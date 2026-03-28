Inside Cyclospora: The Tiny Parasite Behind Saba Azad’s Gut Infection That Landed Her In The Hospital
Cyclospora settles into the intestine, where it begins to disrupt the normal functioning of the digestive system.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
When singer-actor Saba Azad revealed on Instagram that she had been hospitalised with a gut infection caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, the reaction online was immediate: curiosity mixed with mild panic. What exactly is Cyclospora? Is it dangerous? How does a microscopic parasite manage to knock someone off their feet so thoroughly that it leads to hospitalisation and significant weight loss?
Madboy/Mink singer Saba reported losing around 4 kg due to the infection.
What Is Cyclosporiasis?
The organism responsible for cyclosporiasis is Cyclospora cayetanensis, a protozoan parasite so small that it exists entirely beyond human perception. You cannot see it or smell it nor taste it. Under a microscope, however, it reveals itself as a tiny spherical organism measuring roughly 8-10 micrometres in diameter. That’s about one-tenth the width of a human hair.
Cyclospora belongs to a class of intestinal parasites known as protozoans: single-celled organisms capable of infecting the digestive tract and causing gastrointestinal illness. Once inside the body, Cyclospora settles into the intestine, where it begins to disrupt the normal functioning of the digestive system. The result is a condition known as cyclosporiasis (an infection marked primarily by prolonged diarrhea and digestive distress). While the infection is rarely life-threatening, it can be extremely unpleasant and in some cases, persistent.
A Relatively New Discovery
Cyclospora may feel like a new threat, but scientists have been observing hints of the parasite for decades. Researchers first documented a similar organism in 1979, when scientists studying intestinal parasites noticed unusual cyst-like structures that didn’t quite match any known species. For years the organism remained mysterious. It was only in the early 1990s that researchers formally identified the parasite and named it Cyclospora cayetanensis, after Cayetano Heredia University in Peru, where early studies took place. The parasite gained global attention in 1993, when a series of foodborne outbreaks in North America and Europe forced public health agencies to study it more closely. Since then, Cyclospora has become an important case study in the complexities of global food safety.
How People Get Infected
Cyclospora infections typically begin with something extremely ordinary: a meal. The parasite spreads when food or water becomes contaminated with infected human feces. If someone consumes that contaminated food or water, the parasite enters the digestive system and begins its life cycle. Interestingly, Cyclospora behaves differently from many other infectious pathogens. It cannot spread immediately from person to person. When the parasite is first excreted in human waste, it is not yet infectious. It needs several days to weeks in the environment before it matures into a form capable of infecting another person.
Cases tend to rise during late spring and summer. This seasonal pattern has helped epidemiologists track outbreaks over the years. In the United States and other countries, clusters of cases have frequently been traced back to contaminated imported produce. But despite these occasional outbreaks, Cyclospora remains relatively obscure compared to more famous pathogens like Salmonella or E. coli. That is, until a public figure like Saba gets infected.
What Is The Treatment?
Fortunately, Cyclospora infections respond well to antibiotics. The most effective treatment is a combination antibiotic known as trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX). For patients who cannot take sulfa drugs, doctors may prescribe alternatives such as ciprofloxacin. In addition to antibiotics, doctors often focus on managing symptoms and preventing dehydration. Treatments may include:
- antidiarrheal medications such as loperamide
- rehydration fluids to restore electrolytes
- supportive care to maintain nutrition and energy levels
Prevention Tips
Health experts recommend several simple precautions:
- Wash hands thoroughly before handling food.
- Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or cooking them.
- Use a clean produce brush for firm foods like melons or cucumbers.
- Cut away bruised or damaged sections of produce.
- Refrigerate cut fruits and vegetables promptly.
References:
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9554080/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/cyclospora-cayetanensis
- https://www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis/index.html
- https://www.fda.gov/food/foodborne-pathogens/cyclospora
- https://www.cell.com/trends/parasitology/abstract/S1471-4922(21)00283-X
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