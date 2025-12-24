ETV Bharat / health

Decoding Your Scan: What Common Imaging Tests Reveal About Your Health

Medical imaging has transformed the way that physicians diagnose and treat disease. From finding fractures to spotting tumours, imaging tests reveal what's happening inside the body, often before symptoms seem amiss.

“Knowing what these scans indicate can help patients become active participants in their overall health experience,” says Dr. Satish Babu, Consultant - Radiology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada. He gives a guide to different kinds of imaging tests and the health problems they can point out. “The reason for knowing more about them is not to dread the process so much as to understand its point. Each test provides a unique lens for physicians to observe and assess the body. The right imaging allows for early detection,” he explains.

X-rays are among the oldest and most useful imaging tools. They take low-dose radiation images of bones and some tissues. “Doctors take X-rays to spot fractures, infections, and arthritis, or to check the state of the lungs and heart,” says the radiologist. Today, digital X-rays produce better quality images with less radiation.

In contrast, ultrasound relies on sound waves rather than radiation. It's often used in pregnancy to watch for fetal growth, but it is also useful for checking the liver, kidneys, thyroid, and heart. Doppler ultrasound can also measure blood flow and identify blockages in blood vessels. Nowadays, it is widely used in diagnosing musculoskeletal diseases and sports injuries.