From Kitchen Smoke To Traffic Fumes: Are Indians Underestimating Daily Lung Cancer Risks?
If we have spent decades telling people that lung cancer is essentially a smoker's disease, what happens to the person who has never touched tobacco?
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Imagine two Indians beginning their mornings. One lights a cigarette. The other lights the stove. One is immediately aware that he is inhaling smoke. The other is thinking about breakfast. Later, the first person drives through heavy traffic. The second burns an incense stick at home. At night, someone lights a mosquito coil. Somewhere in between, both spend time breathing polluted urban air. None of these moments looks like a dramatic health event. There is no voice saying: You have just inhaled something potentially harmful. That is precisely the problem.
As Dr Jai Mullerpattan, Consultant Pulmonologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, tells ETV Bharat, “Long-term, repeated exposure to everyday air pollutants can contribute to lung cancer risk through chronic inflammation, oxidative stress and cellular damage, even among people who have never smoked.” This is where India's lung-cancer story becomes more complicated.
The Lung Cancer Patient Is Changing
Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of lung cancer. The World Health Organization calls tobacco smoking the primary risk factor, but also recognises outdoor and household air pollution, second-hand smoke, occupational exposures and radon as important contributors.
Dr Vineet Talwar, Director - Medical Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, points to a particularly important feature of the Indian picture. “In Western populations,” he notes, “Around 10%-25% of cases occur in people who do not smoke. Indian data suggests that roughly half of lung cancer patients may be non-smokers, with some cohorts reporting figures above 55%.”
The tumour pattern is changing too. Adenocarcinoma, rather than the squamous cell carcinoma traditionally associated with smoking, has become prominent among women and never-smokers. Indian patients may also present at younger ages than their Western counterparts.
One Of The Most Important Places To Start Is The Kitchen
Consider the traditional rural kitchen: Wood, dung cakes, charcoal, crop residue, coal. Burning them incompletely results in a mixture containing fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, benzene and formaldehyde. WHO recognises household air pollution from polluting fuels as a contributor to lung cancer, while women and children can face particularly high exposure because of the amount of time spent near cooking fires. Dr Talwar describes household and kitchen pollution as perhaps the most under-recognised risk in India.
The problem isn't only the fuel. It is also the room. A poorly ventilated kitchen traps the pollutants exactly where the person cooking is breathing. Add to that the agarbatti. Says Dr Jai Mullerpattan, “Incense burns through slow, incomplete combustion and can release fine particulate matter and other pollutants, including carbon monoxide, benzene and formaldehyde.” Dr Talwar calls incense and mosquito coils “overlooked” indoor sources of pollution.
Then You Step Outside Into Traffic
The most difficult exposure to avoid is the one that follows you out of the house. Traffic pollution contains fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants from vehicle exhaust and combustion. IARC has classified outdoor air pollution as carcinogenic to humans, and WHO identifies air pollution as a risk factor for lung cancer.
PM2.5 is particularly concerning because the particles are tiny enough to penetrate deep into the respiratory system. For someone living in a major Indian city, exposure isn't a single event. It is the commute, the school run, the morning walk, the auto ride and the traffic jam. Dr Mullerpattan says long-term exposure to traffic-related pollution can contribute to inflammation and cellular damage in the lungs.
For some Indians, the risk doesn't end when the commute ends. It continues at work. Blue collar workers especially those working in construction, mining, welding, stone cutting, and people working around asbestos or diesel exhaust face repeated occupational exposure to substances linked to lung cancer. Dr Talwar highlights respirable crystalline silica, asbestos, diesel exhaust and welding fumes among important occupational risks. WHO likewise lists asbestos, silica and diesel exhaust among recognised lung-cancer risk factors.
A worker cannot decide to work somewhere with cleaner air if his workplace does not provide it. So, respiratory protection, dust control, ventilation and workplace safety regulations matter enormously.
Dr Talwar therefore argues for a more individualised approach in India, particularly for people with significant occupational exposures, family history, previous chest radiation or persistent symptoms. A pulmonologist can help determine whether investigation is appropriate.
We tend to fear dramatic things such as cigarettes or factory chimneys. But a frying pan, an incense stick, a mosquito coil are “ordinary”. Dr Talwar describes this ordinariness as precisely the problem. In India, exposures such as the morning cooking fire, the agarbatti at the shrine, the mosquito coil at night and the daily commute can become almost invisible as risks. The answer isn't to become frightened of everything you breathe. It is to become selectively conscious.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12182138/
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/household-air-pollution-and-health
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