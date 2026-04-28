ETV Bharat / health

That Constant Bloated Feeling May Be More Than Gas, It Could Be Your Liver Trying to Tell You Something

Constant bloating could have causes other than gas ( ETV Bharat )

Almost everyone experiences bloating at some point. Your stomach feels tight, uncomfortable, and swollen. You loosen your belt one notch and hope no one notices. Eat too fast, eat too much, eat something spicy, or skip exercise for a few days... and your stomach feels like a balloon that someone pumped air into. Most of the time, it’s harmless: Gas, indigestion, maybe constipation. But sometimes, your body is trying to tell you something bigger. Doctors say persistent bloating may occasionally point to problems with one of the most important organs in your body: the liver. The tricky thing about the liver is that it rarely complains loudly until the problem becomes serious. Your liver is one of the hardest-working organs in the human body. Think of it as a giant chemical factory quietly operating inside your abdomen. But when the liver starts to struggle, many of these functions get disrupted. According to Dr. Suresh Raghavaiah, Senior Consultant, HPB & Multi-Organ Transplant Surgery - Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, “Bloating or gas is one of the most common symptoms a patient presents to the doctor with.” In most cases, it is caused by simple digestive problems such as indigestion, acid peptic disease, or constipation. However, when bloating becomes persistent or gradually worsens over time, doctors begin to look deeper. Gas Bloating vs. Liver Bloating