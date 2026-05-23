1 in 4 Corporate Employees At Risk Of Metabolic Disorders; It’s More Than Just Sugar Intake: Report
The finding comes from digital health platform ekincare’s assessment titled India's Silent Health Crisis, which assessed over 4 lakh individuals.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
You may have cut down on dessert, switched to sugar-free beverages, or started reading nutrition labels more carefully. But health experts say metabolic risk today is being driven by something much more than sugar alone. Across corporate India, younger professionals are increasingly showing early warning signs of metabolic disorders such as Type 2 diabetes, cancer, hypertension and heart disease, often without realising it. What is concerning is that many of them do not fit the traditional image associated with them. They are active at work, appear healthy, and are often in their late 20s or early 30s.
According to digital health platform ekincare’s assessment titled India's Silent Health Crisis, nearly 1 in 4 corporate employees is currently at risk of diabetes. Experts believe the shift is closely tied to how modern work culture has evolved over the years.
The Corporate Lifestyle Is Affecting Metabolic Health
Modern corporate culture has normalised back-to-back meetings, endless deadlines, late-night emails, caffeine-fuelled workdays, and skipped meals. But health experts say these routines are slowly disrupting the body’s metabolic balance. India’s workforce is now becoming one of the most metabolically vulnerable populations, with insulin resistance beginning to appear years before a formal diabetes diagnosis.
“Diabetes is growing quickly among corporate employees, and it's not just due to sugar intake. A sedentary work culture, long hours in front of screens, irregular mealtimes, chronic stress, poor sleep, and little physical activity are increasing insulin resistance in young and middle-aged workers,” says Dr. Subramanian Kannan, senior consultant and director of endocrinology at Narayana Health.
He notes that doctors are increasingly seeing prediabetes and early metabolic issues in seemingly healthy individuals in their late 20s and 30s. Workplace stress and unhealthy lifestyles have become hidden risk factors.
“Many employees skip meals, rely heavily on processed foods and caffeine, and spend most of the day sitting without movement. Over time, these habits take a toll on metabolic health. We need to focus on preventive healthcare through regular screenings, healthier work environments, better sleep habits, stress management, and promoting physical activity as part of the daily routine. Early intervention can help avoid long-term complications related to diabetes,” he adds.
Why HR Leaders Are Paying Attention
For HR teams, the warning signs are becoming difficult to ignore. What once appeared as isolated concerns in annual health reports is now emerging as a visible trend, with younger employees showing elevated blood sugar levels, borderline HbA1c readings, and rising BMI numbers at an alarming rate.
In response, several organizations are beginning to rethink workplace wellness strategies entirely, shifting focus from reactive healthcare to continuous prevention and early intervention. Employee wellness today goes far beyond annual health check-ups and requires a more proactive, preventive approach. Over time, there has been an increased focus on creating greater awareness around preventive healthcare through regular health screenings, wellness reminders, healthier lifestyle choices, and conversations around stress, sleep, movement, and metabolic health, says an HR leader at BDO RISE. There is also a growing emphasis on encouraging healthier daily habits and fostering a workplace culture that supports overall well-being. Recognizing that small, consistent actions can have a meaningful long-term impact on employee health.
Moving Beyond Annual Health Check-Ups
One of the biggest challenges in corporate healthcare is that many employees ignore early warning signs because they do not experience immediate symptoms. Borderline blood sugar levels, rising BMI, or early metabolic issues often go unnoticed until they develop into more serious conditions. As a result, companies are now shifting from one-time annual check-ups to continuous preventive healthcare through regular monitoring, personalised interventions, and timely follow-ups.
“What the data consistently shows is that metabolic risk builds quietly over time,” says Dr. Noel Coutinho, Co-founder, ekincare. “An employee may be performing well professionally while unhealthy routines like chronic stress, poor sleep, irregular eating habits, and long sitting hours rapidly affect their metabolic health. That is why organisations need to take cues from annual health reports and focus on continuous preventive care, regular health nudges, and early interventions that help employees take action before their condition becomes serious,” he adds.
Wake-Up Call For India Inc
The rise in diabetes risk among young professionals is no longer a future concern. It is already unfolding across workplaces in real time. Young professionals today are working longer hours, sleeping less, moving very little, and eating at irregular hours, creating the perfect conditions for metabolic disorders to appear much earlier in life.
The encouraging part, experts say, is that much of this risk is still reversible if detected early. The solution lies in making preventive healthcare a core part of workplace culture through regular screenings, healthier work environments, stress management support, better sleep habits, and movement-friendly office routines. In today’s corporate world, employee health is no longer a peripheral HR conversation. It is increasingly becoming central to productivity, retention, and long-term business resilience.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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