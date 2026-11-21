ETV Bharat / health

Is Your Body Ready For Winter? Common Infections Adults Over 50 Should Know About

Studies show that adults above 50 years are nearly 6 times more likely to contract pneumonia than younger adults ( Getty Images )

The onset of winter and the continuation of the festive season bring family gatherings, travel, and celebrations. At the same time, this period also leads to an increased exposure to common infections. During winter, infections such as influenza and other respiratory illnesses become more common, as viruses spread more easily when people spend more time indoors in close contact.

“Beyond these seasonal infections, infections associated with age-related decline in immunity remain important health concerns for adults above 50 years, particularly those living with chronic conditions. For adults over 50, natural age-related changes in the immune system (a process known as immunosenescence) can make it harder for the body to recognise and fight off infections,” says Dr. Madhumitha Ram, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases and Infection control at MGM Healthcare, MGM Cancer Institute. She lists infectious diseases that older adults should be mindful about:

Influenza Also known as the flu, it is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect tissues in the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. Although influenza and the common cold can share some symptoms, influenza can cause more serious illness and complications, especially for those living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or kidney disease. Also read: World Pneumonia Day: Are Parents Confusing Pneumonia With Common Cold? Learn The Difference Pneumonia The immune system naturally weakens with age, putting adults above 50 years – even those healthy and active – at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia. Studies show that adults above 50 years are nearly 6 times more likely to contract pneumococcal pneumonia than younger adults. While pneumonia may be caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi, pneumococcal bacteria is one of its most common causes. In India, streptococcus pneumoniae is among the leading causes of community-acquired pneumonia, which is contracted in everyday day settings rather than in a hospital or a healthcare facility.