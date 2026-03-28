ETV Bharat / health

Inside Cyclospora: The Tiny Parasite Behind Saba Azad’s Gut Infection That Landed Her In The Hospital

When singer-actor Saba Azad revealed on Instagram that she had been hospitalised with a gut infection caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, the reaction online was immediate: curiosity mixed with mild panic. What exactly is Cyclospora? Is it dangerous? How does a microscopic parasite manage to knock someone off their feet so thoroughly that it leads to hospitalisation and significant weight loss?

Madboy/Mink singer Saba reported losing around 4 kg due to the infection.

What Is Cyclosporiasis?

The organism responsible for cyclosporiasis is Cyclospora cayetanensis, a protozoan parasite so small that it exists entirely beyond human perception. You cannot see it or smell it nor taste it. Under a microscope, however, it reveals itself as a tiny spherical organism measuring roughly 8-10 micrometres in diameter. That’s about one-tenth the width of a human hair.

Cyclospora belongs to a class of intestinal parasites known as protozoans: single-celled organisms capable of infecting the digestive tract and causing gastrointestinal illness. Once inside the body, Cyclospora settles into the intestine, where it begins to disrupt the normal functioning of the digestive system. The result is a condition known as cyclosporiasis (an infection marked primarily by prolonged diarrhea and digestive distress). While the infection is rarely life-threatening, it can be extremely unpleasant and in some cases, persistent.

A Relatively New Discovery

Cyclospora may feel like a new threat, but scientists have been observing hints of the parasite for decades. Researchers first documented a similar organism in 1979, when scientists studying intestinal parasites noticed unusual cyst-like structures that didn’t quite match any known species. For years the organism remained mysterious. It was only in the early 1990s that researchers formally identified the parasite and named it Cyclospora cayetanensis, after Cayetano Heredia University in Peru, where early studies took place. The parasite gained global attention in 1993, when a series of foodborne outbreaks in North America and Europe forced public health agencies to study it more closely. Since then, Cyclospora has become an important case study in the complexities of global food safety.