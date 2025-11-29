ETV Bharat / health

Clinical Management, Vaccination Protecting People From Seasonal Influenza Expert

New Delhi: India registered 14 deaths due to Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1) this year against 347 last year. Experts said this was made possible with proper follow up of clinical management and vaccination.

“Proper clinical management and on time vaccination could be the major causes for such an improving situation. Proper vaccination and doctors’ guidance also help the patients in fighting such seasonal influenza,” said Dr Ashok Grover, renowned chest specialist from Delhi’s Max hospital.

People get influenza vaccine every year especially the high age group population suffering from asthmas and chronic illness, said Dr Grover. “There are several patients who take quick consultations with doctors when they feel sick that help them in early recovery from all seasonal influenza,” said Dr Grover.

According to health ministry data in possession of ETV Bharat, states like Gujarat registered 55 deaths due H1N1 followed by Kerala 61 and Maharashtra 71 last year, registered 0, 8 and 3 deaths respectively due to seasonal influenza till date this year.

As many as 3,320 cases of seasonal influenza have been reported across the country in 2025. India registered 20,414 cases of seasonal influenza last year. “In several cases patients don’t require testing and in some cases doctors may not advise for testing if the symptoms are minor,” said Dr Grover.

When asked about the lower number of seasonal influenza cases registered this year, Dr Grover said, “It depends on the number of clinical and documented cases.” In clinical cases, the patients are not suggested to go for any testing by the doctors where as in documented cases the patients are advised for all necessary testing, said Dr Grover.

According to the clinical management protocol of the health ministry, influenza (also known as flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses.

“People who have influenza like illness (ILI) may experience muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults), running or stuffy nose,” the clinical protocol said.

According to the health ministry protocol, all individuals seeking consultations for flu-like symptoms should be screened at healthcare facilities, both Government and private or examined by a doctor and categorized into A, B and C in order to prevent and contain outbreaks of influenza.

Category- A (uncomplicated/mild)

Symptomatology: Patients with mild fever and cough/ sore throat with or without body aches, headache, diarrhea and vomiting will be categorized as Category-A.

Diagnostic test: Testing of such patients for influenza is not required

Category-B (uncomplicated but severe symptoms / high risk groups)