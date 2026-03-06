ETV Bharat / health

Cosmetic Surgery Is Cheaper And Everywhere Now But Do You Actually Need It?

Before you book that botox appointment, ask yourself if you really need it ( ETV Bharat )

Twenty years ago, cosmetic surgery was something only celebrities talked about. Or denied talking about. Today? It’s everywhere. Scroll Instagram for 10 seconds and someone is getting lip fillers. Your gym friend has a sharper jawline. Your cousin casually says, “It’s just a little Botox, relax.” Even your neighbourhood dermatologist now offers something called a “liquid facelift”, which sounds like a cocktail but definitely isn’t.

Cosmetic treatments are becoming more popular, more normal, and frankly, more affordable. But here’s the question nobody asks enough: Do you actually need it? Because sometimes the best cosmetic decision is the one you don’t make.

Why Do You Want It?

According to Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit, celebrity cosmetic doctor and founder of AuraEdge Aesthetic and Wellness, the most important discussion she has with patients is not about treatments. It’s about motivation. “One of the first questions I encourage patients to ask themselves is why they want a procedure,” she says.

Are you preparing for an important life event? Trying to regain confidence after stress, illness, or a tough year? Or are you comparing yourself to people on social media who may or may not have 10 filters, three ring lights and a professional lighting team? There’s no “wrong” reason to want to look better, but there is a risky one: doing it because everyone else seems to be doing it. Cosmetic procedures can enhance confidence. But they cannot fix a breakup, get you promoted, or make you more popular.

The Myth Of The “Perfect Face”

Social media has done something very strange to beauty standards. It has convinced millions of people that there is a standard face: High cheekbones, sharp jawline, full lips, glass skin. Basically, everyone is slowly trying to look like the same three influencers. But faces are not IKEA furniture. You can’t assemble the same design on everyone.

Dr. Panddit explains that patients often bring celebrity photos or filtered selfies as references. “What many people don’t realise is that facial structure, bone anatomy and ageing patterns are completely different from person to person,” she says. What looks great on one face can look unnatural on another. A responsible consultation should involve studying the entire face: skin quality, muscle movement, lifestyle, stress levels and bone structure. The goal of aesthetic medicine is not imitation but harmony.