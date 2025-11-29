Your Coffee Addiction Might Actually Be Doing Something Useful, Find Out How Many Cups Are Ideal Every Day (And How Much Is Too Much)
Scientists say your morning coffee may actually be slowing down ageing for people with major mental illness.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Drinking up to three or four cups of coffee a day might lengthen telomeres: those chromosome tips that basically act like the plastic ends on shoelaces, except instead of keeping your sneakers tidy, they decide how quickly your cells start falling apart. Longer telomeres equal a younger “biological age”. But this benefit only applies if you keep your caffeine habit within the internationally accepted limit of four cups a day. Anything beyond that, the researchers caution, and your telomeres might start shrivelling faster than your will to live during Monday meetings.
A study published in BMJ Mental Health looked at 436 adults from Norway’s TOP (Thematically Organised Psychosis) study. Two hundred fifty-nine had schizophrenia, and the remaining 177 had bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder with psychosis. Participants were divided into four groups based on how much coffee they drank: zero, 1-2 cups, 3-4 cups, and the brave souls who drank five or more cups a day.
Not surprisingly, the five-cups-a-day group skewed older and smoked more... because if life gives you psychosis, why stop at caffeine when cigarettes are right there? In fact, nearly 77% of all participants smoked, which also complicates caffeine metabolism. Researchers measured telomere length using white blood cells and discovered the trend formed a J-shaped curve.
What Did They Find?
Drinking no coffee wasn’t great, drinking 3-4 cups was pretty fabulous for your telomeres, and drinking 5+ cups was not. Apparently, after a certain point, coffee stops being your friend and starts generating reactive oxygen species, which is science-speak for “that stuff that ages you while you thought you were being productive.”
The sweet spot (3 to 4 cups) was linked to telomeres equivalent to being biologically five years younger than people who drank no coffee at all. Imagine looking at a 40-year-old and saying, “You know, biologically you’re 35,” and then watching them immediately order a cappuccino.
Before anyone crowns coffee the new skincare routine, the researchers would like everyone to calm down. This was an observational study. That means they can’t tell whether coffee caused longer telomeres, or whether people with longer telomeres are just more likely to like a good brew. They also didn’t track what kind of coffee participants drank, how they took it (with or without milk and sugar), or whether they spent their afternoons chugging energy drinks.
Still, the team says the findings make biological sense. Coffee contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds... always a hit with telomeres. Given that people with major psychiatric conditions tend to experience faster biological ageing, a harmless, affordable lifestyle factor like coffee becomes even more interesting. International health agencies (including the NHS and the FDA) recommend no more than 400 mg of caffeine a day, which translates to about four cups of coffee. Go past that, and coffee switches from “gentle telomere protector” to “tiny chemical arsonist.”
