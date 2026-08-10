Drying To Bedding, The Complete Guide To Monsoon-Proofing Your Pet's Health
For pets, the rains can be the beginning of a season of itching, infections and stomach troubles. Follow this expert guide for pet parents.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
The monsoon season is great. The temperature drops, the air smells better and so does chai. For our pets, however, the monsoon can be a different story. That adorable walk in the rain, the muddy paws, the puddle your dog insists on drinking from: these little things can sometimes turn into bigger health problems. The rainy season brings humidity, stagnant water, damp surfaces, ticks, fleas, bacteria and fungi. For pets, particularly those who spend time outdoors, it can be the beginning of a season of itching, infections and stomach troubles.
So, if you are a pet parent, monsoon-proofing your pet isn't about buying a raincoat and taking a cute photograph for Instagram. It is about changing a few everyday habits.
Indoor Pet Still Needs Protection
Here's another common misconception: My pet stays indoors, so parasites and monsoon infections aren't a concern. Unfortunately, biology doesn't work that way. Ticks, fleas and other infectious risks don't necessarily respect your front door. Indoor pets still need appropriate parasite prevention, vaccination and routine healthcare. They also need clean bedding, dry paws and safe drinking water. Basically, being an indoor cat or dog is not a health insurance policy.
Monsoon Health Checklist For Your Pet
According to Chirag Dua, Founder of medtech mobile app Vetifi, veterinary practices commonly see an increase in skin infections, ear infections, fungal diseases, digestive illnesses and parasite infestations during monsoon.
He shares some common risks:
- Skin infections
- Ear infections
- Tick and flea infestations
- Fungal dermatitis
- Leptospirosis
- Gastrointestinal infections
Many of these problems can be prevented. The not-so-good news? Your dog, cat or rabbit probably has no interest in following your carefully prepared monsoon health plan. That's where you come in.
Dry the Dog
This may sound obvious, but it is probably the most important monsoon habit. Your pet comes home after a walk looking like they have participated in an extreme outdoor adventure. You wipe their back with a towel and think, “Done.” However, moisture can remain between the toes, inside the ears, beneath the collar, around the tail and inside skin folds. These warm, damp areas can become ideal environments for bacteria and fungi.
Dua recommends gently drying pets after every outing, paying particular attention to the paws, ears, tail and skin folds. If your dog has long hair around its feet, keeping the area neatly trimmed can also help prevent mud and moisture from getting trapped.
Paws are perhaps the biggest victims of monsoon walks. They encounter mud, dirty water and all sorts of things you would rather not think about. After a walk, rinse muddy paws with clean water and dry them completely before your pet starts exploring the house.
The Bedding Needs A Makeover
Your pet's bedding can become a problem during humid weather. Blankets, cushions and soft toys can retain moisture, creating an environment where germs can multiply. Wash bedding and soft toys regularly and, most importantly, make sure they are completely dry before your pet uses them again.
Whenever possible, sun-dry bedding. A little sunshine can go a long way in keeping your pet's sleeping area fresh.
The Puddle Is Not A Water Bowl
Your dog sees a puddle and thinks: Complimentary drinking water. You see a puddle. You think: Absolutely not! Listen to the second person. Stagnant water and puddles can contain dangerous bacteria and may expose pets to diseases such as leptospirosis. Seasoned veterinarian Dr Maneesh Kr Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of vet laboratory testing and imaging services VETLAB, highlights contaminated water as a significant monsoon concern. Keep your pet away from puddles and stagnant water, even when they look harmless, advises Dr Gupta. Carry clean drinking water during walks if necessary. Your pet doesn't need to hydrate like an adventurous street-food critic.
Ticks And Fleas Don't Take A Rain Holiday
One common mistake is assuming that pets don't need parasite protection during the monsoon. They do. In fact, the combination of moisture and humidity can make the rainy season particularly favourable for parasites. Follow your veterinarian's recommended schedule for tick, flea and deworming treatments. This applies even if your pet spends most of its time indoors. Parasites can find their way into your home in ways that your pet's indoor lifestyle cannot completely prevent. Think of parasite prevention as an ongoing subscription.
Watch Those Ears
Wet weather can be particularly troublesome for pets prone to ear infections. If your feline or canine starts shaking its head frequently, scratching its ears, developing an unusual smell from the ears or showing signs of discomfort, don't ignore it. A little head shaking may look harmless. But pets cannot tell us, “My ear has been bothering me for three days.” They simply keep shaking their heads.
Don't Ignore The Tummy
Monsoon illnesses aren't limited to skin and ears. Gastrointestinal problems can also become more common during the rainy season. Contaminated water, unhygienic surroundings and changes in what pets consume can contribute to digestive upset.
Loose stools, vomiting, loss of appetite or unusual lethargy should not simply be dismissed as “something they ate.” Sometimes it is something that needs a vet.
Early Warning Signs
Dr Gupta points out that one of the biggest dangers during the monsoon is not necessarily the illness itself, but delaying diagnosis. Pets cannot tell us when something is wrong. Instead, they communicate through changes in behaviour. Keep an eye out for:
- Excessive scratching
- Frequent head shaking
- Skin redness or unusual patches
- Hair loss
- Persistent licking
- Lethargy
- Loss of appetite
- Vomiting
- Loose stools
- Unusual discharge or odour
- Changes in normal behaviour
A skin infection may look like a skin infection. But it could be fungal, bacterial or parasitic, and each one requires a different treatment. Dr Gupta stresses the importance of animal-specific diagnostics rather than treating it blindly. Depending on the symptoms, veterinarians may recommend tests such as blood tests, skin scrapings or stool examinations.
Vaccinations Are Not Optional
Monsoon is not the season to discover that your pet's vaccinations are overdue. Keeping vaccinations up to date provides an additional layer of protection against infectious diseases. Dr Gupta specifically recommends ensuring that vaccinations, including those against leptospirosis where appropriate, are up to date before the season reaches its peak. Speak to your vet about the vaccination schedule suitable for your pet, rather than assuming every animal needs exactly the same protection.
Protecting your pet during the rainy season doesn't require a complicated routine. It comes down to a handful of habits. As Dr Gupta puts it, “Almost every monsoon illness is preventable. Pets trust us to notice the things they cannot tell us.” So when your dog comes home after a rainy walk, grab the towel. When your cat starts scratching excessively, pay attention.
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