infestation.
Head lice (Pediculus humanus capitis) are parasitic insects that feed on human blood. They live in our hair and feed on blood from our scalp. Their bites can itch and some people find them quite repulsive. But they're fairly harmless otherwise, and don’t carry any diseases. Their eggs (also known as nits) are stuck to the roots of the hair, close to the scalp. The next generation of lice hatches within about one week. Head lice multiply and spread quickly.
How It Spreads
Children between the ages of 3 to 11 are most often infested. Girls are infested twice as often as boys, most likely because they share more personal items. Adult lice feed on human blood, and a heavily infested child can lose a significant amount of blood, potentially leading to severe anemia. Documented cases of severe anemia due to lice infestations are rare, but they highlight the potential for life-threatening complications. Research indicates that chronic infestations can lead to significant health issues, including symptomatic anemia, particularly in children already at risk for iron deficiency.
Much like any human parasite, it is important to treat head lice. Leaving them untreated can have serious consequences both for the carrier and for people they meet on a casual or more much closer basis. Untreated head lice may degrade the scalp and affects it health and that of the hair. If the follicles become blocked, then hair loss may occur. It is hard to have well-conditioned hair if it is covered in head lice eggs, lice and bacteria. Hair also becomes very difficult to brush when it has an untreated head lice infestation, and brushing is important to distribute the natural excretions key to hair health.
Case Study
On January 16, 2023, a 10-year-old girl presented to the emergency department (ED) of King Saud Hospital Unsizah, Saudi Arabia. The patient had complained of pallor and dizziness for the past few days. On admission to the hospital, it was discovered that she had a heavy infestation of head lice and demonstrated poor hygiene. Her haemoglobin (Hb) level was 4 g/dl, her mean corpuscular volume was 80.5 fl, her iron level was 2.39 µmol/l, her reticulocyte count was 4.33%, and her red cell distribution width (RDW) was 14.4%. Infestation of head lice was found the cause of the severe IDA (Iron Deficiency Anaemia) in this case report because all other clinical markers for the IDA were found negative in the patient. Poor hygiene maintenance was found the cause of head lice infestation.
On August 26, 2020, Kaitlyn Yozviak, a 12-year-old girl residing in the rural town of Ivey, Georgia, died from an apparent cardiac arrest. The secondary cause of death was listed as severe iron deficiency anemia that had resulted from a massive head lice infestation
Treatment Options
- The best way to treat lice is with an over-the-counter or prescription shampoo, lotion or cream that kills them.
- Check all household members and other close contacts for head lice. Treat all infested persons (household members and close contacts) and people they share a bed with at the same time
- You can treat head lice with medications (pediculicides) that are either over-the-counter or by prescription.
- Some medicines kill lice and eggs; retreatment is usually not required for these. Other medicines kill lice but are not effective at killing eggs and so retreatment is recommended.
Directions For Treatment
- Before applying the medication, remove clothing that can become wet or stained before treatment.
- Use the lice medicine as directed on the box or label. If you have shoulder-length hair or longer, you might need a second bottle. Follow instructions for applying the medication. Pay special attention to how long to leave it on the hair, and how it should be washed out.
- Have the infested person put on clean clothing after treatment.
- If you notice a few lice still moving slowly 8-12 hours after treatment, you do not need to reapply the medicine. It takes time to kill all the lice. Use a fine comb to remove any dead or remaining live lice from the hair.
- 8-12 hours after treatment, if you do not find any dead lice or the lice seem as active as before treatment, the medicine may not be working. Talk to your healthcare provider before re-treating. They may suggest a different medicine.
- Use nit combs to remove nits and lice from the hair shaft. Flea combs made for cats and dogs are also effective.
- After each treatment, check hair and remove nits and lice every 2-3 days for the next 2-3 weeks. You do not need to remove nits when treating with spinosad topical suspension. Follow your medication's instructions for retreatment.
