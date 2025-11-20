Why COPD Gets Worse In Winter, And How You Can Keep It Under Control
Doctors see a spike in emergencies related to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Pulmonologists explain why and how to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
If you’ve ever watched your parents or grandparents struggle to breathe a little harder every winter, you’ve already seen what COPD can do. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD for short) is one of those long-term conditions that chips away at a person’s freedom. It makes simple things like climbing stairs, going for a morning walk, or even speaking for a few minutes feel like a task. But not everyone realises that winter is the season when COPD gets bigger, louder, and determined to create trouble. Doctors across India see a spike in COPD emergencies the moment temperatures drop, and for good reason.
With World COPD Day behind us, Let’s take a closer look at why this happens, and more importantly, what you can do to keep yourself or your loved ones safe.
Why Winter And COPD Don’t Get Along
1. Cold air irritates the lungs:
When you breathe in icy air, your airways react the way we react to bad traffic... they get irritated, narrow, and become harder to manage. Dr. Rakesh Godara, Additional Director - Pulmonology CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur says, “Cold air itself can trigger coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness. It also leads to increased sputum (phlegm), which worsens breathing even more.”
For someone with COPD, this is a roadblock.
2. Pollution becomes more dangerous in winter:
You may have heard the term AQI more times in winter than any other season. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur... no big city is spared.
Dr. Raja Dhar, Director & HOD – Pulmonology, CMRI Kolkata breaks down the reason: temperature inversion. “This phenomenon traps cold air close to the ground while warm air stays above it. Since the lower layer cannot rise, pollutants (dust, smoke, emissions) get stuck near breathing level. You don’t just inhale polluted air; you inhale concentrated, stale pollution that has been hanging around for hours, sometimes days. COPD lungs simply cannot cope with this onslaught, leading to flare-ups and even hospitalisation.”
3. More viral infections floating around
Winter is cold-and-cough season for everyone, but for COPD patients, even a simple flu can turn into a big setback. Pulmonologist Dr. Godara adds that viral infections spike in winter and can lead to acute exacerbations (which essentially means “symptoms suddenly get much worse.”) Many people end up needing emergency care during this time.
4. Indoor air isn’t always better
Winter makes us shut doors and windows. Heaters go on, kitchens get smoky, and rooms become stuffy. Dust mites rise like the villains of a plot twist. Indoor smoke (from cooking, incense, or heaters used improperly) can make COPD symptoms intensify.
5. Your lifestyle changes
Even the most active people slow down in the cold. Walks get skipped. Hydration takes a backseat. The result? Stiff lungs, weaker immunity, and more trouble breathing.
What Winter COPD Symptoms Look Like
Pulmonologist Dr. Dhar suggests carefully for these signs, especially if you live in areas where AQI stays in the red. If you or someone at home has COPD, you may notice:
- Coughing more than usual
- More sputum than normal
- Wheezing
- Feeling out of breath with even light activity
- Needing your rescue inhaler more often
- Feeling too tired to do daily tasks
How To Prevent COPD From Getting Worse This Winter
1. Don’t skip your inhaler
Your regular inhalers are not optional in winter... they are your armour. Dr. Godara strongly advises using prescribed medications consistently to prevent sudden breathing issues.
2. Get vaccinated
Both doctors highlight vaccination as a key winter strategy. Flu vaccine – take it before winter begins, every year. Pneumonia vaccine (Conjugate 20) – protects for almost 10 years, especially important for older adults. These reduce the chance of infections turning into hospital emergencies.
3. Avoid going out early morning
Cold + pollution = the worst possible combination for COPD. Try stepping out after the sun is up, when the air has warmed slightly.
4. Mask up
A simple mask or even a muffler around the nose can warm the air before it enters your lungs. Think of it as giving your airways a soft landing.
5. Stay indoors when AQI is bad
If the air looks foggy, smoky, or if your weather app shows “Very Poor,” skip that walk. Dr. Dhar is clear on this: both seniors and children should avoid outdoor activity on bad air days.
6. Improve indoor air quality
Here are small but effective habits:
- Keep rooms ventilated when possible
- Use room heaters safely
- Avoid burning incense or using smoky cooking methods
- Maintain clean, dust-free corners
- Stay hydrated
7. Do breathing exercises
They’re boring but magical. Simple breathing exercises strengthen the lungs and help maintain lung function through winter.
8. Keep an action plan ready
High-risk patients should always know when to start rescue medication, what worsening symptoms look like, when to visit a doctor, and who to call during an emergency. As Dr. Godara says that knowing these steps early can prevent a crisis.
Read more: