Cosmetic Surgery Is Cheaper And Everywhere Now But Do You Actually Need It?
Cosmetic procedures can enhance confidence. But they cannot fix a breakup, get you promoted, or put your life back together.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Twenty years ago, cosmetic surgery was something only celebrities talked about. Or denied talking about. Today? It’s everywhere. Scroll Instagram for 10 seconds and someone is getting lip fillers. Your gym friend has a sharper jawline. Your cousin casually says, “It’s just a little Botox, relax.” Even your neighbourhood dermatologist now offers something called a “liquid facelift”, which sounds like a cocktail but definitely isn’t.
Cosmetic treatments are becoming more popular, more normal, and frankly, more affordable. But here’s the question nobody asks enough: Do you actually need it? Because sometimes the best cosmetic decision is the one you don’t make.
Why Do You Want It?
According to Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit, celebrity cosmetic doctor and founder of AuraEdge Aesthetic and Wellness, the most important discussion she has with patients is not about treatments. It’s about motivation. “One of the first questions I encourage patients to ask themselves is why they want a procedure,” she says.
Are you preparing for an important life event? Trying to regain confidence after stress, illness, or a tough year? Or are you comparing yourself to people on social media who may or may not have 10 filters, three ring lights and a professional lighting team? There’s no “wrong” reason to want to look better, but there is a risky one: doing it because everyone else seems to be doing it. Cosmetic procedures can enhance confidence. But they cannot fix a breakup, get you promoted, or make you more popular.
The Myth Of The “Perfect Face”
Social media has done something very strange to beauty standards. It has convinced millions of people that there is a standard face: High cheekbones, sharp jawline, full lips, glass skin. Basically, everyone is slowly trying to look like the same three influencers. But faces are not IKEA furniture. You can’t assemble the same design on everyone.
Dr. Panddit explains that patients often bring celebrity photos or filtered selfies as references. “What many people don’t realise is that facial structure, bone anatomy and ageing patterns are completely different from person to person,” she says. What looks great on one face can look unnatural on another. A responsible consultation should involve studying the entire face: skin quality, muscle movement, lifestyle, stress levels and bone structure. The goal of aesthetic medicine is not imitation but harmony.
Beauty Trends Change Faster Than Phone Models
Here’s another problem with plastic surgery trends. They change. One year it’s fuller lips. Then everyone wants a sharper jawline. Then suddenly everyone wants glass skin. Next year, who knows — maybe “nostril contouring” will become a thing. But your face has to live with these changes for decades, not just until the next trend.
Dr. Panddit points out that many viral beauty trends are heavily influenced by photography angles, filters and editing tools. What looks dramatic and impressive on camera may look very different in real life. That’s why subtle treatments that improve skin health, restore balance and stimulate collagen tend to age much better than dramatic changes. Basically: less Kardashian, more “well-rested human.”
Emotional Readiness
Another important factor people rarely consider is emotional readiness. Cosmetic procedures should never feel urgent. If someone is going through stress, grief, or a major life transition, rushing into aesthetic treatment may not be the best decision. Dr. Panddit says emotional stability plays a big role in satisfaction with cosmetic results. “Aesthetic medicine should support confidence, not become a coping mechanism,” she explains.
When patients feel calm, informed and certain about their decision, the experience becomes far more positive. So, if you’re crying over a breakup at 2 am and Googling “jawline fillers near me,” maybe wait until morning. Another thing about truly successful cosmetic work: Most people won’t notice it. They won’t say, “Nice filler.” They’ll say things like: “You look fresh.” “Did you go on vacation?” “You look really well.” That’s when aesthetic treatment has actually done its job.
Sometimes the Best Advice Is: Do Nothing
The most responsible cosmetic doctors understand something important. Not everyone needs a treatment. Sometimes a patient simply needs reassurance. Dr. Panddit says one of the most valuable things a doctor can say is: “You don’t need to change anything.” Because cosmetic procedures should never be about chasing perfection. They should be about supporting individuality, confidence and healthy ageing. And sometimes the best glow-up is not a syringe, laser or surgical procedure. Sometimes it’s sleep, hydration, confidence and maybe logging off Instagram for a bit!
