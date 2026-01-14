Explained: Common Injuries In The Elderly, Understand The Causes, Risks, And Preventive Measures
Orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon explains the injuries that seniors fall prey to, and precautions to take.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST|
Updated : January 14, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Those notorious falls, fractures, and joint injuries are among the most common health concerns for the elderly population. Hence, taking these simple precautions can help them reduce the chances of injuries and improve their quality of life. Follow these vital tips given by Dr Srisanat Rao, Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai.
As people age, the risk of injuries increases due to factors like loss of balance, reduced muscle strength, and underlying medical conditions. “Injuries in the elderly most often occur at night and in areas like washrooms, where slips and falls are common. Medical issues such as dizziness, vertigo, or side effects of medications further increase the likelihood of accidents,” says Dr Rao. Joint and soft tissue injuries can be seen in the elderly. Falls can cause soft tissue injuries, particularly to the wrist and hip. So, those wrist injuries tend to involve sprains or fractures. Hip injuries are serious, since they can limit mobility and increase the risk of further health issues if not treated promptly. Loss of balance, reduced muscle strength, and impaired vision also raise the chances of falls among seniors.
“Injuries in elderly individuals can lead to serious complications like prolonged immobility, a longer period of recovery, and a decline in independence. These injuries tend to interfere with the patient’s daily routine and can further induce stress and anxiety,” explains Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr Rao.
How The Elderly Can Manage Injuries
The wrist and hip are the most commonly injured bones in older adults. When it comes to a wrist injury, ice should be applied locally, and the joint should be immobilized using a wrist splint while avoiding any bending. For hip pain after a fall, ice can be applied locally, but the patient should not be made to stand and should be transported carefully to the nearest hospital for X-ray evaluation. Not all injuries require surgery, says Dr Rao, and treatment decisions depend on the fracture type, patient age, and medical condition, and may include conservative management with plaster or surgical intervention.
Tips To Prevent Injury
- Encourage using a stick while walking
- To keep the lights switched on in the washroom at night
- Keep a small light switched on in the bedroom at night
- Make sure you are accompanied by someone while using the washroom at night
- Avoid using ladders or climbing heights to pick objects.
Falls and fractures are common but are preventable in older adults. It is time for the elderly to take charge of their health and stay safe and happy.
