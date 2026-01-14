ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Common Injuries In The Elderly, Understand The Causes, Risks, And Preventive Measures

Those notorious falls, fractures, and joint injuries are among the most common health concerns for the elderly population. Hence, taking these simple precautions can help them reduce the chances of injuries and improve their quality of life. Follow these vital tips given by Dr Srisanat Rao, Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai.

As people age, the risk of injuries increases due to factors like loss of balance, reduced muscle strength, and underlying medical conditions. “Injuries in the elderly most often occur at night and in areas like washrooms, where slips and falls are common. Medical issues such as dizziness, vertigo, or side effects of medications further increase the likelihood of accidents,” says Dr Rao. Joint and soft tissue injuries can be seen in the elderly. Falls can cause soft tissue injuries, particularly to the wrist and hip. So, those wrist injuries tend to involve sprains or fractures. Hip injuries are serious, since they can limit mobility and increase the risk of further health issues if not treated promptly. Loss of balance, reduced muscle strength, and impaired vision also raise the chances of falls among seniors.