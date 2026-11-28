Trying For A Baby? Couples Should Check Their Blood Sugar Before Planning A Pregnancy
Uncontrolled diabetes and insulin resistance can affect ovulation or hormonal balance which can make it harder to conceive, says fertility specialist Dr Prajakta Chaudhary.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
The usual preparations start when couples decide to have a baby. There are menstrual cycles to chart, fertile days to calculate, medical appointments to make and maybe a few lifestyle changes in terms of food and exercise. Lost in the excitement, somewhere, is the rather important detail of blood sugar.
It might not sound romantic, but metabolic health can greatly influence reproductive health. “Uncontrolled diabetes and insulin resistance can affect ovulation, hormonal balance and sperm quality which can make it harder to conceive. And because these conditions can be gradual, at times without overt symptoms, couples may be unaware of an issue until they begin to explore why pregnancy is taking longer than desired,” says Dr Prajakta Chaudhary, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Andheri, Mumbai.
Insulin Resistance Comes In The Way
Insulin is the hormone the body makes to control blood glucose. Insulin resistance is when the cells of the body start to lose their sensitivity to insulin. Then the pancreas produces more insulin to help keep blood sugar levels in check. But the problem is that high insulin levels can also cause hormonal imbalance in women and upset normal ovulation. This is especially important for women with PMOS, a condition often associated with insulin resistance in women. It can cause irregular menstrual cycles, delays in ovulation and issues with getting pregnant.
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Uncontrolled diabetes can cause further worries. “High blood sugars before pregnancy and during pregnancy may increase the risk of complications, so it’s important to get glucose under control before conception rather than waiting for a positive pregnancy test,” says Dr Chaudhary.
Not Only The Woman's Responsibility
Another common misconception is that when a couple is having difficulty conceiving, a lot of attention is often turned straight away to the woman’s reproductive health. However, metabolic health is important for men, too.
Insulin resistance and diabetes can increase oxidative stress and alter testosterone levels, which can affect sperm concentration, motility and DNA quality. Uncontrolled diabetes in men can damage blood vessels and nerves and may lead to erectile dysfunction and ejaculation problems, Dr Chaudhary tells us. So, fertility is a two-way conversation. If we're just looking at the woman's menstrual cycle, and not considering the man's metabolic health, we may be missing a piece of the picture.
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The Lifestyle Link
The good news is that our daily habits can influence insulin sensitivity more than we might think. Excessive intake of sugary foods and refined carbohydrates, physical inactivity, poor sleep and weight gain can increase the risk of insulin resistance. This doesn't mean that everyone who loves dessert or has a sedentary week is headed for infertility. Being diagnosed with diabetes or insulin resistance doesn’t mean that a person can’t get pregnant. It depends on how well controlled the condition is, and if there are other medical problems involved.
What Couples Should Check Before Trying For A Baby
Pre-conception health assessment can reveal metabolic issues before they become roadblocks. Couples may want to discuss testing fasting blood glucose and HbA1c with their doctors, especially if they have risk factors like a family history of diabetes, PMOS, obesity or other metabolic conditions.
Dr Chaudhary says that a few everyday changes can also help support better metabolic health:
- Eat balanced meals: Make sure you get enough protein, fibre-rich foods, vegetables and whole grains instead of relying heavily on refined carbohydrates and sugary foods.
- Be physically active: Regular physical activity can help improve insulin sensitivity and also help maintain a healthy weight.
- Make sleep a priority: Regular adequate sleep is important for metabolic health.
- Manage existing conditions: Diabetics should see their doctors to have their blood sugar levels optimized before conception.
Equally important is a review of medications. Some medicines may need to be reviewed when planning a pregnancy, but couples should not stop or change prescribed treatment without medical advice. A pre-conception check-up can identify problems that might have been missed because a healthy pregnancy begins long before the first ultrasound.
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