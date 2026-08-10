ETV Bharat / health

From Kitchen Smoke To Traffic Fumes: Are Indians Underestimating Daily Lung Cancer Risks?

Imagine two Indians beginning their mornings. One lights a cigarette. The other lights the stove. One is immediately aware that he is inhaling smoke. The other is thinking about breakfast. Later, the first person drives through heavy traffic. The second burns an incense stick at home. At night, someone lights a mosquito coil. Somewhere in between, both spend time breathing polluted urban air. None of these moments looks like a dramatic health event. There is no voice saying: You have just inhaled something potentially harmful. That is precisely the problem.

As Dr Jai Mullerpattan, Consultant Pulmonologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, tells ETV Bharat, “Long-term, repeated exposure to everyday air pollutants can contribute to lung cancer risk through chronic inflammation, oxidative stress and cellular damage, even among people who have never smoked.” This is where India's lung-cancer story becomes more complicated.

The Lung Cancer Patient Is Changing

Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of lung cancer. The World Health Organization calls tobacco smoking the primary risk factor, but also recognises outdoor and household air pollution, second-hand smoke, occupational exposures and radon as important contributors.

Dr Vineet Talwar, Director - Medical Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, points to a particularly important feature of the Indian picture. “In Western populations,” he notes, “Around 10%-25% of cases occur in people who do not smoke. Indian data suggests that roughly half of lung cancer patients may be non-smokers, with some cohorts reporting figures above 55%.”

The tumour pattern is changing too. Adenocarcinoma, rather than the squamous cell carcinoma traditionally associated with smoking, has become prominent among women and never-smokers. Indian patients may also present at younger ages than their Western counterparts.

One Of The Most Important Places To Start Is The Kitchen

Consider the traditional rural kitchen: Wood, dung cakes, charcoal, crop residue, coal. Burning them incompletely results in a mixture containing fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, benzene and formaldehyde. WHO recognises household air pollution from polluting fuels as a contributor to lung cancer, while women and children can face particularly high exposure because of the amount of time spent near cooking fires. Dr Talwar describes household and kitchen pollution as perhaps the most under-recognised risk in India.