ETV Bharat / health

COP31: Experts Flag Extreme Heat Risks To Pregnant Women, Call For Targeted Adaptation

Antalya (Turkiye): Exposure to extreme heat during pregnancy can lead to severe outcomes, including preterm birth, stillbirth and congenital abnormalities in newborns, prompting experts at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) to highlight maternal health risks and call for targeted adaptation strategies.

The issue comes into focus as countries at COP31 prepare to discuss progress towards the Global Goal on Adaptation, a framework to help nations develop key adaptation measures, including those needed to address the health impacts of climate change.

However, translating growing recognition of climate-related health risks into action remains a challenge, particularly in the absence of adequate financial support.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), only about one per cent of formal climate finance under its financial mechanism is currently directed towards health. The broader issue of adaptation finance for developing nations is also expected to feature prominently in discussions in the coming days.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of COP31, Alan Dangour, Director of Climate and Health at the Wellcome Trust, said the foundation is seeking to highlight the evidence of heat-related impacts on pregnant women through three key areas -- elevating the issues as a risk for women, developing guidelines and preparing health systems.

“We have three key points: recognising that pregnant women are a particularly vulnerable group when it comes to climate-driven extreme heat, developing guidelines to help nurses, midwives and doctors respond to the challenges pregnant women face during heatwaves, and prepare health systems for a new world shaped by climate change, and identify the most vulnerable people so they are protected,” Dangour said.

He said pregnant women were not always recognised as a particularly vulnerable group and stressed that health systems must specifically account for their needs and risks during heatwaves.

“At the moment they are not recognised as such, and they need to be included in clinical guidelines. When it comes to data, we are keen that countries record the impacts of climate change on pregnant women and then work out how their guidelines and processes can protect them,” he said.

“That evidence is important because we can see what works and what doesn’t in different parts of the world, and share that knowledge,” he said.

Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan stressed the importance of highlighting the issue at COP31, saying the health impacts of climate change were already being felt and required immediate action.

“It is good that for the last three COPs or so we have had a day focused on health and climate, because everyone is increasingly recognising that the health impacts of climate change are already happening and need immediate action. They are also hitting certain vulnerable groups disproportionately, and pregnant women are one of them,” Swaminathan told PTI.