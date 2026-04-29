ETV Bharat / health

Meet Dr. Umesh Chandra Pant, The Cycling Doc From Ghaziabad Who Beat Pre-Diabetes By Pedalling

Most health stories begin in a doctor’s clinic. This one begins with a doctor sitting on the patient’s chair. In November 2024, Dr. Umesh Chandra Pant, a homeopathic practitioner from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, went for a routine health check-up. His blood sugar levels were higher than normal. Not diabetes yet but dangerously close. Dr. Pant was now pre-diabetic.

For those unfamiliar with the term, pre-diabetes is like a warning light on your car dashboard. The engine hasn’t failed yet. But if you ignore it, you might soon be stuck on the roadside. Many people respond to this warning with panic. Some respond with denial. Dr. Pant chose a third option: action.

The Bicycle That Changed Everything

Dr. Pant already liked cycling. But like many of us, it was more of a hobby than a habit. A casual ride here and there. Maybe a kilometre or two when time allowed. But after the diagnosis, the bicycle stopped being a pastime and became a prescription. He increased his daily cycling distance from just 1-2 kilometres to about 5-10 kilometres every day. That may not sound dramatic, but consistency matters more than intensity.

Then he took things one step further. Once every week, Dr. Pant began cycling from Ghaziabad to India Gate in New Delhi. If you know Delhi traffic, you know this is not a small feat. The distance is around 70 kilometres. Just one man, a cycle, and a strong determination to reclaim his health.

The first few weeks were tough. Your body protests when you ask it to change long-established habits. The sofa starts looking more attractive than the saddle. But Dr. Pant persisted. Day after day. After about three months, he noticed the first signs of change. His energy levels improved. He felt lighter. His stamina increased. But the real proof came when he repeated his blood tests. His sugar levels had started to drop. Encouraged, he continued cycling with even more discipline.

Six months later, the results were clear. His blood sugar had returned to normal levels. Many people called it a miracle. Dr. Pant disagreed. “This wasn’t a miracle,” he said. “It was discipline.”