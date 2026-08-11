ETV Bharat / health

Coeliac Disease Is More Common In Children With Anaemia, Finds Small North Indian Study

Children with celiac disease must completely avoid regular bread because it contains gluten, which harms their gut ( Getty Images )

A small study from North India has found that 17.5% of children with anaemia had coeliac disease. Interestingly, all seven children who were later confirmed to have coeliac disease through a biopsy had tested negative in the initial blood test. The finding suggests that a negative blood test may not always be enough to rule out coeliac disease, especially when doctors still strongly suspect the condition.

Why Is Coeliac Disease Linked To Anaemia?

Coeliac disease is a condition in which the immune system reacts to gluten and damages the lining of the small intestine. This can interfere with the body's ability to absorb nutrients. In some children, coeliac disease may not cause the symptoms we normally associate with digestive problems. Instead, it may show up mainly as iron-deficiency anaemia. This can make diagnosis tricky. A child may be treated for anaemia without anyone immediately realising that an underlying intestinal problem could be preventing the body from absorbing enough iron.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers followed 40 children aged 4 to 18 years with anaemia at a teaching hospital in North India over 21 months. The children underwent several tests, including:

Complete blood counts

Iron studies

Blood tests for coeliac disease

Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy

Duodenal biopsy

The biopsy confirmed coeliac disease in 7 of the 40 children, giving a prevalence of 17.5%. Children with coeliac disease also had significantly lower levels of serum iron and transferrin compared with children who did not have the disease. However, the study did not find a significant link between coeliac disease and the child's sex, severity of anaemia or Helicobacter pylori infection.