Why COPD Gets Worse In Winter, And How You Can Keep It Under Control

If you’ve ever watched your parents or grandparents struggle to breathe a little harder every winter, you’ve already seen what COPD can do. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD for short) is one of those long-term conditions that chips away at a person’s freedom. It makes simple things like climbing stairs, going for a morning walk, or even speaking for a few minutes feel like a task. But not everyone realises that winter is the season when COPD gets bigger, louder, and determined to create trouble. Doctors across India see a spike in COPD emergencies the moment temperatures drop, and for good reason.

With World COPD Day behind us, Let’s take a closer look at why this happens, and more importantly, what you can do to keep yourself or your loved ones safe.

Why Winter And COPD Don’t Get Along

1. Cold air irritates the lungs:

When you breathe in icy air, your airways react the way we react to bad traffic... they get irritated, narrow, and become harder to manage. Dr. Rakesh Godara, Additional Director - Pulmonology CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur says, “Cold air itself can trigger coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness. It also leads to increased sputum (phlegm), which worsens breathing even more.”

For someone with COPD, this is a roadblock.

2. Pollution becomes more dangerous in winter:

You may have heard the term AQI more times in winter than any other season. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur... no big city is spared.

Dr. Raja Dhar, Director & HOD – Pulmonology, CMRI Kolkata breaks down the reason: temperature inversion. “This phenomenon traps cold air close to the ground while warm air stays above it. Since the lower layer cannot rise, pollutants (dust, smoke, emissions) get stuck near breathing level. You don’t just inhale polluted air; you inhale concentrated, stale pollution that has been hanging around for hours, sometimes days. COPD lungs simply cannot cope with this onslaught, leading to flare-ups and even hospitalisation.”

3. More viral infections floating around

Winter is cold-and-cough season for everyone, but for COPD patients, even a simple flu can turn into a big setback. Pulmonologist Dr. Godara adds that viral infections spike in winter and can lead to acute exacerbations (which essentially means “symptoms suddenly get much worse.”) Many people end up needing emergency care during this time.

Even a simple flu in winter can turn into a big setback for COPD patients (Getty Images)

4. Indoor air isn’t always better

Winter makes us shut doors and windows. Heaters go on, kitchens get smoky, and rooms become stuffy. Dust mites rise like the villains of a plot twist. Indoor smoke (from cooking, incense, or heaters used improperly) can make COPD symptoms intensify.

5. Your lifestyle changes

Even the most active people slow down in the cold. Walks get skipped. Hydration takes a backseat. The result? Stiff lungs, weaker immunity, and more trouble breathing.