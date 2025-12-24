Decoding Your Scan: What Common Imaging Tests Reveal About Your Health
Knowing what medical scans indicate can help patients become active participants in their overall health experience, says radiologist Dr. Satish Babu.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM IST
Medical imaging has transformed the way that physicians diagnose and treat disease. From finding fractures to spotting tumours, imaging tests reveal what's happening inside the body, often before symptoms seem amiss.
“Knowing what these scans indicate can help patients become active participants in their overall health experience,” says Dr. Satish Babu, Consultant - Radiology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada. He gives a guide to different kinds of imaging tests and the health problems they can point out. “The reason for knowing more about them is not to dread the process so much as to understand its point. Each test provides a unique lens for physicians to observe and assess the body. The right imaging allows for early detection,” he explains.
X-rays are among the oldest and most useful imaging tools. They take low-dose radiation images of bones and some tissues. “Doctors take X-rays to spot fractures, infections, and arthritis, or to check the state of the lungs and heart,” says the radiologist. Today, digital X-rays produce better quality images with less radiation.
In contrast, ultrasound relies on sound waves rather than radiation. It's often used in pregnancy to watch for fetal growth, but it is also useful for checking the liver, kidneys, thyroid, and heart. Doppler ultrasound can also measure blood flow and identify blockages in blood vessels. Nowadays, it is widely used in diagnosing musculoskeletal diseases and sports injuries.
In CT scan (that's short for computerized tomography), the machine generates hundreds of X-rays and converts them into a detailed representation of the body in a cross-section. They can be instrumental in detecting tumours, internal bleeding, or organ damage. CT scans using contrast dyes can aid in the visualization of blood vessels and in identifying conditions such as pulmonary embolisms or heart disease.
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) takes things a step further, using magnetic fields and radio waves, for detailed images of soft tissues such as the brain, spinal cord, and muscles. “It is also invaluable for diagnosing and treating neurological disorders (like stroke), ligament tears in joints, as well as cancer, all without exposing the patient to ionising radiation,” says Dr. Babu.
PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scans, which are usually performed along with CT or MRI imaging, follow the trail of how cells metabolize glucose. That makes them important for identifying cancer activity, checking on a treatment's response, and understanding brain conditions like Alzheimer's disease.
“Although these tests offer some useful leads, they are not diagnostic in themselves. These findings must be combined with clinical observation and laboratory tests to get a complete picture of health,” cautions Dr. Babu. All the above tests are getting better year after year, thanks to the latest innovations. And now, with artificial intelligence, it is becoming possible to perform these scans faster than ever before.
Read more: