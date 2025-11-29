ETV Bharat / health

Your Coffee Addiction Might Actually Be Doing Something Useful, Find Out How Many Cups Are Ideal Every Day (And How Much Is Too Much)

Drinking up to three or four cups of coffee a day might lengthen telomeres: those chromosome tips that basically act like the plastic ends on shoelaces, except instead of keeping your sneakers tidy, they decide how quickly your cells start falling apart. Longer telomeres equal a younger “biological age”. But this benefit only applies if you keep your caffeine habit within the internationally accepted limit of four cups a day. Anything beyond that, the researchers caution, and your telomeres might start shrivelling faster than your will to live during Monday meetings.

A study published in BMJ Mental Health looked at 436 adults from Norway’s TOP (Thematically Organised Psychosis) study. Two hundred fifty-nine had schizophrenia, and the remaining 177 had bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder with psychosis. Participants were divided into four groups based on how much coffee they drank: zero, 1-2 cups, 3-4 cups, and the brave souls who drank five or more cups a day.

Not surprisingly, the five-cups-a-day group skewed older and smoked more... because if life gives you psychosis, why stop at caffeine when cigarettes are right there? In fact, nearly 77% of all participants smoked, which also complicates caffeine metabolism. Researchers measured telomere length using white blood cells and discovered the trend formed a J-shaped curve.

What Did They Find?