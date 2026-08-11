Coeliac Disease Is More Common In Children With Anaemia, Finds Small North Indian Study
The finding suggests that a negative blood test may not be enough to rule out coeliac disease, especially when doctors strongly suspect the condition.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
A small study from North India has found that 17.5% of children with anaemia had coeliac disease. Interestingly, all seven children who were later confirmed to have coeliac disease through a biopsy had tested negative in the initial blood test. The finding suggests that a negative blood test may not always be enough to rule out coeliac disease, especially when doctors still strongly suspect the condition.
Why Is Coeliac Disease Linked To Anaemia?
Coeliac disease is a condition in which the immune system reacts to gluten and damages the lining of the small intestine. This can interfere with the body's ability to absorb nutrients. In some children, coeliac disease may not cause the symptoms we normally associate with digestive problems. Instead, it may show up mainly as iron-deficiency anaemia. This can make diagnosis tricky. A child may be treated for anaemia without anyone immediately realising that an underlying intestinal problem could be preventing the body from absorbing enough iron.
What Did The Study Find?
Researchers followed 40 children aged 4 to 18 years with anaemia at a teaching hospital in North India over 21 months. The children underwent several tests, including:
- Complete blood counts
- Iron studies
- Blood tests for coeliac disease
- Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy
- Duodenal biopsy
The biopsy confirmed coeliac disease in 7 of the 40 children, giving a prevalence of 17.5%. Children with coeliac disease also had significantly lower levels of serum iron and transferrin compared with children who did not have the disease. However, the study did not find a significant link between coeliac disease and the child's sex, severity of anaemia or Helicobacter pylori infection.
The Blood Test Did Not Tell the Whole Story
All seven children who were eventually confirmed to have coeliac disease through biopsy had negative antibody tests according to the manufacturer's threshold. The only child who had a positive blood test did not have coeliac disease. Blood tests are commonly used when doctors are investigating coeliac disease. The study suggests that if a doctor still strongly suspects the condition despite a negative blood test, further investigation may sometimes be necessary.
The researchers found that the proportion of children with anaemia who had coeliac disease was considerably higher than would normally be expected in the general population. But there is an important qualification: this was a small study involving only 40 children at a single centre. The findings therefore cannot automatically be applied to every child with anaemia.
Takeaway For Parents
Anaemia in children has many possible causes, and most children with anaemia do not necessarily have coeliac disease. But if anaemia persists or does not respond as expected to treatment, doctors may need to look beyond the obvious causes. In some children, an underlying problem with nutrient absorption could be part of the story.
Source:
https://doi.org/10.52403/ijhsr.20260801
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