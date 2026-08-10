ETV Bharat / health

Drying To Bedding, The Complete Guide To Monsoon-Proofing Your Pet's Health

Monsoon-proofing your pet isn't about buying a raincoat and taking a cute photograph. Read on for steps to keep your pet healthy ( Getty Images )

The monsoon season is great. The temperature drops, the air smells better and so does chai. For our pets, however, the monsoon can be a different story. That adorable walk in the rain, the muddy paws, the puddle your dog insists on drinking from: these little things can sometimes turn into bigger health problems. The rainy season brings humidity, stagnant water, damp surfaces, ticks, fleas, bacteria and fungi. For pets, particularly those who spend time outdoors, it can be the beginning of a season of itching, infections and stomach troubles.

So, if you are a pet parent, monsoon-proofing your pet isn't about buying a raincoat and taking a cute photograph for Instagram. It is about changing a few everyday habits.

Indoor Pet Still Needs Protection

Here's another common misconception: My pet stays indoors, so parasites and monsoon infections aren't a concern. Unfortunately, biology doesn't work that way. Ticks, fleas and other infectious risks don't necessarily respect your front door. Indoor pets still need appropriate parasite prevention, vaccination and routine healthcare. They also need clean bedding, dry paws and safe drinking water. Basically, being an indoor cat or dog is not a health insurance policy.

Being an indoor cat is not a health insurance policy (Getty Images)

Monsoon Health Checklist For Your Pet

According to Chirag Dua, Founder of medtech mobile app Vetifi, veterinary practices commonly see an increase in skin infections, ear infections, fungal diseases, digestive illnesses and parasite infestations during monsoon.

He shares some common risks:

Skin infections Ear infections Tick and flea infestations Fungal dermatitis Leptospirosis Gastrointestinal infections

Many of these problems can be prevented. The not-so-good news? Your dog, cat or rabbit probably has no interest in following your carefully prepared monsoon health plan. That's where you come in.

Dry the Dog

This may sound obvious, but it is probably the most important monsoon habit. Your pet comes home after a walk looking like they have participated in an extreme outdoor adventure. You wipe their back with a towel and think, “Done.” However, moisture can remain between the toes, inside the ears, beneath the collar, around the tail and inside skin folds. These warm, damp areas can become ideal environments for bacteria and fungi.

Dua recommends gently drying pets after every outing, paying particular attention to the paws, ears, tail and skin folds. If your dog has long hair around its feet, keeping the area neatly trimmed can also help prevent mud and moisture from getting trapped.

Paws are perhaps the biggest victims of monsoon walks. They encounter mud, dirty water and all sorts of things you would rather not think about. After a walk, rinse muddy paws with clean water and dry them completely before your pet starts exploring the house.

The Bedding Needs A Makeover