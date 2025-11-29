Clinical Management, Vaccination Protecting People From Seasonal Influenza Expert
According to the union health ministry, India registered 14 deaths due to Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1) this year in comparison to last year’s 347.
New Delhi: India registered 14 deaths due to Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1) this year against 347 last year. Experts said this was made possible with proper follow up of clinical management and vaccination.
“Proper clinical management and on time vaccination could be the major causes for such an improving situation. Proper vaccination and doctors’ guidance also help the patients in fighting such seasonal influenza,” said Dr Ashok Grover, renowned chest specialist from Delhi’s Max hospital.
People get influenza vaccine every year especially the high age group population suffering from asthmas and chronic illness, said Dr Grover. “There are several patients who take quick consultations with doctors when they feel sick that help them in early recovery from all seasonal influenza,” said Dr Grover.
According to health ministry data in possession of ETV Bharat, states like Gujarat registered 55 deaths due H1N1 followed by Kerala 61 and Maharashtra 71 last year, registered 0, 8 and 3 deaths respectively due to seasonal influenza till date this year.
As many as 3,320 cases of seasonal influenza have been reported across the country in 2025. India registered 20,414 cases of seasonal influenza last year. “In several cases patients don’t require testing and in some cases doctors may not advise for testing if the symptoms are minor,” said Dr Grover.
When asked about the lower number of seasonal influenza cases registered this year, Dr Grover said, “It depends on the number of clinical and documented cases.” In clinical cases, the patients are not suggested to go for any testing by the doctors where as in documented cases the patients are advised for all necessary testing, said Dr Grover.
According to the clinical management protocol of the health ministry, influenza (also known as flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses.
“People who have influenza like illness (ILI) may experience muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults), running or stuffy nose,” the clinical protocol said.
According to the health ministry protocol, all individuals seeking consultations for flu-like symptoms should be screened at healthcare facilities, both Government and private or examined by a doctor and categorized into A, B and C in order to prevent and contain outbreaks of influenza.
Category- A (uncomplicated/mild)
Symptomatology: Patients with mild fever and cough/ sore throat with or without body aches, headache, diarrhea and vomiting will be categorized as Category-A.
Diagnostic test: Testing of such patients for influenza is not required
Category-B (uncomplicated but severe symptoms / high risk groups)
Symptomatology: In addition to all the signs and symptoms mentioned under Category-A, if the patient has high grade fever (≥102 F) and severe sore throat.
Diagnostic test: Testing of the patient for influenza is not required.
Category-C (Complicated)
Symptomatology: In addition to the signs and symptoms of Category-A and Category-B, if the patient has one or more symptoms like breathlessness, hemoptysis, altered mental status etc.
Diagnostic test: These patients should be tested for influenza; start empirical antiviral therapy (oseltamivir) while results are pending.
According to another Delhi based renowned physician and pulmonologist Dr Ashish Jain, “Timely consultation of doctors and proper awareness could be the factors for such an improving situation.
He, however, said the number of cases depend on the registration of a particular type of influenza.
“May be this time, the number of H1N1 cases are low and the number of other influenza cases are high,” said Dr Jain. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are four types of influenza viruses including A, B, C and D. “Influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics of disease,” WHO said.
Influenza A viruses are further classified into subtypes according to the combinations of the proteins on the surface of the virus.
“Currently circulating in humans are subtypes A(H1N1) and A(H3N2) influenza viruses. The A(H1N1) is also written as A(H1N1)pdm09 as it caused the pandemic in 2009 and replaced the previous A(H1N1) virus which had circulated prior to 2009. Only influenza type A viruses are known to have caused pandemics,” the WHO said.
According to the global health watchdog, influenza B viruses are not classified into subtypes but can be broken down into lineages.
“Influenza type B viruses belong to either B/Yamagata or B/Victoria lineage. Influenza C virus is detected less frequently and usually causes mild infections, thus does not present public health importance. Influenza D viruses primarily affect cattle and are not known to infect or cause illness in people,” WHO said.
