ETV Bharat / health

Trying For A Baby? Couples Should Check Their Blood Sugar Before Planning A Pregnancy

It is important to get blood glucose under control before planning to get pregnant ( Getty Images )

The usual preparations start when couples decide to have a baby. There are menstrual cycles to chart, fertile days to calculate, medical appointments to make and maybe a few lifestyle changes in terms of food and exercise. Lost in the excitement, somewhere, is the rather important detail of blood sugar.

It might not sound romantic, but metabolic health can greatly influence reproductive health. “Uncontrolled diabetes and insulin resistance can affect ovulation, hormonal balance and sperm quality which can make it harder to conceive. And because these conditions can be gradual, at times without overt symptoms, couples may be unaware of an issue until they begin to explore why pregnancy is taking longer than desired,” says Dr Prajakta Chaudhary, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Andheri, Mumbai.

Insulin Resistance Comes In The Way

Insulin is the hormone the body makes to control blood glucose. Insulin resistance is when the cells of the body start to lose their sensitivity to insulin. Then the pancreas produces more insulin to help keep blood sugar levels in check. But the problem is that high insulin levels can also cause hormonal imbalance in women and upset normal ovulation. This is especially important for women with PMOS, a condition often associated with insulin resistance in women. It can cause irregular menstrual cycles, delays in ovulation and issues with getting pregnant.

Uncontrolled diabetes can cause further worries. “High blood sugars before pregnancy and during pregnancy may increase the risk of complications, so it’s important to get glucose under control before conception rather than waiting for a positive pregnancy test,” says Dr Chaudhary.

Not Only The Woman's Responsibility

Another common misconception is that when a couple is having difficulty conceiving, a lot of attention is often turned straight away to the woman’s reproductive health. However, metabolic health is important for men, too.

Insulin resistance and diabetes can increase oxidative stress and alter testosterone levels, which can affect sperm concentration, motility and DNA quality. Uncontrolled diabetes in men can damage blood vessels and nerves and may lead to erectile dysfunction and ejaculation problems, Dr Chaudhary tells us. So, fertility is a two-way conversation. If we're just looking at the woman's menstrual cycle, and not considering the man's metabolic health, we may be missing a piece of the picture.