ETV Bharat / health

1 in 4 Corporate Employees At Risk Of Metabolic Disorders; It’s More Than Just Sugar Intake: Report

You may have cut down on dessert, switched to sugar-free beverages, or started reading nutrition labels more carefully. But health experts say metabolic risk today is being driven by something much more than sugar alone. Across corporate India, younger professionals are increasingly showing early warning signs of metabolic disorders such as Type 2 diabetes, cancer, hypertension and heart disease, often without realising it. What is concerning is that many of them do not fit the traditional image associated with them. They are active at work, appear healthy, and are often in their late 20s or early 30s.

According to digital health platform ekincare’s assessment titled India's Silent Health Crisis, nearly 1 in 4 corporate employees is currently at risk of diabetes. Experts believe the shift is closely tied to how modern work culture has evolved over the years.

The Corporate Lifestyle Is Affecting Metabolic Health

Modern corporate culture has normalised back-to-back meetings, endless deadlines, late-night emails, caffeine-fuelled workdays, and skipped meals. But health experts say these routines are slowly disrupting the body’s metabolic balance. India’s workforce is now becoming one of the most metabolically vulnerable populations, with insulin resistance beginning to appear years before a formal diabetes diagnosis.

“Diabetes is growing quickly among corporate employees, and it's not just due to sugar intake. A sedentary work culture, long hours in front of screens, irregular mealtimes, chronic stress, poor sleep, and little physical activity are increasing insulin resistance in young and middle-aged workers,” says Dr. Subramanian Kannan, senior consultant and director of endocrinology at Narayana Health.

He notes that doctors are increasingly seeing prediabetes and early metabolic issues in seemingly healthy individuals in their late 20s and 30s. Workplace stress and unhealthy lifestyles have become hidden risk factors.

“Many employees skip meals, rely heavily on processed foods and caffeine, and spend most of the day sitting without movement. Over time, these habits take a toll on metabolic health. We need to focus on preventive healthcare through regular screenings, healthier work environments, better sleep habits, stress management, and promoting physical activity as part of the daily routine. Early intervention can help avoid long-term complications related to diabetes,” he adds.

Why HR Leaders Are Paying Attention

For HR teams, the warning signs are becoming difficult to ignore. What once appeared as isolated concerns in annual health reports is now emerging as a visible trend, with younger employees showing elevated blood sugar levels, borderline HbA1c readings, and rising BMI numbers at an alarming rate.